America is experiencing a convergence of crises that are destroying public confidence in our government’s ability to function, protect its citizens, and preserve democracy.

Airplanes are grounded.

Cyberattacks disrupt essential services.

Government agencies are understaffed.

Infrastructure is aging.

Healthcare and college are unaffordable.

Artificial intelligence threatens jobs and trust in information.

Billionaires are running much of our politics.

A corrupted, billionaire-purchased Supreme Court has gutted voting and civil rights, legalized bribery of our judges and politicians, and allowed President Donald Trump to commit all the crimes he wants.And Americans are watching institutions they once depended on struggle to deliver everything from infrastructure to disaster relief to simply responding to the will of the people.

It’s been fewer than three weeks since Democrats won the biggest election sweep since Richard Nixon’s Watergate crimes were exposed, but the feeling of dread that hangs over America doesn’t show any sign of lifting.

After all, Trump—who now calls himself “Mr. Veto”—will still be president for two more years, and Democrats are still well short of the two-thirds it’ll take to override him.

His masked secret police are still terrorizing and murdering American citizens and immigrants on our streets with absolutely no accountability, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continues to build and buy concentration camps where people are being tortured, dying, and being killed on an almost weekly basis.

Democrats are giddy about demanding Trump and his cronies and family “preserve their papers,” but Republicans destroyed things last time around with no consequence whatsoever.

They’re looking forward to subpoenas to drag Republicans and corrupt businesspeople before Congress, but conventional wisdom says that enforcing those subpoenas will depend on Todd Blanche’s Department of Justice, and last time around the DOJ also refused to hold Attorney General Bill Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in criminal contempt for refusing to show up and testify at all.

This month White House counsel William Scharf, asked whether the administration will comply with subpoenas from the incoming Congress, answered, “It depends.” Trump’s now ordered every federal agency to get his personal permission before anybody testifies, and the Justice Department reportedly told the nation’s US attorneys to take a “wartime” stance against Democrats asking questions or wanting to see files (including the Epstein files).

Much of the doomsday feeling people are expressing when they call into my show or discuss this in the media is the result of our living through a convergence of crises instead of simply any single one.

If we wimp out again, if Congress flinches, if we wait years to prosecute Republican criminals like Merrick Garland did, that the the doomsday feeling will come back stronger.

From grounded planes to Microsoft’s email to Workday’s payroll and Chase’s payments, even Trump’s incompetent Cabinet officials refuse to explain what’s happening with anything other than “trust us,” pablum-like assurances while Trump goes off to kiss Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ass and suck up to Xi Jinping in China as both continue to help Russia murder Ukrainians and American troops in the Gulf.

The federal government that’s protected us at home and defended democracy around the world for our lifetimes was gutted by the world’s richest man—more than 256,000 federal workers are now out of a job—and only 49% of Americans can reliably afford healthcare we need.

Roughly 80% of Americans are worried AI will cost them their or their children’s jobs; 33 countries are advising their citizens to stockpile food and water; at the same time Trump, his boys, and his son-in-law have screwed MAGA followers out of over $2.3 billion in crypto.

This has left Americans wondering who’s in charge of this country, and to whose benefit it’s now being run. Pew found 69% of us don’t think our democracy works anymore, and Gallup says only 28% of us believe corrupt American politicians or judges will ever be held accountable to the law.

Somebody is in charge, though, and they been at it for almost 50 years, draining dry the middle class while producing a bumper crop of right-wing oligarchs; the morbidly rich have never had it so good. As Jimmy Carter told me on my program over a decade ago, America is now more an oligarchy than a democratic republic.

And that’s both the danger and the opportunity.

As I lay out in The Hidden History of American Oligarchy, oligarchy is always a transitional form of government, rarely lasting more than two generations, because sooner or later the people get tired of being robbed and rise up, demanding their democracy back.

At that point the oligarchs face a binary choice: Back down, as they did when Franklin Roosevelt faced them down in the 1930s, or they bring down the iron fist the way Putin and Turkish President Recip Tayyip Erdoğan did.

With his National Security Presidential Memorandum-7 and ICE, Trump is clearly trying for the Iron Fist; as Stephen Miller recently said, eerily echoing Stalin and Goebbels:

We live in a world in which you can talk all you want about international niceties and everything else. But we live in a world, in the real world... that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power. These are the iron laws of the world.



Back in 1967, psychologist Martin Seligman found that if you gave dogs a painful electric shock and simultaneously prevented them from moving to escape it, they eventually stopped trying to get away but simply laid down and whimpered. He called it “learned helplessness.”

I’d argue that’s where the elected Republicans have been for at least the past decade, and perhaps longer.

On the other hand, almost 50 years later he argued that passivity in the face of pain is a “default” of the brain—the way a possum will play dead—but that a more important thing for humans is learned optimism and learned self-empowerment, the result of taking positive actions. They’re far more powerful, he argues in his latest book Agency, than learned helplessness.

We’ve been violently “shocked” for the better part of the last two years, and more mildly but consistently hit with corruption, theft, lies that got us into wars, and the GOP gutting the middle class for at least 45 years.

But there was also a time, between 1933 and 1981, when we picked ourselves up, dusted ourselves off from the Republican Great Depression, and learned agency, took power, and did great things.

We did it in union halls, by breaking up monopolies, by taxing the morbidly rich, and holding corporate and political criminals alike to account. And it appears, with this last election, that we’re on the road—perhaps a 2-year-long road—to doing that again.

Starting January 3, Trump can’t veto a hearing, can’t get a single judge confirmed without the consent of a Senate where Democrats will hold 56 seats, and can’t lawfully spend a dollar that Congress doesn’t appropriate.

It’s even possible—if Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and either Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) or Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) find the backbone—for Congress to rediscover its own inherent contempt power to send its sergeant-at-arms to arrest a witness who defies it, a power that’s sat unused for 90 years.

Seligman’s research offers us both hope and a warning.

Hope that if we push our leaders hard enough, if they stand up strong enough, we can defeat the oligarchy the ways FDR, Abraham Lincoln, and George Washington and Thomas Jefferson did in each of the previous 80-year cycles of American history.

And a warning that if we wimp out again, if Congress flinches, if we wait years to prosecute Republican criminals like Merrick Garland did, that the the doomsday feeling will come back stronger: This is obviously something the would-be Republican strongmen like Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), et al. are counting on it.

So reach out to your state attorneys general—who, as Christopher Armitage points out, have considerable power that’s to this day been largely unused—and your elected officials in DC and demand that they stand up to the bullies and fascists and thieves.

Assert your power as a citizen!

And find things close to home—a school board, a union drive, a food bank, where you can watch your own effort change an outcome—because that’s where our own personal power gets, as Seligman noted, learned again.

If this helped you make sense of what you’ve been feeling, please share it with somebody who’s been feeling it too. And if you aren’t yet a subscriber to The Hartmann Report I hope you’ll become one, because this work only happens with the support of readers like you.