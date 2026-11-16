Dear Congress: Nothing Short of Improved Medicare for All

Dear Member of Congress:

Congratulations on your recent win to represent your constituents in Congress. The people have given you a mandate. Use this victory boldly to achieve National Improved Medicare for All, free from profit. There is no reason for any compromises to be made at this point. We need model legislation that sets the stage for the struggle that is to come. If a principle is not placed on the table at the beginning of the bargaining, it is conceded.

On October 22 (less than two weeks before the midterm elections), Representative Jayapal and others introduced H.R. 10875, the Improving Medicare Coverage Act, legislation that lowers the Medicare age to 50, while leaving private insurance in control of health care.

Our next step should not enrich our opposition further. Our next step should not be another detour away from Medicare for All.

On November 5 (2 days after the midterms), Senator Sanders, the most stalwart supporter of Medicare for All, released a statement where he listed many of the important agenda items that a Democratic majority in Congress must address, including Improved Medicare for All. However, he added, “As an immediate first step Democrats must lower the Medicare eligibility age from 65 down to 55, expand Medicare to cover dental, vision and hearing, and guarantee universal health care coverage for every child from birth to age 19.”

On November 10 (one week after the midterms), fellow Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin led colleagues in introducing a bill to lower the age of Medicare to 50, touting it would lower health care costs.

Your proposals to “get us to Medicare for All” without actually getting us there are coming fast and furious.

The foremost goal of any national single payer organization is to build a movement that can successfully enact Improved Medicare for All, free from profit, in the shortest time possible. While lowering the Medicare age to 50, or to 55, or adding children, sounds appealing, and a great first step towards Medicare for All, the policy crumbles when it is examined closely and dispassionately.

H. R. 10875 places the financing burden for Medicare for those ages 50 to 64 on the federal government, relieving employers of those costs. The cost of covering those estimated 62 million new Medicare enrollees is unknown, but we can predict it will be massive because the savings of Improved Medicare for All are missing.

Unlike in H.R. 3069, the Improved Medicare for All Act in the House, and S 1506 in the Senate, there are zero cost savings in H. R. 10875, there are no benefit improvements, and there will be no relief from the costs of supplementary care and drug plans.

These “immediate first steps” do not guarantee funding for the 700 rural hospitals at risk of closing and other facilities serving our communities.

What else do these urgent missteps from Congressional leaders fail to do?

Prevent Medicare Advantage plans from scooping up over 50% of new enrollees, upcoding, denying care, and increasing their profits as these companies overcharge Medicare to the tune of $76 billion annually. We know well how insurance companies offering Medicare Advantage plans cherry pick the least expensive beneficiaries. Newly enrolled younger beneficiaries will have a target on their back.

Eliminate Part B and Part D premiums, or a MediGap supplemental plan for those who choose to stay in traditional Medicare or protect these beneficiaries from the alternative payment models run by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation.

Significantly lower premiums for those left behind or eliminate health insurance companies and their profits. By removing the costlier beneficiaries and shifting these to a public program, it will likely increase industry profits.

Control the price of prescription drugs.

Guarantee comprehensive medical benefits including prescription drugs and long-term care.

Eliminate medical debt.

Guarantee coverage to the dependents of individuals 50-64 who choose to enroll in Medicare (spouses, children under 26).

Mysteriously, the legislation will sunset after five years, leaving open the possibility of more disastrous consequences, reminiscent of the partisan fight in December 2025, when the enhanced subsidies in the Exchanges were allowed to expire.

The savings of H.R. 3069, Improved Medicare for All, come from the removal of the insurance industry with its high profits and administrative costs, redirecting the savings to be used to improve benefits and to expand those benefits to include everyone. Without those savings, adding millions to Medicare will massively increase federal funding, reinforcing the false conclusion that Medicare for All is too expensive. That will hurt rather than facilitate passing Improved Medicare for All.

Our next step should not enrich our opposition further. Our next step should not be another detour away from Medicare for All. How many times must we fall off the cliff before we force our elected officials to pass legislation necessary to guarantee every resident comprehensive medical benefits from cradle to end of life? The people gave you a mandate. Improve H.R. 3069. Introduce the bill early in 2027. Organize to get Democrats, Independents, and Republicans to cosponsor. Use your pulpit to rally the people into a mighty force. Then pass legislation.

Experienced negotiators know how to put everything on the table upfront. The people have spoken. Do not squander our trust by asking for a half loaf and settling for crumbs.