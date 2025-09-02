To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Public Citizen
Contact:

Emily Leach, eleach@citizen.org

Trump’s $5B Crypto Boon Is the Biggest Corruption in Presidential History

Yesterday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump family garnered $5 billion in paper wealth on Monday after its crypto venture opened trading of a new digital currency. The digital token, called WLFI, can now be bought and sold on the open market.

Bartlett Naylor, a financial reform advocate with Public Citizen, issued the following statement in response:

“The Wall Street Journal just measured the size of the greatest corruption in presidential history — up to $5 billion, and counting.

“We have only seen the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the damage that this corruption will inflict on the American people. The impact of attempts by the Trump family and others to buy and sell politics and politicians will continue to ricochet.”

