April, 07 2023, 03:04pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Phone: (202) 588-1000
Tennessee Republicans Racist Retaliation is an Anti-Democratic Outrage
The Tennessee House of Representatives on Thursday voted to expel Representatives Justin Jones and Justin J. Pearson, both Democrats, from the body.
In response to the expulsion, Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen, issued the following statement:
“Yesterday, Republicans in the Tennessee House of Representatives expelled two of their Democratic colleagues, summarily ending their current terms in office and depriving their constituents of duly elected representation.
“This was a racist and disproportionate act of retaliation against legislators who had joined demonstrators chanting in the chamber, in protest of Republican refusal to adopt commonsense gun control measures in the wake of the March 27 school shooting in Nashville.
“A third legislator who had joined the protests was not expelled. Asked why, she said, ‘it might have to do with the color of our skin.’
“Amidst this anti-democratic outrage, it’s vital not to lose sight of the policies that are and are not being adopted in Tennessee, Tallahassee and Washington, DC: Republicans are regulating books and drag shows, but not guns.
“It’s equally important to denounce the flagrantly anti-democratic actions of the Tennessee Republicans. In modern American history, expulsion of state legislators is very rare — not just in Tennessee but throughout the United States, and rightfully so. Legislators should expel elected officials only in extreme circumstances, not over policy differences or impingements on decorum. Legislative supermajorities already have enormous power; when they wield that power to strip away even the offices of the minority, they are treading on very dangerous ground.
“Some Tennessee legislators – and a lot of MAGA commentary online – are un-ironically calling the state representatives’ chanting an ‘insurrection.’
“Of course, the United States did witness a real insurrection on January 6, 2021. Not one member of Congress was expelled for promoting Donald Trump’s patently false claims that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him or for supporting the attempted coup carried out at Trump’s behest. Only 10 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives would vote to impeach Trump in the immediate aftermath of the insurrection, and only two of them were able to get re-elected.
“American democracy is in a profound crisis, riven by lies, right-wing extremism, conspiratorial thinking, and subservience to corporate and special interests, and racism. What just happened in Tennessee is yet another reminder of the perilous state of our country.
“Yet, a hopeful future is also a visible feature of our nation, demonstrated in the courage and principle of the targeted representatives (Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, along with Rep. Gloria Johnson, who was not expelled) and the energy and commitment of the protesters – overwhelmingly young people – demanding justice and commonsense gun regulation. This is a powerful reminder that democracy does not die easily. Indeed, the energy in Tennessee will help inspire and power the nationwide movement not just to defend but to expand and deepen our democracy, and we are committed to rising to the occasion, and being part of this movement to make our country a more just and equitable place for all.”
Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.(202) 588-1000
LATEST NEWS
Potent Heat-Trapping Methane Emissions Saw 4th-Largest Annual Increase in 2022: NOAA
"Allowing any new fossil fuel projects, more fracking, and [liquefied natural gas] is an unspeakable climate crime."
Apr 07, 2023
News
Policymakers must take action to cut the methane emissions that can be reduced, said NOAA.
Driven primarily by human activities including fossil fuel extraction, methane levels in the atmosphere had their fourth-largest annual increase in 2022, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported Thursday.
Scientists detected 1,911.9 parts per billion (ppb) of methane in the atmosphere last year, indicating a rise of 14 ppb. The level rose by 17.75 ppb in 2021 and 15.20 ppb the previous year.
Benjamin Poulter, a scientist with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), told the Associated Press that researchers are "confident that over half of the methane emissions are coming from human activities like oil and gas extraction, agriculture, waste management, and landfills."
Responding to pressure from experts and climate campaigners, policymakers and corporations in recent years have made pledges to reduce carbon emissions, but scientists have begun to push for more policies focused on slashing the release of methane into the environment, due to the gas' ability to trap heat over a short period of time.
Methane can trap about 87 times more heat than carbon dioxide in its first two decades in the atmosphere.
Responding to NOAA's report on atmospheric levels of carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide, Sierra Club campaigner Jens Wieting said that "allowing any new fossil fuel projects, more fracking, and [liquefied natural gas] is an unspeakable climate crime."
\u201cMethane levels in the atmosphere now more than 2.5x their pre-industrial level. The oil & gas sector is the largest industrial source of methane. Allowing any new fossil fuel projects, more #fracking & #LNG is an unspeakable #climatecrime #bcpoli #cdnpoli https://t.co/Wlbj3Gg6xw\u201d— Jens Wieting (@Jens Wieting) 1680805178
The report comes a month after The Guardianrevealed that more than 1,000 "super-emitter" incidents, in which projects leak at least one tonne of methane per hour, were detected worldwide last year, mainly at oil and gas facilities.
About 26% of the planetary heating that is attributed to human activity is caused by methane emissions from sources such as landfills, livestock, and oil and gas extraction, Duke University professor Drew Shindell told the AP Thursday.
Experts also warn that fossil fuel emissions have led to a feedback loop in which the planet itself is releasing more methane due to hotter conditions.
\u201cThe story of methane's rise continues to focus on sources, but carbon monoxide from wildfires, leaking hydrogen, covid-19 emission reductions, changes in shipping fuels and loss of the forest sink are all contributing to existing methane persisting longer.\nhttps://t.co/8obq4yrFFv\u201d— Prof. Eliot Jacobson (@Prof. Eliot Jacobson) 1680823132
"If this rapid rise is wetlands and natural systems responding to climate change, then that's very frightening because we can't do much to stop it," Shindell told the AP. "If methane leaks from the fossil fuels sector, then we can make regulations. But we can't make regulations on what swamps do."
Policymakers must take action to cut the methane emissions that can be reduced, said NOAA.
"The time is now," said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad in a statement, "to address greenhouse gas pollution and to lower human-caused emissions as we continue to build toward a climate-ready nation."
Keep ReadingShow Less
'Either Trade Unions Win This, or It Will Be the Far Right': Labor Sees High Stakes in French Pension Fight
A new poll shows that Marine Le Pen would beat French President Emmanuel Macron in a head-to-head rematch, making the left's struggle against Macron's pension attack a struggle for democracy in France.
Apr 07, 2023
News
Le Pen, for her part, "has kept a low profile, hoping to increase her support among low-income workers, many of whom began their careers earlier and will be more greatly affected by the pension changes," The Guardian reported.
As French workers intensify their fight against President Emmanuel Macron's deeply unpopular plan to raise the nation's retirement age from 62 to 64, the stakes couldn't be higher.
A poll released Wednesday shows that reactionary lawmaker Marine Le Pen—leader of the far-right National Rally party, the largest opposition force in Parliament—would beat Macron by a margin of 55% to 45% in a head-to-head rematch. The neoliberal incumbent defeated Le Pen in a runoff election last April, but the openly xenophobic and Islamophobic challenger has gained significant ground since their first matchup in 2017.
The new survey was conducted after Macron advanced his planned retirement age hike through executive order on March 16. The president bypassed the National Assembly once it became clear that his legislative proposal did not have enough support to pass France's lower house.
"We're in the middle of a social crisis, a democratic crisis."
Macron's blatantly anti-democratic move provoked an uproar. The labor movement had already been staging weekly nationwide strikes and peaceful marches since mid-January. But the president's decision to circumvent a vote last month has brought more people to the streets, with heightened participation from high school and university students, some of whom have set up barricades on campus.
Progressive lawmakers and union leaders have urged the working class to keep up the pressure, portraying the left's struggle against Macron's pension attack as a struggle for democracy in France.
"Either trade unions win this, or it will be the far right," Fabien Villedieu, a representative of a railway trade union, told France Info radio on Thursday. "If you sicken people—and that is what's happening—the danger is the arrival of the far right."
Laurent Berger, head of the French Democratic Confederation of Labor, told RTL radio that "we're still asking for the reform to be revoked."
"We're in the middle of a social crisis, a democratic crisis," he added.
Macron has so far refused to withdraw his proposed pension overhaul, which includes raising the minimum eligible retirement age and increasing the number of years one must work to qualify for full benefits. France's constitutional council is evaluating the legality of the government's plans and is set to issue a decision next Friday.
According toThe Guardian:
The constitutional council, which has the power to strike out some or even all of the legislation, will assess the pension changes based on a strict interpretation of the law. Constitutional experts say the council is unlikely to strike the legislation down fully.
The government is playing for time, hoping protests and strikes will fizzle out. Unions want to show that the protest movement still has momentum, whatever the council's decision.
Hundreds of thousands of people have continued to rally across France in recent weeks. The government has responded with an increasingly repressive crackdown.
An 11th round of strikes on Thursday caused further disruption to schools, public transit, and energy production. In addition, clashes broke out "between demonstrators and police on the edges of protests in cities including Lyon, Nantes, and Paris," The Guardian reported.
Workers' anger is palpable and mounting.
"In the capital, protesters briefly set fire to the awning of the Left Bank brasserie La Rotonde, well known for hosting Macron's controversial evening of celebrations when he led the first-round vote in the 2017 presidential election," The Guardian noted.
Meanwhile, rat catchers threw dead vermin at city hall.
\u201cParis has been without trash pickup for weeks. Chaos and garbage everywhere. And rats: lots of rats.\n\nNow the rat catchers joined the protest against the Pension Reform, and threw the dead vermin in front of the charming Hotel de Ville, Paris City Hall.\n\n\ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udd25\u201d— Paul Serran (@Paul Serran) 1680748331
Also on Thursday, striking workers "forced their way into the building that houses BlackRock's office in Paris Thursday, taking their protest against the government's pension reforms to the world's biggest money manager," CNNreported. "About 100 people, including representatives of several labor unions, were on the ground floor of the building for about 10 minutes, chanting anti-reform slogans. BlackRock's office is located on the third floor."
Jerome Schmitt, a spokesperson for the French labor confederation SUD, told reporters: "The meaning of this action is quite simple. We went to the headquarters of BlackRock to tell them: the money of workers, for our pensions, they are taking it."
BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager with a nearly $9 trillion portfolio, has not been involved in Macron's assault on France's public pension system. But workers targeted the financial institution due to its role in overseeing the private pension funds that they may be forced to rely on.
"The government wants to throw away pensions, it wants to force people to fund their own retirement with private pension funds," one teacher toldReuters. "But what we know is that only the rich will be able to benefit from such a setup."
\u201cStriking workers storm BlackRock\u2019s Paris office to protest the corporate giant\u2019s role in privatizing workers\u2019 pensions.\n\nJerome Schmitt, a union spokesperson, said, \u201cThe meaning of this action is quite simple. We went to the headquarters of BlackRock to tell them: the money of\u2026\u201d— More Perfect Union (@More Perfect Union) 1680789576
Le Pen, for her part, "has kept a low profile, hoping to increase her support among low-income workers, many of whom began their careers earlier and will be more greatly affected by the pension changes," The Guardian reported.
Earlier this week, left-wing luminaries alarmed by France's escalating repression of pension defenders as well as environmentalists campaigning against water privatization signed a Progressive International petition.
"We stand with the French people in the face of violent crackdowns on popular protest and the criminalization of dissent by Emmanuel Macron's government," it states. "The extreme violence of the police and the criminalization by the interior minister are clearly aimed at suppressing the movement against the pension cuts. This is an unacceptable attack on the democratic freedoms and human rights of French citizens."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Jones Says He Will Fight 'Unconstitutional' Expulsion as Reinstatement Votes Loom
"It wasn't about us, it was about expelling the voices of those young people, expelling a movement," the former Tennessee state lawmaker said. "They've done the opposite."
Apr 07, 2023
News
Former Tennessee State Rep. Justin Jones said Friday that he intends to challenge his expulsion in the courts and at the ballot box amid uncertainty about the path ahead for him and fellow removed Rep. Justin Pearson, whose decision to stand in solidarity with constituents protesting the scourge of gun violence drew national attention and praise.
Jones is eligible to run in the special election, whether or not he's reappointed by the Metro Council.
Like Jones, Pearson is also eligible to run in the coming special election for his old seat.
If Jones and/or Pearson are reelected and seated, they cannot be expelled again for the same offense, The Tennessean noted. The approved expulsion resolutions accused the two lawmakers of bringing "disorder and dishonor" to the House.
"They want you to stop clapping, they want you to stop marching, they want you to stop protesting, they want you to stop saying that kids' lives matter, they want you to stop saying that we need to end the gun violence epidemic," Pearson continued. "But what we have to prove by our consistent and persistent effort on this issue is that Tennessee can be a better place than it currently is, and you shouldn't have to be afraid to go to school or go to the grocery store."
Former Tennessee State Rep. Justin Jones said Friday that he intends to challenge his expulsion in the courts and at the ballot box amid uncertainty about the path ahead for him and fellow removed Rep. Justin Pearson, whose decision to stand in solidarity with constituents protesting the scourge of gun violence drew national attention and praise.
In an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Jones said he believes his expulsion Thursday at the hands of Tennessee House Republicans was "unconstitutional" and that he's exploring legal action.
The Nashville Democrat also said he'll be watching the proceedings of his city's 40-seat Metro Council, which is scheduled to meet on Monday to decide on who will fill the vacancy left by Jones' expulsion until a special election for the seat is held.
Jones is eligible to run in the special election, whether or not he's reappointed by the Metro Council.
While more than a dozen members of the Nashville council have said they would support reappointing Jones, the lawmaker said Friday that it's unclear whether the Republican-dominated Tennessee House would agree to seat him.
"We've heard from the other side that they may not seat us, even if our council appoints us, even if we win a special election," Jones said. "Then we'll see another affront to democracy."
The Memphis City Council is also expected to hold a special meeting in the coming days to determine how to fill the vacancy left by Pearson's expulsion. One commissioner, Miska Clay Bibbs, said Thursday that "when given the opportunity, I will support returning [Pearson] to his seat."
Like Jones, Pearson is also eligible to run in the coming special election for his old seat.
During his MSNBC appearance Friday, Jones said he hopes people across the U.S. are paying attention to developments in his home state because "if it can happen in Tennessee, it can happen anywhere."
Watch the full interview:
Former Tennessee State Rep. Justin Jones on MSNBC(Screenshot)
Whatever the near future holds for Jones and Pearson in the Tennessee Legislature, the young lawmakers' bold stand for action against gun violence and outspoken opposition to the state GOP's political retaliation made them instant icons in a burgeoning national movement born out of deadly mass shootings like the one that left three children dead in Nashville last week.
"I've gotten to do a little bit of organizing with Justin Pearson, who was just expelled by the Tennessee House. Let me say: he will go farther and do more good than any of the people remaining in that chamber," environmentalist Bill McKibben wrote following Thursday's vote. "You ding-dongs have just launched a rocket."
As Jones put it on Friday: "It wasn't about us, it was about expelling the voices of those young people, expelling a movement. They've done the opposite."
Jones' campaign operation sprung into immediate action following his removal.The Tennesseanreported that while "members of the Legislature are not allowed to fundraise during the legislative session," Jones reactivated his campaign fundraising site "within hours of his expulsion."
If Jones and/or Pearson are reelected and seated, they cannot be expelled again for the same offense, The Tennessean noted. The approved expulsion resolutions accused the two lawmakers of bringing "disorder and dishonor" to the House.
"They're going to do what they do," Pearson said of the Tennessee House's Republican majority ahead of Thursday's expulsion votes. "We have to keep fighting. If we never quit, we never lose."
"They want you to stop clapping, they want you to stop marching, they want you to stop protesting, they want you to stop saying that kids' lives matter, they want you to stop saying that we need to end the gun violence epidemic," Pearson continued. "But what we have to prove by our consistent and persistent effort on this issue is that Tennessee can be a better place than it currently is, and you shouldn't have to be afraid to go to school or go to the grocery store."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular
SUPPORT OUR WORK.
We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100%
reader supported.
reader supported.