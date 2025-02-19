To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Our Revolution
Contact:

Leader of Nation’s Largest Progressive Organizing Group Calls for Democrats to Obstruct Proceedings for Trump’s Unqualified and Dangerous Cabinet Picks Amid Musk’s Corporate Coup

This week, the U.S. Senate is expected to take further steps to advance the nominations of several key cabinet picks by Donald Trump, including Kash Patel for FBI Director, Linda McMahon for Secretary of Education, and Lori Chavez-DeRemer for Secretary of Labor.

Like many of Trump’s previous nominees, this group reflects his strategy of appointing political loyalists willing to execute his extreme agenda at any cost. McMahon, co-founder of World Wrestling Entertainment, has already shown her readiness to support Trump’s goal of dismantling the very agency she seeks to lead. Patel, a 2020 election denier accused of delaying the National Guard’s deployment during the January 6th Capitol attack, is one of Trump’s most dangerous and sycophantic picks, poised to radically reshape the FBI. Meanwhile, Chavez-DeRemer, once seen as a moderate pro-labor voice, has already reversed her support for the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act in an attempt to win over hardline Republican senators.

As Trump’s allies in Congress move swiftly to install his cabinet picks, the world’s wealthiest man, Elon Musk, is tightening his grip on the federal government. In one of the most blatant power grabs in U.S. history, Musk has taken control of federal agencies and gained access to Americans' private financial and social data under the guise of the so-called 'Department of Government Efficiency' (DOGE)—an entity created by executive order with no oversight, accountability, or legal authority. DOGE continues to wreak havoc on the federal government, pushing unconstitutional efforts to dismantle agencies, seize classified information, and purge thousands of nonpartisan career civil servants.

Joseph Geevarghese, Executive Director of Our Revolution—the nation’s largest grassroots progressive political organizing group—is available to comment on this week’s confirmation proceedings and the broader threats posed by Elon Musk’s unchecked power. Specifically, Geevarghese can address:

  • Grassroots leaders’ calls for Senate Democrats to place a blanket hold on all Trump nominees, utilizing every procedural tool at their disposal
  • The glaring lack of qualifications among many of Trump’s cabinet picks, particularly the grave risks of advancing Kash Patel to lead the FBI
  • Elon Musk’s ongoing corporate coup and the failure of Democratic leadership to rise to the occasion and operate as an effective opposition party

Our Revolution will reclaim democracy for the working people of our country by harnessing the transformative energy of the "political revolution." Through supporting a new generation of progressive leaders, empowering millions to fight for progressive change and elevating the political consciousness, Our Revolution will transform American politics to make our political and economic systems once again responsive to the needs of working families. Our Revolution has three intertwined goals: to revitalize American democracy, empower progressive leaders and elevate the political consciousness.