INC-5.2 Outcome: Plastics Treaty negotiations extended as majority of countries stand up for ambition, process undermined by corporate interests

What was expected to be the final session of negotiations on the new UN Plastics Treaty has closed in Geneva, Switzerland with negotiations being extended again. In the final days of negotiations, the draft text of the treaty morphed into an appeal to corporate interests, with key elements like production reduction being gutted. In response, the majority of states effectively blocked what would have been a hollowed-out, ineffective and non-binding agreement.

Friends of the Earth International will continue engaging constructively in the conclusion of an ambitious and binding Plastics Treaty. As talks ended without a clear way forward, it is crucial to change the process to break the deadlock. We leave with disappointment yet determination for the fight against plastic pollution, for peoples and the planet.

“As in previous sessions, we saw the majority of governments support the reduction of plastic production, regulation of chemicals of concern and a new financial mechanism to enable action in the Global South. This reality wasn’t reflected in the draft text as low-ambition countries, alongside the fossil fuel and plastics industries they prop up, actively blocked real solutions. The movement to break free from plastic will continue to demand action and system change. Affected communities deserve justice and a strong treaty that will actually deliver change.”

Sam Cossar-Gilbert

Friends of the Earth International

“The process allowed low-ambition countries, backed by corporate power, to block key provisions and real solutions like reductions in plastic production and restrictions on harmful chemicals in the latest draft. These solutions were supported by the majority of Member States, especially those from the Global South, where communities are on the frontlines of this crisis. We need a clear process moving forward that kicks polluters out of negotiations and ensures the majority can work together to fulfill the mandate that brought them here and protect people and the planet from plastic pollution."



Mageswari Sangaralingam

Sahabat Alam Malaysia (SAM) / Friends of the Earth Malaysia

“The treaty’s proposed financial mechanism to help fund implementation in the Global South is far from what’s needed to ensure global controls for ending plastic pollution and protecting human health and the environment. The obligations for rich countries to provide resources are weak and encouraging voluntary contributions is not enough. A treaty that doesn’t allow for additional, sufficient, non-debt creating and predictable funding, including mechanisms that apply the polluter pays principle, is a treaty that will do more harm than good.”

Gohar Khojayan

Armenian Women for Health and Healthy Environment / Friends of the Earth Armenia

“Pushing through a weak and destructive text, driven by corporate interests, would have presented no solutions to the plastics crisis. The movement against plastics will continue to grow stronger, pushing for ambition at the local and national level in solidarity with and centring those most affected. From community-led zero waste initiatives to national campaigns for plastic bans, the pressure is mounting on governments to deliver the real solutions and a strong Plastics Treaty.”



Rico Euripidou

groundWork / Friends of the Earth South Africa

