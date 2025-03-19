To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Food & Water Watch
Contact:

Alex Domb adomb@fwwatch.org

Hochul Must Stand Firm Against Trump’s Ludicrous NY Pipeline Plan

Trump has stated his intention to revive the long-dead Constitution Pipeline, which would bring fracked gas from Pennsylvania to New York

NEW YORK

The Constitution Pipeline, a proposal to bring fracked gas from Pennsylvania to New York, would be devastating to New York’s environment and climate goals while keeping the state hooked on unreliable, polluting fossil fuels that keep energy costs sky-high for consumers. Despite being soundly rejected by New Yorkers and Governor Hochul five years ago, the Trump administration is reportedly attempting to revive the project.

In response, Laura Shindell, New York State Director at Food & Water Watch, issued the following statement:

“For years now, New Yorkers have demanded an end to new fossil fuel infrastructure throughout our state. Yet Governor Hochul has caved to fossil fuel interests in recent months by approving the Iroquois pipeline expansion, failing to back the NY HEAT clean energy bill and dragging her feet on state climate goals. Now, with Trump trying to force this long-dead fracked gas pipeline down New Yorkers’ throats, Hochul has a ripe opportunity to demonstrate a renewed commitment to clean energy by reaffirming her unequivocal opposition to this foolish, antiquated pipeline plan.”

Food & Water Watch mobilizes regular people to build political power to move bold and uncompromised solutions to the most pressing food, water, and climate problems of our time. We work to protect people's health, communities, and democracy from the growing destructive power of the most powerful economic interests.

(202) 683-2500
www.foodandwaterwatch.org
