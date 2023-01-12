To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Greenpeace response on COP28 appointment

In reaction to the announcement that Sultan al-Jaber, head of the state oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), one of the world’s largest oil companies, will lead the COP28 climate talks in Dubai later this year, Tracy Carty, Global Climate Politics expert with Greenpeace International, said:

“Greenpeace is deeply alarmed at the appointment of an oil company CEO to lead the global climate negotiations.

This sets a dangerous precedent, risking the credibility of the UAE and the trust that has been placed in them by the UN on behalf of people, current and future generations. COP28 needs to conclude with an uncompromised commitment to a just phase out of all fossil fuels: coal, oil and gas.

There is no place for the fossil fuel industry in the global climate negotiations.”

