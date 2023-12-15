December, 15 2023, 08:49am EDT
$6 Billion in PhRMA Network Grants Flood the Non-Profit World, Muddying the Advocacy Landscape
A new report by Public Citizen has uncovered that the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and its member pharmaceutical companies — the PhRMA Network — have showered the nation’s largest patient advocacy groups, universities, professional associations, and more, with at least $6 billion in grants.
“PhRMA Network companies are not mission-driven charities — they have a hardline, profit-driven political agenda that is frequently in conflict with the best interests of Americans.” said Mike Tanglis, research director for Public Citizen’s Congress Watch division and author of the report. “While exactly what the PhRMA Network gets in return for their money no doubt varies by recipient, its vast reach and influence allows the Network to flood the zone with pro-Big Pharma talking points and suppress dissent.”
For this report, Public Citizen analyzed hundreds of documents that included corporate and foundation grants dispersed by the PhRMA Network from 2010 through 2022. Notable findings include:
- $6 billion in grants to more than 20,000 recipients. The total includes close to $600 million on average over the last five years.
- 13 of the nation’s largest and most powerful patient advocacy organizations received more than $10 million from the PhRMA Network. In total, the 13 received $266 million.
- Many examples of potential and real conflicts of interest, including the manufacturers of expensive drugs donating millions to the patient organizations representing the interests of those the drug aims to help, op-eds published by PhRMA Network grant recipients criticizing government efforts to rein in drug prices, and lobbyists lobbying for both grant recipient and PhRMA Network donor.
- Over the last five years, PhRMA Network grant recipients hired 392 lobbyists that were also hired by the grant recipients’ PhRMA Network donors (i.e. an organization receives millions from Eli Lilly and hires the same lobbyist as Eli Lilly). 128 of these lobbyists were hired to lobby on the same bills by both grant recipient and their PhRMA Network donor.
“The PhRMA Network is a formidable force on Capitol Hill, fighting common sense attempts to improve access to the medicines people need to survive,” said Steve Knievel, an advocate for Public Citizen’s Access to Medicines program. “As the White House implements Medicare drug price negotiation and Congress considers further reforms to lower the cost of drugs, this research will be essential for advocates, policy-makers, and political leaders who need to understand which organizations receive PhRMA Network grants and the potential conflicts of interest that they pose.”
To request an interview or further information on the report, please contact Emily Leach at eleach@citizen.org. The full report, available here, includes a visualization of the vast PhRMA grants universents universe.
Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.(202) 588-1000
'This Genocide Must End Now': Jewish-Led Protests Demand Gaza Cease-Fire
"As the descendant of people who have survived pogroms, I know my ancestors would want me to do everything in my power to stop the U.S.-funded genocide unfolding in Gaza," said one activist.
Dec 15, 2023
News
In the nation's capital, demonstrators holding signs that read "Cease-Fire Now" and "Never Again for Anyone" and singing Hanukkah prayers shut down an overpass.
On the eighth night of Hanukkah, Jewish activists and allies took to the streets of eight U.S. cities on Thursday to demand an end to the bloodshed in Gaza, blocking traffic on bridges and highways in a show of opposition to the Biden administration's continued support for the Israeli military's atrocities.
"It is horrifying to watch the U.S. government fully fund the Israeli government's relentless bombing campaign and the destruction of the people of Gaza," said Sara Bollag of the Washington, D.C. chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), which helped organize the protests in Seattle; Philadelphia; Los Angeles; Portland, Oregon; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Minneapolis; and Atlanta.
"I am here, as the great-granddaughter of a victim of the Holocaust, doing everything in my power to stop another genocide unfolding before our eyes," Bollag added.
In Chicago, more than a dozen Jewish demonstrators were arrested for obstructing the Washington Street bridge.
"As the descendant of people who have survived pogroms, I know my ancestors would want me to do everything in my power to stop the U.S.-funded genocide unfolding in Gaza," said Millie Hartenstein of JVP Chicago.
BREAKING NOW: Chicago Jews and allies are putting their bodies on the line to block the Washington Street bridge in the Loop. No business as usual. We are here on this last night of Hannukah to demand #CeaseFireNow. #NotInOurName. This genocide must end now. pic.twitter.com/tmTYB5k4mm
— JVP Chicago (@JVPChicago) December 15, 2023
The nationwide demonstrations came amid growing domestic and international outrage over the Biden administration's decision to keep arming the Israeli government and opposing global efforts to secure a lasting cease-fire as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza spirals out of control, leaving most of the territory's population without adequate food, clean water, humane living conditions, and sufficient medical treatment.
"Everywhere you look is congested with makeshift shelters. Everywhere you go, people are desperate, hungry, and terrified," Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, said in a speech on Thursday. "People—and this is also something completely new—people are stopping aid trucks, taking the food, and eating it right away. This is how desperate and hungry they are. I witnessed this firsthand."
President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, met with Israeli leaders on Thursday and reportedly urged them to "switch to more precise tactics in about three weeks" in an attempt to "communicate that American patience with widespread civilian deaths is running out." According to one human rights monitor, more than 90% of the people killed so far by Israel's latest aerial and ground assault on Gaza have been civilians.
A U.S. intelligence assessment reported by CNN on Wednesday found that nearly half of the munitions Israel has dropped on Gaza since October 7 have been so-called "dumb bombs," unguided weapons whose use in densely populated areas could violate international law.
The U.S. has provided Israel with both guided and unguided munitions, as well as artillery shells and other weaponry. Just last Friday, the State Department bypassed a congressional review process to push through the sale of 13,000 rounds of tank ammunition to Israel.
Earlier this week, top humanitarian aid leaders implored the U.S. government to urgently change its approach to halt Gaza's "apocalyptic free fall" and dozens of Biden administration staffers held a vigil outside the White House demanding an immediate cease-fire, the latest sign of mounting internal dissent.
"We have seen refugee camps, hospitals, schools, and entire neighborhoods bombed," Josh Paul, a former State Department official who resigned in October over the Biden administration's unconditional arms transfers to Israel, said during Thursday's vigil. "We have seen dead men, women, and children pulled from the rubble in their pajamas. We have seen harassment, humiliation, and degradation of many kinds. This is unacceptable."
'Huge': 1,600+ Institutions Holding $41 Trillion in Assets Have Now Divested From Fossil Fuels
The milestone, one campaigner said, should "give hope to folks that we are making an impact."
Dec 15, 2023
News
An earlier version of this story said that 16,000 institutions had divested. The correct number is 1,600 and it has been updated to reflect that.
More than 1,600 institutions like universities, pension funds, and governments that hold more than $40.6 trillion in assets have now divested from fossil fuels, the Global Fossil Fuel Divestment Movement announced Friday.
The announcement comes days after the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference wrapped with a call for "transitioning away from fossil fuels" but stopped short of agreeing to the stronger "phaseout" of oil, gas, and coal backed by climate advocates and frontline communities.
"This number is huge," Amy Gray, Stand.earth climate finance associate director and coordinator of the Climate Safe Pensions Network, told Common Dreams. To put it in perspective, $40.6 trillion is equal to a little less than half of global gross domestic product.
The scale of the divestments to date, said Gray, "should show and give hope to folks that we are making an impact and we are making a difference and changing things for the better, regardless of these elitist events where the everyday person and the folks in the Global South and other places are discounted."
A Decade of Divestment
Friday's update to the Global Fossil Fuel Divestment Commitments Database reflects around a decade of organizing, Gray said. Organizers at 350.org started tracking divestment commitments when Gray and current Stand.earth climate finance director Richard Brooks worked there. When the pair moved to launch a climate finance team at Stand.earth, they brought the database with them.
While the divestment movement has seen ups and downs over that decade, Gray said it had picked up momentum over the last five or six years. In less than two years, the number of institutions divesting jumped by 120, holding a combined $1.4 trillion in assets.
"We've definitely seen a massive increase in divestment commitments as the divestment movement has built itself out and gotten stronger," Gray said.
"This milestone follows years of attempted shareholder engagement, now a proven futile strategy, with fossil fuel corporations hell-bent on our destruction."
Notable victories in 2023 included PMT, the largest private pension in the Netherlands; New York University, the National Academy of Medicine, and the Church of England.
The Church of England divestment was especially notable, Gray said, because of the statement that accompanied it. The church emphasized that it had tried to engage with the oil and gas companies it was invested in and urged them to adopt policies in line with the Paris agreement, but the companies did not change.
"The decision to disinvest was not taken lightly," Alan Smith, first church estates commissioner, said at the time. "Soberingly, the energy majors have not listened to significant voices in the societies and markets they serve and are not moving quickly enough on the transition. If any of these energy companies come into alignment with our criteria in the future, we would reconsider our position. Indeed, that is something we would hope for."
Gray remembered thinking at the time that it was the best divestment statement she'd ever read.
"It was really powerful," she said.
The Church of England wasn't the only institution that thought it could persuade Big Oil to change its ways without divesting.
"This milestone follows years of attempted shareholder engagement, now a proven futile strategy, with fossil fuel corporations hell-bent on our destruction," Brooks said in a statement. "Instead of financing climate chaos-causing fossil fuels, violence, and extraction, financial institutions like big banks and pension funds must protect people and planet alike, cutting ties with fossil fuels and reinvesting in proven community-led climate-safe solutions."
People vs. Fossil Fuels
The success of the divestment movement has been driven by "people power, 100%," Gray said.
This includes larger organizations like Stand.earth or the Sierra Club and big-name activists like Bill McKibben or former New York Comptroller Tom Sanzillo, but ultimately comes down to smaller grassroots efforts.
"It's the little group in Wisconsin that's working on divesting their pension fund," Gray said. "It's a small group in the Bay Area who is pressuring Citi or one of the big banks, and it's the kids at the colleges."
"Oil companies are finding it increasingly difficult to raise financing amid rising ESG and sustainability concerns."
There's evidence that all this activism is making a difference for the industry. The "cost of capital" for funding new fossil fuel projects has risen steeply in the last decade, from 8% to 10% to around 20% as of 2021, according to Bloomberg.
During the same time, the cost for financing renewables has dropped from that same 8% to 10% to between 3% and 5%.
Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Will Hares laid the divergence at the feet of the push for environmental and social governance (ESG) in investing.
"Oil companies are finding it increasingly difficult to raise financing amid rising ESG and sustainability concerns, while banks are under pressure from their own investors to reduce or eliminate fossil-fuel financing," Hares said.
Gray also added that Indigenous-led movements such as the Wet'suwet'en struggle against the Coastal GasLink pipeline in Canada have had a material impact on the industry.
The pipeline's costs have more than doubled during that time from an estimated $6.6 billion to $14.5 billion, CBC News reported this month.
At the same time, divesting from fossil fuels is actually a financial win for pension funds and other institutions: A study released this year by the University of Waterloo found that six U.S. pension funds would actually be $21 billion richer today if they had quit fossil fuels 10 years ago.
The Next 1,600
In the context of a disappointing outcome at COP28, President Joe Biden's greenlighting of drilling projects, and the specter of a second Trump presidency, the success of the divestment movement offers hope that climate campaigners can shift the world away from fossil fuels without needing to rely on international agreements or national legislation.
"It's not necessary to enact the change we need to see," Gray said. "We can change these systems of oppression from within."
Looking ahead to 2024, Gray thinks there's a good chance that California will finally pass legislation to divest its two pension funds, CalPERS and CalSTRS, from fossil fuels. The two funds, the largest public pensions in the country, control a total of $685 billion, including more than $42 billion in fossil fuels.
"Even the person with the smallest amount of investments can get involved."
If California does pass the legislation, it will "cause a massive ripple effect," Gray said.
"If we're able to divest the two largest pension funds in the country, there's nothing we can't divest."
Another thing Gray expects to see is more coordination between the efforts to divest from both fossil fuels and the weapons industry, as more and more people react with shock watching U.S.-made and -funded arms devastating the people of Gaza.
"War is a climate issue," Gray said.
For people not yet involved in the divestment movement, Gray recommends signing up for email updates from Stand.earth or the Climate Safe Pensions Network and looking up local climate groups and going to a meeting.
"Even the person with the smallest amount of investments can get involved," Gray said. "Anybody can join the climate movement, and we're always ready to help folks take that step."
Union Leaders Join Progressive Lawmakers in Demanding Gaza Cease-Fire Now
"The only path forward to peace and social justice is a cease-fire," declared UAW president Shawn Fain.
Dec 14, 2023
News
Leaders of unions including the United Auto Workers (UAW); the Postal Workers Union; and the United Electrical, Radio, and Machine Workers of America held a press conference outside the Capitol, where they were joined by Democratic U.S. lawmakers including Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).
While Biden this week privately decried what he acknowledged as Israel's "indiscriminate bombing" of Gaza, the president remains a staunch Zionist who is seeking $14.3 billion in additional U.S. military aid to Israel atop the nearly $4 billion it already receives annually from Washington.
Leaders of major U.S labor unions joined progressive members of Congress at a Thursday rally and press conference outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., where they implored President Joe Biden to support a cease-fire in Gaza without delay.
Leaders of unions including the United Auto Workers (UAW); the Postal Workers Union; and the United Electrical, Radio, and Machine Workers of America held a press conference outside the Capitol, where they were joined by Democratic U.S. lawmakers including Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).
"The world has seen enough slaughter and devastation. Peace is the only path forward," UAW president Shawn Fain—who recently led the fight for historic new contracts for Big Three autoworkers—told attendees. "While we call for a cease-fire, we also condemn antisemitism, Islamophobia, [and] anti-Arab racism, all of which are growing in our nation at this moment and must be stopped."
"As union members, we know we must fight for all workers and suffering people around the world. We must fight for humanity," he added. "That means we must restore people's basic rights and allow water, food, fuel, humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. We must also call for the release of all hostages."
Bush—the lead sponsor of a congressional cease-fire resolution drafted in October—said that "as an activist and organizer and a proud daughter of a former union member, I know that the foundational message of every guild is to stand with the people, to fight for their dignity and to advocate for those most marginalized."
"Our humanity needs a cease-fire, and that is precisely why I'm so happy to have unions here today to join in this fight," she added, "because we know that unions know how to organize. Unions know how to mobilize and galvanize and energize."
Thursday's rally came as Israeli forces continued attacking Gaza by land, air, and sea. Since the October 7 Hamas-led attacks that killed more than 1,100 people in southern Israel, over 70,000 Palestinians have been killed, maimed, or left missing by Israel's retaliatory war, which many critics have called genocidal.
Additionally, around 1.9 million Gazans—or over 85% of the besieged strip's population—have been forcibly displaced, and hundreds of thousands of cases of infectious diseases have been reported.
While Biden this week privately decried what he acknowledged as Israel's "indiscriminate bombing" of Gaza, the president remains a staunch Zionist who is seeking $14.3 billion in additional U.S. military aid to Israel atop the nearly $4 billion it already receives annually from Washington.
Tlaib—who introduced the cease-fire resolution with Bush—said, "I'm a proud daughter of a UAW worker, and I know my Yaba (father), if he was here, he would be so proud."
"The UAW taught him he deserved human dignity, even though he only had a fourth-grade education, even though he was Palestinian, even though he was Muslim," continued Tlaib, who last month was the target of a successful House censure motion over her defense of Palestinian rights. "On that assembly line, he was equal to every single human being on that line. Who did that for him? The United Auto Workers did that for him."
"I'm so grateful for each and every one of your voices in this movement to save lives," she added. "And I'm proud to stand alongside you all. So today we raise our collective voice to say, 'Enough is enough. Cease-fire now.'"
