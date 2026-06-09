Fears of Escalation After Trump Says US Must ‘Respond’ to Iran Downing Apache Helicopter

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
"We... worry deeply that US retaliatory strikes will trigger another destabilizing military exchange that has no winners," said the National Iranian American Committee.
President Donald Trump said the US military would "respond" after Iran reportedly took down an Army Apache helicopter on Tuesday, raising fears of yet more escalation amid collapsing ceasefire talks.
"I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz," the president wrote on Truth Social. "There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack."
The Iranian state-owned outlet PressTV acknowledged that the aircraft had gone down, describing it as coming amid "Iran's decisive retaliation against Washington's incessant violations of a ceasefire with the Islamic Republic," though it did not clarify whether it had been shot down or had gone down for a different reason.
US Central Command said on Tuesday morning that "the cause of the incident is under investigation."
It is the first known instance in which an Apache, one of the most powerful aircraft in the US arsenal, was downed since the US and Israel attacked Iran in late February. Two US officials told CNN that it was brought down by an Iranian drone.
The US has deployed Apache and other aircraft as part of its effort to escort vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has blocked most maritime traffic in retaliation for the US launching the war, dramatically spiking global oil and gas prices. The US has also enacted its own naval blockade of Iranian ports.
The downing of the aircraft comes amid Israel's escalating attacks on Lebanon, which Iran has described as a red line for ceasefire negotiations.
After trading fire over the weekend, Israel and Iran agreed to pause their attacks against one another after Trump begged them to "stop shooting." But Iran warned that if Israel continues its devastating attacks on Lebanon, in violation of a recent ceasefire, it would continue firing.
On Tuesday, Israel issued yet another forced evacuation order for all the residents of Tyre, Lebanon's fourth largest city before pummeling it with strikes, killing at least eight people and injuring another 32, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.
Israel claimed last week that militants from the Iranian-backed militia Hezbollah were hiding out there, but according to Reuters, it did so "without providing evidence."
Doctors Without Borders (MSF), which was forced to suspend its operations in the city and nearby areas due to the attacks, denounced Israel's "forced displacement practices," which have left more than 1 million residents of Lebanon displaced from their homes.
The National Iranian American Council warned of further escalation on Tuesday after the downing of the American helicopter, saying it jeopardized the prospects for peace.
"Military escalation amid the ceasefire became normalized via Israel’s military operations in Lebanon and the US imposition of a blockade," the group said in a statement posted to social media on Tuesday. "Now, the tempo of stresses to the ceasefire is increasing at an alarming rate."
"We are thankful that the helicopter pilots survived last night’s military exchange that unfolded in the Strait of Hormuz, yet worry deeply that US retaliatory strikes will trigger another destabilizing military exchange that has no winners," the group continued. "An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind. We must choose peace or be condemned to more disastrous war."
Dear Common Dreams reader,
It’s been nearly 30 years since I co-founded Common Dreams with my late wife, Lina Newhouser. We had the radical notion that journalism should serve the public good, not corporate profits.
It was clear to us from the outset what it would take to build such a project. No paid advertisements. No corporate sponsors. No millionaire publisher telling us what to think or do.
Many people said we wouldn't last a year, but we proved those doubters wrong.
Together with a tremendous team of journalists and dedicated staff, we built an independent media outlet free from the constraints of profits and corporate control. Our mission has always been simple: To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good.
Building Common Dreams was not easy. Our survival was never guaranteed. When you take on the most powerful forces—Wall Street greed, fossil fuel industry destruction, Big Tech lobbyists, and uber-rich oligarchs who have spent billions upon billions rigging the economy and democracy in their favor—the only bulwark you have is supporters who believe in your work.
But here’s the urgent message from me today. It's never been this bad out there. And it's never been this hard to keep us going. At the very moment Common Dreams is most needed, the threats we face are intensifying. We need your support now more than ever.
We don't accept corporate advertising and never will. We don't have a paywall because we don't think people should be blocked from critical news based on their ability to pay. Everything we do is funded by the donations of readers like you.
When everyone does the little they can afford, we are strong. But if that support retreats or dries up, so do we.
Will you donate now to make sure Common Dreams not only survives but thrives?
—Craig Brown, Co-founder
President Donald Trump said the US military would "respond" after Iran reportedly took down an Army Apache helicopter on Tuesday, raising fears of yet more escalation amid collapsing ceasefire talks.
"I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz," the president wrote on Truth Social. "There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack."
The Iranian state-owned outlet PressTV acknowledged that the aircraft had gone down, describing it as coming amid "Iran's decisive retaliation against Washington's incessant violations of a ceasefire with the Islamic Republic," though it did not clarify whether it had been shot down or had gone down for a different reason.
US Central Command said on Tuesday morning that "the cause of the incident is under investigation."
It is the first known instance in which an Apache, one of the most powerful aircraft in the US arsenal, was downed since the US and Israel attacked Iran in late February. Two US officials told CNN that it was brought down by an Iranian drone.
The US has deployed Apache and other aircraft as part of its effort to escort vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has blocked most maritime traffic in retaliation for the US launching the war, dramatically spiking global oil and gas prices. The US has also enacted its own naval blockade of Iranian ports.
The downing of the aircraft comes amid Israel's escalating attacks on Lebanon, which Iran has described as a red line for ceasefire negotiations.
After trading fire over the weekend, Israel and Iran agreed to pause their attacks against one another after Trump begged them to "stop shooting." But Iran warned that if Israel continues its devastating attacks on Lebanon, in violation of a recent ceasefire, it would continue firing.
On Tuesday, Israel issued yet another forced evacuation order for all the residents of Tyre, Lebanon's fourth largest city before pummeling it with strikes, killing at least eight people and injuring another 32, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.
Israel claimed last week that militants from the Iranian-backed militia Hezbollah were hiding out there, but according to Reuters, it did so "without providing evidence."
Doctors Without Borders (MSF), which was forced to suspend its operations in the city and nearby areas due to the attacks, denounced Israel's "forced displacement practices," which have left more than 1 million residents of Lebanon displaced from their homes.
The National Iranian American Council warned of further escalation on Tuesday after the downing of the American helicopter, saying it jeopardized the prospects for peace.
"Military escalation amid the ceasefire became normalized via Israel’s military operations in Lebanon and the US imposition of a blockade," the group said in a statement posted to social media on Tuesday. "Now, the tempo of stresses to the ceasefire is increasing at an alarming rate."
"We are thankful that the helicopter pilots survived last night’s military exchange that unfolded in the Strait of Hormuz, yet worry deeply that US retaliatory strikes will trigger another destabilizing military exchange that has no winners," the group continued. "An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind. We must choose peace or be condemned to more disastrous war."
President Donald Trump said the US military would "respond" after Iran reportedly took down an Army Apache helicopter on Tuesday, raising fears of yet more escalation amid collapsing ceasefire talks.
"I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz," the president wrote on Truth Social. "There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack."
The Iranian state-owned outlet PressTV acknowledged that the aircraft had gone down, describing it as coming amid "Iran's decisive retaliation against Washington's incessant violations of a ceasefire with the Islamic Republic," though it did not clarify whether it had been shot down or had gone down for a different reason.
US Central Command said on Tuesday morning that "the cause of the incident is under investigation."
It is the first known instance in which an Apache, one of the most powerful aircraft in the US arsenal, was downed since the US and Israel attacked Iran in late February. Two US officials told CNN that it was brought down by an Iranian drone.
The US has deployed Apache and other aircraft as part of its effort to escort vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has blocked most maritime traffic in retaliation for the US launching the war, dramatically spiking global oil and gas prices. The US has also enacted its own naval blockade of Iranian ports.
The downing of the aircraft comes amid Israel's escalating attacks on Lebanon, which Iran has described as a red line for ceasefire negotiations.
After trading fire over the weekend, Israel and Iran agreed to pause their attacks against one another after Trump begged them to "stop shooting." But Iran warned that if Israel continues its devastating attacks on Lebanon, in violation of a recent ceasefire, it would continue firing.
On Tuesday, Israel issued yet another forced evacuation order for all the residents of Tyre, Lebanon's fourth largest city before pummeling it with strikes, killing at least eight people and injuring another 32, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.
Israel claimed last week that militants from the Iranian-backed militia Hezbollah were hiding out there, but according to Reuters, it did so "without providing evidence."
Doctors Without Borders (MSF), which was forced to suspend its operations in the city and nearby areas due to the attacks, denounced Israel's "forced displacement practices," which have left more than 1 million residents of Lebanon displaced from their homes.
The National Iranian American Council warned of further escalation on Tuesday after the downing of the American helicopter, saying it jeopardized the prospects for peace.
"Military escalation amid the ceasefire became normalized via Israel’s military operations in Lebanon and the US imposition of a blockade," the group said in a statement posted to social media on Tuesday. "Now, the tempo of stresses to the ceasefire is increasing at an alarming rate."
"We are thankful that the helicopter pilots survived last night’s military exchange that unfolded in the Strait of Hormuz, yet worry deeply that US retaliatory strikes will trigger another destabilizing military exchange that has no winners," the group continued. "An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind. We must choose peace or be condemned to more disastrous war."