Trump Formally Nominates 'Henchman' Blanche as AG Despite Senators' Concerns

President Donald Trump on Monday officially asked the Senate to confirm his former personal lawyer and "henchman," Todd Blanche, as US attorney general, despite concerns from senators in both major parties and various other critics about the man currently leading the Department of Justice on an interim basis.

Blanche has been acting attorney general since April, when Trump fired Pam Bondi after reportedly growing frustrated by her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files and his efforts to abuse the DOJ to target political enemies. Since then, the DOJ has indicted the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), former Cuban President Raúl Castro, and ex-Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey (again).

The DOJ has also settled Trump's $10 billion "sham" lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service over the leak of his tax records by creating a $1.776 billion taxpayer-funded "Anti-Weaponization Fund" to line the pockets of the president's allies—which is "dead for now" after public backlash and setbacks in court—and forever barring the IRS from pursuing any other actions against Trump and his family.

"Todd Blanche has spent months running the Justice Department like it's Trump's family law firm, and now Trump wants to give him the attorney general title."

"This is yet another example of Trump assembling a team of henchmen whose primary qualification is doing his own bidding, rather than serving the nation, to staff the government," Lisa Gilbert, co-president of Public Citizen, said Monday. "Blanche demonstrated his toady qualities throughout his 'audition' for this role, and is being awarded with the leading role as a result."

"The examples of his malfeasance are stark, from the unjust SPLC indictment, to a second indictment of Jim Comey, to the settlement shielding Trump's family from IRS audits, are all glaring demonstrations of the fact that his loyalty lies with Donald Trump, not with the American people who the DOJ is supposed to serve," she warned. "The rule of law has already taken too many hits under this authoritarian administration, and we don't need another vengeful pick that will weaponize the government against Trump's political adversaries."

Citing Blanche's recent actions, along with his service as Trump's criminal defense attorney for the cases on hush money, federal classified documents, and election interference that culminated in the president's supporters storming the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, Public Citizen and other groups behind the Not Above the Law Coalition launched a "Block Blanche" campaign last week.

"Donald Trump just made it official with his personal fixer," coalition co-chairs Gilbert, Praveen Fernandes of the Constitutional Accountability Center, Kelsey Herbert of MoveOn, and Brett Edkins of Stand Up America said Monday. "Todd Blanche has spent months running the Justice Department like it's Trump's family law firm, and now Trump wants to give him the attorney general title."

"The Senate has one job here: reject Blanche," they argued. "Blanche weaponized the DOJ against Trump's enemies, fired career prosecutors, and cut deals for his boss—including by blocking the full release of the Epstein files, crafting a $1.8 billion slush fund for Trump's political allies, and trying to arrange immunity from IRS audits for Trump and his family."

According to the co-chairs: "Every senator who lets this nomination sail through is signing off on the end of an independent Justice Department. We're not letting them do that quietly."

Gilbert, Elizabeth Wydra of the Constitutional Accountability Center, Maya Wiley of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, and Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) plan to join a coalition call about Blanche on Wednesday afternoon.

While the Senate confirmed Blanche as deputy AG in a 52-46 party-line vote last year, the coalition highlighted in an email roundup on Monday that some "Republican lawmakers are breaking ranks" now.

The Hill noted Monday that Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) said last week that "most of our members are pretty deferential to who the president wants in some of these key positions," but "this is an environment where nothing’s a safe or sure bet these days."

As Politico's Jordain Carney detailed last week:

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) is viewed as the critical vote for Blanche to win over on the Judiciary Committee. Tillis has vowed he won’t support Justice Department nominees who he views as sympathetic those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and previously told Politico that the Justice Department's "Anti-Weaponization Fund" would be a factor in whether or not an attorney general nominee is able to be confirmed...



“What we need to do right now is focus on the [Anti-Weaponization] Fund, or he's not going to have a very good time in Judiciary Committee," Tillis, who will retire after the end of this year, told reporters when asked about Blanche’s forthcoming nomination. "Just think about what the Democrats would do to him."



Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, another Senate Judiciary Republican, said of Blanche's chances, "I think it depends on his answers to questions that I intend to ask him at the Judiciary Committee."



"The attorney general is not the president’s private lawyer, so it's sort of by its nature, it's a really hard job to do, but I want to make sure he understands the difference and is committed to making sure that the law is enforced," Cornyn said.



Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) is also reportedly undecided on Blanche. Republicans currently hold 53 Senate seats, and Democratic Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), who sometimes votes with the GOP, said last week, "I would not vote for him."

Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats declared on social media Monday afternoon that "Todd Blanche is no neutral law enforcement officer. He's never given up his primary role: Donald Trump's chief defender in court. Putting Donald Trump and the Epstein class before YOU."