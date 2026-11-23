Advocates for workers' and women's rights are crying foul after a federal court last week struck down a landmark bill providing protections for pregnant employees.

In a Friday ruling, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals declared that Congress violated the US Constitution when it passed the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act in 2022 without a majority of members physically present during the vote.

At the time, the US House of Representatives was operating under rules adopted during the Covid-19 pandemic that allowed lawmakers to vote by proxy.

The court's ruling invalidates the law in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, and "could imperil" protections elsewhere, according to a Sunday report in The Associated Press.

Among other things, the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act mandates that employers "make reasonable accommodations to the known limitations related to the pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions," while also making it unlawful to deny employment opportunities if "such denial is based on the need... to make reasonable accommodations" for pregnant workers.

Inimai Chettiar, president of worker advocacy group A Better Balance, said the 5th Circuit's ruling "effectively erases essential rights to pregnancy accommodations for workers," while putting "the health, livelihoods, and economic security of millions of American women and their families at risk."

"Workers should never have to choose between a healthy pregnancy and keeping their jobs," Chettiar emphasized. "This decision could force countless women out of the workforce at a moment and is made even worse by the fact that the Trump administration is already poised to gut the regulations governing the law."



The New York Times reported earlier this month that the Trump administration is planning to roll back some protections guaranteed in the law.

Although the administration is "not expected to eliminate requirements that most directly protect women during pregnancy," it could "eliminate explicit protections for conditions" related to fertility treatments, abortion, and menstruation, according to the Times.

Jessica Lee, co-director of the Center for WorkLife Law at UC Law San Francisco, spelled out the impacts that the law's invalidation will have on workers, noting that "it frees the state to deny pregnant women it employs a water bottle, a stool, or time off after a miscarriage."

"This ruling tips the first domino," Lee warned. "Some employers in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, home to about 20 million women, will try to use this ruling to escape legal liability for saying no when a pregnant woman asks for a break from heavy lifting or time off for a prenatal appointment."

California Secretary of Business and Consumer Services Rohit Chopra noted that he wasn't surprised by the 5th Circuit's ruling because it "has a reputation for routinely siding with corporate lobbyists at the expense of consumers, workers, and small businesses across the country."

"As we think about ways to root out corruption in our country," Chopra added, "we need to make sure that courts at every level uphold the rule of law, rather than side with special interests."