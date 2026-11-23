SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
"Workers should never have to choose between a healthy pregnancy and keeping their jobs," said one critic.
Advocates for workers' and women's rights are crying foul after a federal court last week struck down a landmark bill providing protections for pregnant employees.
In a Friday ruling, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals declared that Congress violated the US Constitution when it passed the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act in 2022 without a majority of members physically present during the vote.
At the time, the US House of Representatives was operating under rules adopted during the Covid-19 pandemic that allowed lawmakers to vote by proxy.
The court's ruling invalidates the law in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, and "could imperil" protections elsewhere, according to a Sunday report in The Associated Press.
Among other things, the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act mandates that employers "make reasonable accommodations to the known limitations related to the pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions," while also making it unlawful to deny employment opportunities if "such denial is based on the need... to make reasonable accommodations" for pregnant workers.
Inimai Chettiar, president of worker advocacy group A Better Balance, said the 5th Circuit's ruling "effectively erases essential rights to pregnancy accommodations for workers," while putting "the health, livelihoods, and economic security of millions of American women and their families at risk."
"Workers should never have to choose between a healthy pregnancy and keeping their jobs," Chettiar emphasized. "This decision could force countless women out of the workforce at a moment and is made even worse by the fact that the Trump administration is already poised to gut the regulations governing the law."
The New York Times reported earlier this month that the Trump administration is planning to roll back some protections guaranteed in the law.
Although the administration is "not expected to eliminate requirements that most directly protect women during pregnancy," it could "eliminate explicit protections for conditions" related to fertility treatments, abortion, and menstruation, according to the Times.
Jessica Lee, co-director of the Center for WorkLife Law at UC Law San Francisco, spelled out the impacts that the law's invalidation will have on workers, noting that "it frees the state to deny pregnant women it employs a water bottle, a stool, or time off after a miscarriage."
"This ruling tips the first domino," Lee warned. "Some employers in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, home to about 20 million women, will try to use this ruling to escape legal liability for saying no when a pregnant woman asks for a break from heavy lifting or time off for a prenatal appointment."
California Secretary of Business and Consumer Services Rohit Chopra noted that he wasn't surprised by the 5th Circuit's ruling because it "has a reputation for routinely siding with corporate lobbyists at the expense of consumers, workers, and small businesses across the country."
"As we think about ways to root out corruption in our country," Chopra added, "we need to make sure that courts at every level uphold the rule of law, rather than side with special interests."
This country and this world are at a monumental crossroads.
US voters have an opportunity to beat back the forces of fascism and confront the billionaires who are rigging the economy, our media system, and our democracy, making it increasingly impossible for ordinary people to get by.
We’re not just talking about the election. We’re talking about what must be done once these fascist elements are vanquished from power. We need a bolder set of solutions than what either major party has so far been willing to offer and a working-class movement ready to fight like hell for it.
Trump didn't emerge from nowhere. The conditions that fueled MAGA authoritarianism were created by decades of radical neoliberal economic policies and a corrupt political system dominated by corporate interests.
They slashed taxes on the super-rich, promising that the benefits would trickle down. They said giveaways to the corporate titans would make life more affordable for the rest of us.
It was all bullshit. And when a bitter, betrayed populace searches for someone to blame, right-wing demagogues have little trouble finding scapegoats.
People know when they're being lied to, but you won't hear any of this from the corporate media. Only independent journalism—powered and funded by people who believe in building a better world—can deliver truly trustworthy daily news.
If you share our vision, please contribute whatever you can to sustain our work.
Advocates for workers' and women's rights are crying foul after a federal court last week struck down a landmark bill providing protections for pregnant employees.
In a Friday ruling, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals declared that Congress violated the US Constitution when it passed the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act in 2022 without a majority of members physically present during the vote.
At the time, the US House of Representatives was operating under rules adopted during the Covid-19 pandemic that allowed lawmakers to vote by proxy.
The court's ruling invalidates the law in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, and "could imperil" protections elsewhere, according to a Sunday report in The Associated Press.
Among other things, the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act mandates that employers "make reasonable accommodations to the known limitations related to the pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions," while also making it unlawful to deny employment opportunities if "such denial is based on the need... to make reasonable accommodations" for pregnant workers.
Inimai Chettiar, president of worker advocacy group A Better Balance, said the 5th Circuit's ruling "effectively erases essential rights to pregnancy accommodations for workers," while putting "the health, livelihoods, and economic security of millions of American women and their families at risk."
"Workers should never have to choose between a healthy pregnancy and keeping their jobs," Chettiar emphasized. "This decision could force countless women out of the workforce at a moment and is made even worse by the fact that the Trump administration is already poised to gut the regulations governing the law."
The New York Times reported earlier this month that the Trump administration is planning to roll back some protections guaranteed in the law.
Although the administration is "not expected to eliminate requirements that most directly protect women during pregnancy," it could "eliminate explicit protections for conditions" related to fertility treatments, abortion, and menstruation, according to the Times.
Jessica Lee, co-director of the Center for WorkLife Law at UC Law San Francisco, spelled out the impacts that the law's invalidation will have on workers, noting that "it frees the state to deny pregnant women it employs a water bottle, a stool, or time off after a miscarriage."
"This ruling tips the first domino," Lee warned. "Some employers in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, home to about 20 million women, will try to use this ruling to escape legal liability for saying no when a pregnant woman asks for a break from heavy lifting or time off for a prenatal appointment."
California Secretary of Business and Consumer Services Rohit Chopra noted that he wasn't surprised by the 5th Circuit's ruling because it "has a reputation for routinely siding with corporate lobbyists at the expense of consumers, workers, and small businesses across the country."
"As we think about ways to root out corruption in our country," Chopra added, "we need to make sure that courts at every level uphold the rule of law, rather than side with special interests."
Advocates for workers' and women's rights are crying foul after a federal court last week struck down a landmark bill providing protections for pregnant employees.
In a Friday ruling, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals declared that Congress violated the US Constitution when it passed the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act in 2022 without a majority of members physically present during the vote.
At the time, the US House of Representatives was operating under rules adopted during the Covid-19 pandemic that allowed lawmakers to vote by proxy.
The court's ruling invalidates the law in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, and "could imperil" protections elsewhere, according to a Sunday report in The Associated Press.
Among other things, the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act mandates that employers "make reasonable accommodations to the known limitations related to the pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions," while also making it unlawful to deny employment opportunities if "such denial is based on the need... to make reasonable accommodations" for pregnant workers.
Inimai Chettiar, president of worker advocacy group A Better Balance, said the 5th Circuit's ruling "effectively erases essential rights to pregnancy accommodations for workers," while putting "the health, livelihoods, and economic security of millions of American women and their families at risk."
"Workers should never have to choose between a healthy pregnancy and keeping their jobs," Chettiar emphasized. "This decision could force countless women out of the workforce at a moment and is made even worse by the fact that the Trump administration is already poised to gut the regulations governing the law."
The New York Times reported earlier this month that the Trump administration is planning to roll back some protections guaranteed in the law.
Although the administration is "not expected to eliminate requirements that most directly protect women during pregnancy," it could "eliminate explicit protections for conditions" related to fertility treatments, abortion, and menstruation, according to the Times.
Jessica Lee, co-director of the Center for WorkLife Law at UC Law San Francisco, spelled out the impacts that the law's invalidation will have on workers, noting that "it frees the state to deny pregnant women it employs a water bottle, a stool, or time off after a miscarriage."
"This ruling tips the first domino," Lee warned. "Some employers in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, home to about 20 million women, will try to use this ruling to escape legal liability for saying no when a pregnant woman asks for a break from heavy lifting or time off for a prenatal appointment."
California Secretary of Business and Consumer Services Rohit Chopra noted that he wasn't surprised by the 5th Circuit's ruling because it "has a reputation for routinely siding with corporate lobbyists at the expense of consumers, workers, and small businesses across the country."
"As we think about ways to root out corruption in our country," Chopra added, "we need to make sure that courts at every level uphold the rule of law, rather than side with special interests."