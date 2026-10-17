'Power Lies at the Hands of the People': Thousands of No Kings Events Rally Voters for 2026 Midterms

More than 3,000 No Kings rallies held in all 50 US states on Saturday sought to rally voters to the polls ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

While past No Kings demonstrations have focused on protesting the policies of President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, Saturday's demonstrations were geared toward helping Americans ensure that their vote is counted in next month's elections.

On the No Kings website, organizers described the events as "a day of nonpartisan voter participation, being in community with each other, and making sure every eligible voter has a plan, knows their options, and is ready to make their voice count."

Speaking at a No Kings event in Atlanta, Georgia, Indivisible co-founder Leah Greenberg emphasized how important early voting will be to stopping any attempted meddling by the Trump administration in the elections.

"In America, power lies at the hands of the people, and we express our power at the ballot box," said Greenberg. "Nobody knows better than the folks here that that right was never given by the powerful, it was demanded by generations of dedicated, brilliant, fearless organizers who put their lives and their freedom on the line to demand that this nation live up to its promises."

Leah Greenberg: No Kings is a deceptively simple statement. It is a statement that in America, power lies at the hands of the people, and we express our power at the ballot box.



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— Indivisible ❌👑 (@indivisible.org) October 17, 2026 at 12:53 PM

Greenberg outlined how Trump has tried to attack the voting process throughout his second term, including his unprecedented mid-decade redistricting campaign and his attempts to restrict the right to vote by mail.

"They want chaos, fear, and confusion at the polls," said Greenberg. "Voting early is the first step in how we protect those rights. A vote cast today can't be lost to a long line or a closed polling place."

In a Thursday interview with journalist Steven Beschloss, Indivisible co-founder Ezra Levin said he hoped the No Kings rallies would drive "the biggest turnout in midterms in American history," which he said was important "because we have an authoritarian" in Trump "who will take advantage of any uncertainty."

Minnesota Democratic US Senate candidate Peggy Flanagan, whose state came under siege last winter from federal immigration agents, expressed support for the No Kings rallies in a Saturday social media post.

"This year, Minnesotans showed the world that we don't do kings," Flanagan wrote. "Today, we're doing it again. No matter where you are, make your voice heard."

The demonstrations also earned a thumbs up from Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.).

"No kings. No authoritarians. No warmongers. No despots," Ramirez wrote. "All across the country, Americans are taking to the streets and organizing to defend our neighbors and our democracy! Remember that you have rights."

Attendance estimates for Saturday’s No Kings protests were not available as of this writing, though past rallies have drawn as many as 8 million people nationwide.