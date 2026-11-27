From warehouse walkouts in Germany and marches across India to rallies in the United States and a landmark union contract in Canada, Amazon workers and their allies are marking Black Friday with a message for the world's e-commerce giant: Workers everywhere deserve rights, dignity, and their fair share of the wealth they help generate.

The seventh annual #MakeAmazonPay day of action, organized by UNI Global Union and Progressive International, features strikes, protests, and solidarity actions in over 20 nations between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The campaign unites trade unions, environmental campaigners, peace groups, and others demanding that Amazon respect workers' rights to organize and bargain collectively, pay decent wages and guarantee safe and healthy working conditions, pay its fair share of taxes, and take responsibility for the environmental and social costs of its businesses.

Participants in this year's day of action had big news to cheer as Amazon workers in British Columbia, Canada won the first binding collective bargaining agreement for the company's workforce anywhere in North America.

The three-year agreement covering approximately 800 workers at Amazon's YVR2 fulfillment center in Delta raises hourly wages to C$29, provides severance protections of up to 18 weeks, and grants an additional week of vacation to employees with a decade of service.

"Amazon told everyone a union contract would never happen, but workers proved them wrong," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "These workers stood up to one of the most powerful companies on earth and won rights in writing that Amazon cannot take away."

Across Germany, the trade union ver.di has called strikes at a record 11 Amazon facilities, including locations in Leipzig, Dortmund, Bad Hersfeld, and Koblenz.

In India, thousands of warehouse workers, delivery workers, gig workers, small traders, street vendors, and community allies mobilized across 25 cities under the Amazon India Workers Union banner.

In the United States, the Teamsters union is holding rallies in Chicago and Los Angeles.

The Canadian contract isn't the only recent victory for Amazon workers, as UNI Global Union noted:

In July, the Italian transport unions Filt CGIL, Fit CISL and Uiltrasporti signed national agreements with Amazon covering all 57 of its Italian sites;

In May, Germany's ver.di list won 12 of 19 seats on the works council at Amazon’s FRA7 site in Frankenthal, the first time the union had run there;

In April, the US National Labor Relations Board ordered Amazon to recognize and bargain with the union at its JFK8 warehouse on Staten Island; and

After Indian workers went public about collapsing from heat in warehouses during the 2024 heatwaves, the National Human Rights Commission intervened, and Amazon was forced to acknowledge safety lapses.

The #MakeAmazonPay campaign is also about more than just workers' rights and Amazon's environmental impact.

“Amazon is building a future in which fewer workers produce ever greater profits under ever tighter surveillance," Progressive International co-general coordinator Varsha Gandikota-Nellutla said. "Its data centres consume vast quantities of water and electricity while its technology powers [US President Donald] Trump’s deportation machine, and Israel’s occupation of Palestine."

“In this wave of action, Amazon’s workers and their allies show that the corporations building this techno-authoritarian future are not invincible," Gandikota-Nellutla added. "We can and we will Make Amazon Pay.”

