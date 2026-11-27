Heralded as an "historic breakthrough" on Black Friday, warehouse workers in British Columbia, Canada earlier this month became the first ever in Canada, the United States, or Mexico to win a collective bargaining agreement with online retail giant Amazon—a victory celebrated as hopefully the first of many against one of the world's wealthiest and most powerful anti-union corporations.

Finalized after a legal battle that included forced arbitration due to Amazon's refusal to accept a deal voluntarily at the bargaining table, workers at Amazon’s YVR2 fulfillment center located in Delta, a suburb of Vancouver, won their contract on Nov. 13 after a prolonged fight to be recognized and their demands met.

"These workers did what many people said could not be done. They stood together, won their union and secured the first collective agreement at Amazon in North America," said Lana Payne, national president of Unifor, Canada's largest private sector union, in a statement on Thursday. "Welcome to the Unifor family. We are proud to stand with you to celebrate this achievement."

The 3-year collective bargaining agreement, the union said in a statement, will raise hourly wages to $29 Canadian dollars per hour by the end of its term, provides up to 18 weeks of severance pay, and adds a week of paid vacation for workers with ten years of service.

"A collective agreement means you no longer face the boss alone. You have a contract, a union and thousands of members behind you," said Unifor western regional director Gavin McGarrigle. "This is a foundation to build on, and the workers at YVR2 have shown every Amazon worker in British Columbia what is possible."

In the context of Black Friday's consumer onslaught, the win was championed by labor leaders and progressives as a possible inflection point for the international fight for union strength and the battle against corporate giants like Amazon, founded by mega-billionaire Jeff Bezos, one of the world's richest individuals.

“After years of trying, Amazon workers in North America have finally broken through," said Christy Hoffman, general secretary, UNI Global Union. "Workers in British Columbia now have a union contract. The question is no longer whether Amazon workers can win, but where they win next."

Writing in The Conversation, Bethany Hastie, an associate professor and director of the Centre for Law in the Contemporary Workplace at Queen's University in Ontari, explained how the victory for the YVR2 warehouse workers, especially given the aggressive nature of Amazon's opposition to organized workers, illustrates "both the challenges of collective bargaining" in the current environment "and the role Canadian labour laws can play in promoting and protecting workers’ rights."

After Amazon was accused of an unlawful hiring spree designed to disrupt the workers' initial unionization drive in 2024, a series of events exposed the company as operating in bad faith as it maintained its refusal to accept a first contract.

"Having the terms of a collective agreement imposed by an arbitrator is far from ideal, but it’s sometimes necessary," noted Hastie, "particularly when an employer has fostered a hostile relationship with the union it must negotiate with."

Adam D. K. King, an assistant professor in labor studies at the University of Manitoba, was among those celebrating what he termed the "historic breakthrough," writing in a piece posted to the Progressive International website on Friday that the win in British Columbia "has created an institutional foothold inside one of the world’s most powerful corporations."

"Whether that foothold becomes the basis for a wider breakthrough will depend on workers’ ability to turn contractual rights into collective strength," King wrote.

"Amazon has lost an important battle. But its war against unionization is far from over," he concluded. "The next task is to ensure that this first contract becomes not simply a legal victory but the foundation of a durable, militant workplace union capable of challenging Amazon’s power from below."