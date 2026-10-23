'My Name Has Always Been Ilhan Omar': Congresswoman Calls Out 'Creep' Trump

As the Trump administration tries to have her deported, US Rep. Ilhan Omar shot back at President Donald Trump on Friday after he accused her of having lived under a false identity.

In a post to Truth Social, Trump referenced a federal court filing by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) that referred to the Minnesota congresswoman as "Ilhan Nur Said Elmi" without explanation.

"It was just revealed that Ilhan Omar’s name is not Ilhan Omar, the one she used to get elected and sworn into Congress, but rather, it’s an entirely different name, Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, and that her last name is, incredibly, also the exact name of her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, the person they said she married and had children with," Trump wrote on Thursday night, referencing another unproven conspiracy theory that Omar has long denied.

"Because she used a fake name to be sworn in, I assume she must IMMEDIATELY resign from Congress. Please inform the Speaker of the House of Representatives, James Michael Johnson, that the Dumocrat Party has just conceded her seat."

A spokesperson for Omar told Fox News that the allegation that she was living under an alias is "completely false."

Fox 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul confirmed that the 44-year-old congresswoman has gone by the name “Ilhan Omar” as early as age 17, when she was listed in her Edison High School yearbook as a junior. The Associated Press found that she also used the name Ilhan Omar in marriage licenses, divorce proceedings, voter registrations, and other public records dating back nearly two decades.

"The pedophile protection party’s president is laundering right-wing conspiracy theories through the most corrupt DOJ in American history," Omar wrote on social media. "Whenever the news turns bad, this creep reaches for one name: mine. So let’s make it crystal clear. My name has always been Ilhan Omar."

"Maybe you should focus on what your VP’s real name is," she said, referencing the fact that Vice President JD Vance, born James Donald Bowman, has changed his legal name twice.

The dispute comes after last week’s raid on Omar’s home as part of a highly politicized investigation into her citizenship by the US Department of Homeland Security.

The investigation reportedly focuses not on the allegation about Omar’s brother, but on whether she or members of her family falsified information when they immigrated to the US and subsequently obtained citizenship.

Investigators are reportedly examining whether Omar or her father falsified her birth date, listing her as 17 rather than 18 so she could obtain citizenship through him as a minor. Omar has not been charged with a crime, and investigators have not yet publicly provided evidence of the claim.

Trump has regularly launched racist attacks against Somali Americans during his presidency, saying they should all be deported and referring to them as “garbage” with “low IQs.” While pushing to deport Omar, he has often demonized her based on her Somali heritage.

"She’s been a scammer for a long time. I’m pretty good at watching that stuff, and she comes from a non-country, basically. Somalia has no government, has no nothing," he said during a campaign rally in Iowa this week. "All they do is run around shooting each other. Then she comes over here."

Rep. Randy Fine (R-Fla.)—who has previously described Omar as a “terrorist” and called for the mass deportation of all Muslim immigrants from the US—announced plans to introduce a resolution on Friday to expel Omar from Congress if she is found to have broken the law.