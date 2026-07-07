Bernie Sanders Advises Graham Platner to 'Step Aside'

US Sen. Bernie Sanders, among the earliest and most prominent congressional backers of Graham Platner's campaign to unseat Republican Sen. Susan Collins, has joined growing calls for the Maine Democrat to exit the race following sexual assault allegations.

"I have spoken with Graham Platner about the best path forward for Maine," Sanders (I-Vt.) said in a Tuesday statement. "In light of these very serious allegations, I have recommended that he step aside."

Jenny Racicot initially told The New York Times that Platner's behavior was "reckless" and "unsettling" during their on-and-off relationship in 2019-21, and that she cut off contact after he came to her Maine home drunk despite being told not to around five years ago. Politico reported Monday afternoon that the 41-year-old said he sexually assaulted her that night. Later Monday, Racicot appeared on CNN and said he "absolutely" raped her.

Platner, in a Monday video, denied "any accusation of nonconsensual behavior," but also said that his campaign was "taking the time to reflect on the best path forward" given "the political reality" resulting from the reporting—which followed other controversies, including offensive Reddit posts, a tattoo resembling a Nazi symbol, and allegations of physical aggression that he also denied.

After months of campaigning on progressive policies, the oyster farmer and combat veteran won last month's primary by over 50 points, beating Gov. Janet Mills, who remained on the ballot despite suspending her campaign in April. After Racicot's assault allegations broke, numerous groups and individuals—including other members of Congress who had endorsed Platner—called on him to immediately withdraw.

In a Tuesday statement revoking the Sierra Club's endorsement, political director Sarah Burton said that the green group's "thoughts are with Jenny Racicot for courageously sharing her story. Victims of sexual violence must be listened to and provided our caring and support. Their lives are not for political gamesmanship."

"Upholding basic standards of integrity, decency, and ethics is not a qualification to win the American electorate's trust; it is a requirement," Burton continued. "In light of yesterday's horrific and disturbing allegations, the Sierra Club has rescinded its endorsement of Graham Platner and calls on him to withdraw his candidacy.”

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani had not endorsed Platner, but some of his top aides played key roles in the effort to elect the Mainer. The Sanders-backed democratic socialist mayor told reporters on Tuesday that "I believe that it's time for him to drop out of the race."

According to Politico, when asked if he is concerned that the collapse of Platner's campaign could negatively impact the left more broadly, Mamdani responded, "I think the focus of today should be on the campaign coming to a close, and I think there will be many more days to have conversations about what it means beyond that."

Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Greg Casar (D-Texas), who previously backed Platner, said late Monday that "I am horrified by the allegations against Graham Platner. He should drop out of the Senate race. Maine Democrats should replace him with an inspiring candidate who can best represent them."

Racicot told CNN and Politico that she didn't publicly accuse Platner of rape earlier in part because she agrees with his politics—and some progressives who previously supported the candidate have warned the Democratic establishment that "this is not your opening," as Our Revolution executive director Joseph Geevarghese said in a Monday statement calling for his withdrawal.

If Platner withdraws by July 13, he can be replaced on the ballot, and the Maine Democratic Party would have until July 27 to come up with a name. Already, Democrat Troy Jackson, a former Maine Senate president who campaigned for governor this cycle with Platner and Sanders, has filed paperwork.