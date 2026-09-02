'So Afraid of Working-Class People': Delia Ramirez Rips Supporters of 'Stupid' Anti-Socialism Resolution
"They're afraid to get honest about who they really work for here. Spoiler alert: It's not working people."
Rep. Delia Ramirez on Tuesday hit back at colleagues in the US House of Representatives who voted for a resolution condemning socialism "in all its forms."
During a speech on the House floor, Ramirez (D-Ill.) slammed the anti-socialism resolution, which passed with the support of eight Democrats joining all Republicans, as a meaningless distraction.
"Today my colleagues thought it was a good use of people's time... to come after a working people's platform and the people working to make that platform a reality," Ramirez said. "You know why? Because they're afraid to get honest about who they really work for here. Spoiler alert: It's not working people."
Whether it’s “socialism”, a Twitch streamer, working-class candidates, or immigrants, my colleagues always have a boogeyman to condemn… Why? They're afraid to be honest about who they really work for and spoiler alert: it's not working people.
I call on my colleagues to put… pic.twitter.com/r4k4KWZg2S
— Congresswoman Delia C. Ramirez (@repdeliaramirez) September 1, 2026
The Illinois Democrat rattled off a list of Republican policies that benefit big corporations and the wealthy at the expense of working people, including cuts to Medicaid and support for President Donald Trump's illegal war with Iran.
Ramirez then accused Republicans of pushing the resolution "because you're so afraid of working-class people coming into the next Congress" after the 2026 midterm elections.
"So let me be clear," she concluded. "Not only do I call on my colleagues to vote against this stupid resolution... but also to put this much energy into creating a world, a system that actually works for working people."
Ramirez was far from the only Democrat to rip the anti-socialism resolution.
Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) likewise condemned the "stupid resolution," which he said "ignores Americans who are more concerned about the cost of living than obsessing about socialism."
Rep. Valerie Foushee (D-NC) suggested that a better use of Congress' time would be to "condemn the 34-count felon in the White House, not a bunch of people who just want universal healthcare."
Darializa Avila Chevalier, the Democratic nominee for the US House seat in New York's 13th congressional district, slammed the eight Democrats who voted with Republicans to pass the resolution.
"Democrats love talking about a 'big tent,' but then they vote in line with Republicans hell-bent on destroying our democracy," she wrote. "This resolution was aimed squarely at democratic socialists like me."
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Rep. Delia Ramirez on Tuesday hit back at colleagues in the US House of Representatives who voted for a resolution condemning socialism "in all its forms."
During a speech on the House floor, Ramirez (D-Ill.) slammed the anti-socialism resolution, which passed with the support of eight Democrats joining all Republicans, as a meaningless distraction.
"Today my colleagues thought it was a good use of people's time... to come after a working people's platform and the people working to make that platform a reality," Ramirez said. "You know why? Because they're afraid to get honest about who they really work for here. Spoiler alert: It's not working people."
Whether it’s “socialism”, a Twitch streamer, working-class candidates, or immigrants, my colleagues always have a boogeyman to condemn… Why? They're afraid to be honest about who they really work for and spoiler alert: it's not working people.
I call on my colleagues to put… pic.twitter.com/r4k4KWZg2S
— Congresswoman Delia C. Ramirez (@repdeliaramirez) September 1, 2026
The Illinois Democrat rattled off a list of Republican policies that benefit big corporations and the wealthy at the expense of working people, including cuts to Medicaid and support for President Donald Trump's illegal war with Iran.
Ramirez then accused Republicans of pushing the resolution "because you're so afraid of working-class people coming into the next Congress" after the 2026 midterm elections.
"So let me be clear," she concluded. "Not only do I call on my colleagues to vote against this stupid resolution... but also to put this much energy into creating a world, a system that actually works for working people."
Ramirez was far from the only Democrat to rip the anti-socialism resolution.
Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) likewise condemned the "stupid resolution," which he said "ignores Americans who are more concerned about the cost of living than obsessing about socialism."
Rep. Valerie Foushee (D-NC) suggested that a better use of Congress' time would be to "condemn the 34-count felon in the White House, not a bunch of people who just want universal healthcare."
Darializa Avila Chevalier, the Democratic nominee for the US House seat in New York's 13th congressional district, slammed the eight Democrats who voted with Republicans to pass the resolution.
"Democrats love talking about a 'big tent,' but then they vote in line with Republicans hell-bent on destroying our democracy," she wrote. "This resolution was aimed squarely at democratic socialists like me."
- 'Cheap Piece of Imperialist Propaganda': US Video Hails 'American Dominance' of Western Hemisphere ›
- Progressive Delia Ramirez Defeats Billionaire PAC Money to Win Illinois Primary ›
- 'Hateful, Bigoted' Chip Roy Introduces MAMDANI Act in Congress ›
Rep. Delia Ramirez on Tuesday hit back at colleagues in the US House of Representatives who voted for a resolution condemning socialism "in all its forms."
During a speech on the House floor, Ramirez (D-Ill.) slammed the anti-socialism resolution, which passed with the support of eight Democrats joining all Republicans, as a meaningless distraction.
"Today my colleagues thought it was a good use of people's time... to come after a working people's platform and the people working to make that platform a reality," Ramirez said. "You know why? Because they're afraid to get honest about who they really work for here. Spoiler alert: It's not working people."
Whether it’s “socialism”, a Twitch streamer, working-class candidates, or immigrants, my colleagues always have a boogeyman to condemn… Why? They're afraid to be honest about who they really work for and spoiler alert: it's not working people.
I call on my colleagues to put… pic.twitter.com/r4k4KWZg2S
— Congresswoman Delia C. Ramirez (@repdeliaramirez) September 1, 2026
The Illinois Democrat rattled off a list of Republican policies that benefit big corporations and the wealthy at the expense of working people, including cuts to Medicaid and support for President Donald Trump's illegal war with Iran.
Ramirez then accused Republicans of pushing the resolution "because you're so afraid of working-class people coming into the next Congress" after the 2026 midterm elections.
"So let me be clear," she concluded. "Not only do I call on my colleagues to vote against this stupid resolution... but also to put this much energy into creating a world, a system that actually works for working people."
Ramirez was far from the only Democrat to rip the anti-socialism resolution.
Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) likewise condemned the "stupid resolution," which he said "ignores Americans who are more concerned about the cost of living than obsessing about socialism."
Rep. Valerie Foushee (D-NC) suggested that a better use of Congress' time would be to "condemn the 34-count felon in the White House, not a bunch of people who just want universal healthcare."
Darializa Avila Chevalier, the Democratic nominee for the US House seat in New York's 13th congressional district, slammed the eight Democrats who voted with Republicans to pass the resolution.
"Democrats love talking about a 'big tent,' but then they vote in line with Republicans hell-bent on destroying our democracy," she wrote. "This resolution was aimed squarely at democratic socialists like me."
- 'Cheap Piece of Imperialist Propaganda': US Video Hails 'American Dominance' of Western Hemisphere ›
- Progressive Delia Ramirez Defeats Billionaire PAC Money to Win Illinois Primary ›
- 'Hateful, Bigoted' Chip Roy Introduces MAMDANI Act in Congress ›