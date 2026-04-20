'Hateful, Bigoted' Chip Roy Introduces MAMDANI Act in Congress

Journalists and rights advocates reacted on Monday with a mix of bemusement and anger over US Rep. Chip Roy's display of "blatant Islamophobia" as the Texas Republican introduced a bill that appeared as intent on personally targeting New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani as it was on unconstitutionally expelling immigrants from the US over certain political and religious views.

"Blatant Islamophobia aside, Roy's staff probably wasted days trying to land this acronym," said Ravi Mangla, press secretary for the Working Families Party, after Roy unveiled the Measures Against Marxism’s Dangerous Adherents and Noxious Islamists (MAMDANI) Act.

According to Roy, the legislation would enact "sweeping" changes to US immigration law that would deport, denaturalize, and deny US citizenship or entry to any immigrant "who is a member of a socialist party, a communist party, the Chinese Communist Party, or Islamic fundamentalist party, or advocates for socialism, communism, Marxism, or Islamic fundamentalism."





The bill was introduced nearly four months after Mamdani was sworn in to office. Roy had suggested that the political rise of the democratic socialist, who is a Muslim immigrant from Uganda, risked bringing what he believes to be "Sharia law"—actually a broadly defined set of personal theological and ethical guidelines rather than a national law—to the US.

In reality, Mamdani has taken steps toward enacting a universal childcare program, opening a network of city-owned grocery stores to compete with corporations, and convincing the state to tax the second homes of wealthy New Yorkers.

The legislation introduced Monday comes days after a Washington Post analysis found that Roy has been particularly fixated on promoting the view that allowing Muslims to immigrate to the US and practice their religion—in accordance with the US Constitution—will harm the nation.

Including one recent post that explicitly said, "No more Muslims," Roy has posted from his campaign and official accounts about Muslims, Islam, and "Sharia law" more than 244 times since January—more than any other member of Congress, including Rep. Randy Fine (R-Fla.), who has faced called to resign for numerous anti-Muslim comments that have attacked public figures like Rep. Ilham Omar (D-Minn.).

The Council on American Islamic Relations said in a report last month that last year, it received 8,683 complaints from people facing anti-Muslim bias or attacks—the highest number of complaints in a single year since the group began compiling civil rights reports in 1996. Employment discrimination was the most common complaint, with immigration and asylum discrimination and hate incidents rounding out the top three.

Gun control and human rights advocate Cameron Kasky said that "many moderate Democrats and the mainstream media have played a pivotal role in normalizing this dangerous, escalatory Islamophobia."

A number of influential establishment Democrats suggested Mamdani's victory in the mayoral race last year could endanger Jewish New Yorkers, and refused to endorse him. Party leaders also continue to support arming Israel—which has spent the last two-and-a-half years attacking Palestinians in Gaza and has now returned to assaulting Lebanon—claiming the Israeli government needs US weapons to defend itself against other countries and groups in majority-Muslim countries in the Middle East.

Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.) warned that while Roy's bill targets socialists and Muslims whom the congressman says subscribe to "fundamentalism," the party will likely "expand their list of targets—little by little, hoping you do not notice—until their is no one left to stand against their agenda."

" Fascism," she said, "ALWAYS requires a public enemy."