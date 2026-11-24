WARNING: The following article contains graphic descriptions of sexual assault that some people may find disturbing…

A Chicago woman is seeking up to $1 million in damages from the US government after she was "unlawfully and violently arrested" during last fall's "Operation Midway Blitz," according to a lawsuit announced Tuesday.

After dropping her 5-year-old son off at school on the morning of October 10, 2025, Dayanne Figueroa—a single mother and US citizen by birth—suddenly had her car rammed on West Hubbard Street by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Video shows that agents pointed guns at Figueroa, then 31, dragged her out by her legs, threw her onto the pavement, and pinned her face down using their knees. According to the complaint, one of the agents placed a knee near an incision from a recent kidney surgery, which she said “caused acute and severe pain.”

Despite repeatedly identifying herself as a US citizen, Figueroa was detained without a warrant. She said agents put her phone into airplane mode, preventing her friends and family from contacting her. They then spirited her away in an unmarked red van with other detainees.

While en route to Broadview Detention Center in suburban Chicago, Figueroa suffered a panic attack, according to the complaint.

As she shook, cried, and gasped for air, agents photographed her, and one told her: “You’re a criminal. No one will help you.” Figueroa had no prior criminal record and was never charged with a crime.

While at Broadview—an ICE processing facility that became notorious for overcrowding and conditions described as "dehumanizing" after it became a de facto detention center during Midway Blitz—Figueroa said she was subject to “invasive body searches and to sexualized and degrading comments, mockery, and coercive questioning.”

The complaint alleges that before being permitted to use a restroom, she was subject to another purported search involving an agent “touching her private parts.” She said she was eventually allowed to use the restroom under surveillance, without any privacy.

She said agents knew she was recovering from recent major kidney surgery but withheld water and medical assistance until she began urinating blood.

After several hours in custody and a transfer to another facility in Lombard, Figueroa was released and transferred to a hospital for emergency evaluation.

When Figueroa’s boyfriend, mother, and family lawyer arrived at the Lombard facility in search of her, an agent informed them that she was “fine.”

In fact, the complaint said the force used by the officers had broken one of her dental crowns and caused internal bleeding. Meanwhile, her surgical wounds were aggravated, and the denial of medical care exacerbated her underlying kidney condition and delayed her recovery.

The damage to Figueroa went beyond the physical. The lawsuit says the ordeal "destroyed her sense of safety, security, and peace," and that she "suffers from severe emotional and psychological trauma, which continues to affect her ability to live her life as she did prior to the incident."



The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) blamed Figueroa for the collision, accused her of assaulting federal officers, and described her as an “agitator," who "violently resisted arrest," claims contradicted by video evidence.

An investigation by the Illinois Accountability Commission released this April found that there was "no credible evidence suggesting that Figueroa intentionally rammed her vehicle into the agents’ vehicle."

The report concluded that agents “may have falsified the narratives” in their report to justify forcefully detaining Figueroa. It cites multiple glaring inaccuracies—including the claim that Figueroa kicked officers using black high-heeled shoes, when in fact her shoes had fallen off as she was dragged out of her vehicle.

In December 2025, Figueroa was one of five US citizens who testified about their mistreatment by federal immigration agents at a congressional forum convened by Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.).

Figueroa, a first-generation Mexican American, described her experience as "violence, blatant racial profiling, and a shocking abuse of federal authority."

Last week, while confronting DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.), a Chicago native who is seeking to chair the House Homeland Security Committee’s oversight subcommittee next year, described Figueroa’s case as an example of how federal agents have abused their power under President Donald Trump.

"They don’t respect the civil rights of our neighbors or the rule of law; they terrorize our communities; they act with impunity," Ramirez said.

The assault of Figueroa fits into a much broader pattern of documented abuse during the Trump administration's mass deportation campaign, including the violent detention of US citizens, warrantless arrests, racial profiling, denial of medical care, and official accounts of confrontations that have been contradicted by video evidence.

During Operation Midway Blitz, federal agents shot US citizen Marimar Martinez five times and falsely accused her of ramming their vehicle, dragged US citizens from their homes and detained them for hours during a military-style apartment raid, and denied medical care to a man after an agent repeatedly punched him in the head.

As of October, ProPublica had identified at least 519 US citizens who had been detained by federal immigration agents since Trump returned to office, and said the real number was likely higher.

“What happened to me is what happens to people when our government is allowed to act with impunity and trample our Constitution,” Figueroa said in a statement on Tuesday. “A badge—or in my case, a police Velcro patch that looks like it was bought off Amazon—is not a free pass to intimidate, terrorize, or mistreat people.”

"These reckless federal agents are an insult to every legitimate law enforcement officer and a complete and utter embarrassment from the very top all the way down,” she added. “They have made a mockery of everything this country claims to stand for, and I hope this lawsuit helps hold those responsible for my attack accountable, and puts an end to this horrific abuse.”

The lawsuit includes claims of false arrest, false imprisonment, assault, battery, negligence, and the intentional infliction of emotional distress under Illinois law. She is being represented by Democracy Forward, a nonprofit legal advocacy organization, and the California-based Carrillo Law Firm.

“Ms. Figueroa has endured one of the most horrifying experiences imaginable—having her personal safety attacked by masked ICE agents who took the law into their own hands,” said Luis Carrillo of the Carrillo Law Firm. “Ms. Figueroa had broken no laws when she was savagely attacked while on her way to work. But today is the first step in her fight for justice. She is tremendously courageous for speaking out not just for herself, but for the voiceless who cannot speak. We look forward to joining the fight for justice for her.”