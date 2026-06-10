World's Richest Man Elon Musk Denounced for Stoking Violence After Knife Attack in Belfast

Politicians in Northern Ireland and across the United Kingdom on Wednesday were denouncing mobs of masked rioters who had spent Tuesday night setting fire to properties, buses, and cars in Belfast and forcing immigrant families to flee their homes in fear, following a stabbing attack in which a Sudanese immigrant is the suspect.

But along with the groups of anti-immigration agitators in the Northern Ireland capital and elsewhere in the country, local leaders reserved particular condemnation for one man who was thousands of miles away from the violence and who, as one member of Parliament said, has likely "never been to and possibly never heard of North Belfast" before he began inciting the mobs there: tech billionaire and right-wing megadonor Elon Musk.

After a graphic video of Monday night's attack on a Belfast man, Steven Ogilvy, circulated online Tuesday, Musk used his platform, X, to share a post by far-right, anti-immigrant activist Tommy Robinson in which Robinson had listed places where his supporters could gather to protest "yet another invader attack on our people."

"Only by protesting REPEATEDLY and LOUDLY will there be any change!!" said Musk.

He also shared a post by MP Rupert Lowe of the far-right Restore Britain Party, which appeared to include a screenshot of the video of the knife attack and was captioned, "Millions must go."

At Novara Media, investigative journalist Paul Holden said far-right politicians and their supporters were pushing the "central lie" that "immigrants are an 'alien culture.'"

"'We've imported an alien culture that venerates bloodlust.'... That's not true," he said. "That fundamentally isn't true."

Protests against immigration spilled over into rioting in Belfast on Tuesday night.



The violence broke out after a 30-year-old Sudanese man was charged with attempted murder — which led Elon Musk and Restore's Rupert Lowe to call for the deportation of "millions".



On Novara… pic.twitter.com/7TYm2HPevU

— Novara Media (@novaramedia) June 10, 2026

After Musk, the world's richest person, broadcast the call to his 240 million followers in X, immigrant families in Belfast had to be escorted by emergency responders out of their homes as masked mobs set fire to their neighborhoods as well as creating roadblocks by moving garbage cans and setting them ablaze.

Sudanese business owners in central Belfast were forced to close their stores and lock them with steel shutters before 4:00 pm on Tuesday out of fear of being attacked. The Belfast Islamic Center canceled evening prayers.

“We are telling our congregation to go home, don’t go out, look after your children, don’t share rumors, and do listen to the authorities,” Ameer Ibrahim, a project manager, told The Guardian.

Anna Turley, a member of Parliament and chair of the Labour Party, suggested in an interview with Times Radio that Musk was one of many "bad faith actors who are sitting often many, many miles away. It’s easy for them to stoke these things up.”

Asked if she was referring to the Tesla CEO, Turley said, "He’s not living in the kind of communities where we’re seeing this kind of activity. He’s not at risk."

“He has a responsibility, everyone in public and civil life has a responsibility to call for calm and not to stoke grievance or hatred or division or tension that puts vulnerable people and our communities at risk," she added.

The suspect in Monday night's knife attack has been named as Hadi Alodid, a 30-year-old man who claimed asylum when he entered Northern Ireland in 2023. Nearly 4 million people have been forced to flee Sudan since 2023, when fighting broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces, exacerbating disease outbreaks and the country's economic and political instability.

Alodid has authorization to stay in the UK until 2028. He was charged with attempted murder and possessing a knife in a public place. Authorities say there is no indication that the attack was related to terrorism. He appeared in a magistrate court Wednesday where a judge refused Alodid bail and adjourned the case until July 8.

The victim of the attack lost his left eye and sustained injuries on his face and back, according to The Guardian.

His family released a statement through Phillip Brett, who represents Belfast North in the Legislative Assembly, saying that they were "completely devastated by the horrific attack on our loved one" and emphasizing that the violence that rocked the city overnight Tuesday was "not welcome."

“We have many migrants who make a deeply valuable contribution to our country, including in our healthcare system and hospitality sector, and we depend on them to make our country work," said the family. "We do not want this terrible tragedy to be used to divide people or fuel hostility.”

John Finucane, a member of Parliament from North Belfast who represents Sinn Féin, told Sky News that Musk's decision to urge anti-immigrant mobs to gather in response to the attack was "not fair for the victim. It's not fair for the people of North Belfast who are trying to sew themselves back together after what they witnessed."

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane tells Sky's @cathynewman that Elon Musk's comments on the Belfast stabbing are 'not fair for the victims' pic.twitter.com/TujgQfJEgX

— Sky News (@SkyNews) June 9, 2026

"They need our support," he said. "They do not need to be used for a wider political agenda."

Turley told LBC Wednesday that Musk's posts on the attack were "appalling."

"Anyone that is seeking to drive and exploit a situation like this to drive their own political agenda is grievously wrong and doing damage,” she said. “We’ve seen children, families having to flee their homes on the streets of Belfast last night... We do not want to see this kind of disruption, damage, thuggery, violence on our streets, and anyone that is seeking to whip that up should be condemned.”

Rob Blackie, a former London mayoral candidate for the Liberal Democrats Party, called on the UK to take "government action" to hold Musk accountable, including by regulating X.

"Thugs burning out people in Belfast can't be ignored," said Blackie. "Elon Musk is a national security threat."