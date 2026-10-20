The 'No Tax on Social Security' Monster That Will Not Die

We have all seen the horror movie where the villain or monster seems to be dead but somehow manages to come back to life and terrorizes its potential victims. Well, this is how we felt when we saw the signs “No Tax on Social Security” at President Donald Trump’s campaign rallies in Arizona and Georgia, proudly carried by supporters. This myth has long been discredited.

Back in May, for this publication, we pointed out that contrary to the claims of the Trump administration, the “One Big Beautiful Bill” did not end taxes on Social Security. Instead, what it did was establish a temporary tax break for some senior citizens that expires in 2028.

The Brookings and Urban Institute pointed out back in July 2025 that:

President Trump proposed eliminating taxes on Social Security benefits as part of his 2024 campaign. And one provision of the budget bill does reduce income taxes for older adults on all their income, including their Social Security benefits. But the measure includes no direct tax cut on Social Security. The budget measure includes a temporary $6,000 deduction for taxpayers over age 65, starting this year. But that tax reduction would benefit fewer than half of older adults, the Tax Policy Center estimates.

On October 1 of this year, the PBS News Hour fact-checked the “no tax on Social Security” claim and concluded:

The bill falls short of a full repeal of Social Security taxation. The bill gives an additional $6,000 tax deduction to people ages 65 and older. This does not mean all Social Security beneficiaries receive a tax cut (because some of them are under 65). Some people get the tax break without receiving Social Security (if they are over 65 and not collecting benefits yet). These deductions come on top of existing tax deductions for Americans over 65 years old—$2,000 if married or $1,600 if unmarried and not a surviving spouse.

This is not one of the many times when fact-checking political ads reveals misleading context or exaggeration. The “no tax on Social Security” claim is just factually incorrect or, in plain language, a lie. There is no way around this statement.

In addition to misleading on the Social Security provisions of the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” the Trump administration is hiding the fact that it hurt the solvency of the Social Security Trust fund. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget pointed out in June of 2025:

The Social Security and Medicare Trustees estimated in their 2025 annual reports on the programs that the retirement and hospital trust funds will become insolvent in 2033—only eight years from today. We estimate the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) would accelerate Social Security and Medicare insolvency by a year, to 2032. That’s when today’s 60-year-olds reach the full retirement age and when today’s youngest retirees turn 69.

So, how do we kill the myth that the “One Big Beautiful Bill” ended taxes on Social Security? We are not characters in a horror movie, but we have a sure way of getting rid of the no tax on Social Security monster. On Election Day, vote for candidates who will stand up for the truth about Social Security.