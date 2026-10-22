Israeli Settler Attack on Post Photographer Must Force a Reckoning in Washington

Washington Post reporter Heidi Levine traveled to the occupied West Bank to document Palestinians harvesting olives. On Friday, Israeli settlers brutally attacked her, leaving her traumatized and hospitalized.

Despite carrying gear visibly identifying her as a photographer and wearing a protective vest clearly marked “PRESS,” she was surrounded by settlers who shoved her to the ground and relentlessly assaulted her.

According to reports, she suffered four broken vertebrae, a broken rib, severe lacerations across her body, and a finger that was severely split open.

Heidi Levine deserves justice, victims of settler violence deserve accountability, and the evidence warrants action.

In her words: “Luckily I had my flak jacket and helmet, otherwise I probably wouldn’t even be here, because they just kept kicking me and kicking me.”

This assault deserves an investigation and swift prosecution of those responsible.

It also calls on Americans to examine the deeper story she was covering.

If attackers are violently assaulting a photojournalist working for a globally influential publication, what protection can Palestinian farmers expect—especially when the cameras leave?

That question connects olive groves in the occupied West Bank to legislation in the US Senate led by Democratic Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen along with Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Senate Resolution 852 would require the State Department to provide information and assessments concerning investigations into the killings of Americans by Israeli forces or violent settlers, as well as other human rights abuses in the occupied West Bank.

Last month, although a historic 47 senators voted, largely along party lines, to move the measure forward, the Senate ultimately failed to discharge the resolution from the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee.

The assault on Levine is a wake-up call for the senate to reconsider.

This type of targeted violence extends beyond farmers gathering the harvest.

On October 12, at the beginning of this year’s harvest, Israeli forces uprooted and bulldozed 400 olive trees in Beit Rima, northwest of Ramallah, to make way for a new settlement outpost.

This is far from an isolated incident. So far this year alone, Israeli forces and settlers have uprooted and destroyed around 50,000 olive trees.

For a Palestinian family, olive groves equal years of labor. A family tending its trees is earning income and maintaining its connection to land. Destroying the trees or stealing the crop makes life untenable.

In April, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that at least 45 Palestinian communities had been completely displaced since January 2023 because of settler attacks and related restrictions.

Those figures describe a process often camouflaged behind abstract language.

Journalists documenting the harvest are simultaneously documenting the devastating toll of settler violence on Palestinian lives.

Attacking members of the press threatens individual livelihoods and lives, but also the public’s ability to stay informed and understand what is happening.

Our response must protect the people in the photographs, too. A farmer’s right to safety cannot depend on whether a foreign correspondent is nearby.

Washington has a practical place to begin.

Senate Resolution 852 requests information on Israel’s human rights practices under Section 502B(c) of the Foreign Assistance Act.

The September 29 Senate vote denied American families and victims of settler violence an opportunity to demand accountability for conduct that should inform Congress’ decisions about American security assistance.

The reporting requirement in the resolution is consequential, providing the State Department 30 days to respond.

Lawmakers who believe such a requirement could disrupt an important security relationship must explain why that relationship shouldn’t withstand scrutiny.

Congress should use the findings to pursue credible investigations, examine failures to protect civilians, and enforce applicable human rights conditions.

Levine’s assault has brought renewed focus to the dangerous circumstances Palestinians face daily while tending to their land.

Whether that attention matters will depend on whether a response leads to consequences for perpetrators.

Heidi Levine deserves justice, victims of settler violence deserve accountability, and the evidence warrants action.

The US Senate can begin demanding answers by reviving Senate Resolution 852 and unanimously passing this measure.