November 3 was a historically good night for the Democratic Party. The same cannot be said for children and families who face lasting harm from anti-trans ballot measures like Washington’s Initiative 638 or Nebraska’s Initiative 442 .

There is plenty to celebrate in this “ blue wave ” election: historic firsts, new governing opportunities, and progressive victories nationwide. But during our victory lap, we must also examine where we lost, how it happened, and who has to live with the consequences. In progressive politics, those who make the strategic decisions are rarely the people who pay the price when they fail.

The left has seen incredible recent wins, from Zohran Mamdani in New York to Minnesota’s Peggy Flanagan. Mainstream liberal leaders describe them as one-offs, but they miss the point. These campaigns succeeded because they refused to sacrifice their values in the name of “tried-and-true” strategies.

Winning some elections does not absolve us of our responsibility to those our strategies failed.

Too often, liberal campaigns are driven by the “smartest people in the room.” When Black and brown people are in that room—usually a handful of us—we are rarely seen as the experts. These campaigns lead with ego, valuing only their ideas. When they lose, they move on, while communities face the consequences. To realize large-scale progressive change, we must set that failed playbook aside and embrace community expertise.

I joined philanthropy in 2021 because I recognized the outsized role funders and gatekeepers play in campaigns. The biggest obstacle to success I’ve found is our failed playbook that sacrifices communities in the name of getting a win. Folks with resources set the strategies, even when they diverge from community needs.

Liberal gatekeepers placate the middle, hoping something miraculous will change. They come to communities, not from them, tackling problems with money and strategy rather than building authentic relationships. They exclude community experts, spend outrageous amounts on consultants and media, and belittle on-the-ground organizing, ignoring the needs of Black, Indigenous, queer, and other communities of color. When our friends are willing to become our adversaries in order to get a win, they push away the voters we need most, leading to lost trust, frustration, and lower participation.

Rather than asking which races they won, funders, consultants, and campaigners need to ask, “Who did we fail, and how can we do better by communities?” It’s the difference between expertise and ego: Expertise is something you learn over time and add to the ideas of others. Ego is the certainty that your ideas are the most valuable.

People who believe they’re the smartest in the room lean on tired playbooks and unreliable data. They justify “I know best” approaches using their access to power, money, and privilege. They call community-driven tactics “unconventional” or “illegitimate.” They make community leaders doubt their leadership, suggesting that if they don’t pour billions into the media ecosystem, they aren’t strategic.

It’s painful to watch progressive campaigners sacrifice long-term community power for short-term gain. The right provided a master class in how to score immediate electoral victories while driving broader cultural change. We are living in their 50-year vision, and we cannot afford to stay here.

I’ve spent my entire career hearing communities talk about what it takes to build power, and my time in philanthropy has made the institutional barriers to that vision even clearer.

The power of the people is greater than the people in power, regardless of how much they spend. The real smartest person in the room is the one who builds collective thought, not the one with the most money, connections, or degrees. They lead by listening, embrace community wisdom, and understand that those doing the hard work on the ground have the best understanding of what is effective.

To create a cycle of victory, funders, campaign leaders, and consultants must set their egos aside. That means funding and deferring to community voices and community-based organizations. It means supporting proven, community-driven strategies rather than pouring more millions into the media ecosystem. And it means changing whose ideas get listened to, whose expertise is validated, and whose ideas are seen as “unconventional.”

Jaelynn Scott in Washington’s 37th District demonstrates what’s possible when leaders embrace—rather than erase—communities. By using paid media and ads while continuing to focus on organizing and direct connection with the people, she won by overwhelming margins , becoming the first Black transgender woman in the US elected to a state legislature.

We should absolutely celebrate the progressive victories on November 3. But we must examine our losses with the same honesty and attention. Winning some elections does not absolve us of our responsibility to those our strategies failed. Washington isn’t usually seen as a battleground state, yet harmful ballot measures like the anti-trans Initiative 638 still pass. If ego drives our work, our communities will continue to pay the price. But if we set egos aside and let community expertise lead, we can create real, lasting change.