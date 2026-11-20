Congress has a legitimate problem to solve. America’s aging electricity grid needs modernization, and the lengthy process for approving new energy infrastructure can delay investments that are essential to economic growth and decarbonization. But the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026, or BAAJA, risks addressing those challenges by weakening the very environmental safeguards designed to protect communities from industrial harm. Industrial wood biomass illustrates what is at stake.

Across the southeastern United States and beyond, industrial facilities process harvested timber into wood pellets, much of it destined for overseas power plants. Marketed as a renewable alternative to coal, the industry has expanded alongside persistent concerns about air pollution, forest degradation, and environmental justice. Now, Congress is considering legislation that could further diminish communities’ ability to challenge environmentally damaging development.

The industry’s local impacts are neither hypothetical nor insignificant. A peer-reviewed study examining wood pellet facilities across nine southeastern states found that pellet mills were approximately 50% more likely to be located in communities designated by the researchers as environmental justice communities. In North and South Carolina, every pellet facility examined was located in such a community.

Congress should preserve the bill’s valuable transmission reforms, but those benefits cannot come at the expense of meaningful judicial oversight, thorough environmental review, and public participation.

When an industry already places disproportionate burdens on economically disadvantaged communities, should Congress make environmental oversight less effective?

The Environmental Protection Agency has recognized the need for greater scrutiny. Its Wood Pellet Research Project examines potential air and water pollution, community health impacts, and the effects of forest loss on water quality. Researchers have also documented elevated community noise levels associated with wood pellet production in Gloster, Mississippi.

These are precisely the kinds of concerns that make meaningful environmental review and public participation indispensable.

Consider the experience of Ahoskie, North Carolina. In 2023, the state’s Department of Environmental Quality approved modifications to an Enviva wood pellet facility’s air permit, requiring additional pollution controls and a revised plan to prevent dust from drifting beyond the property boundary. The changes followed an extensive public engagement process. Residents raised concerns about dust, noise, and truck traffic, and state regulators incorporated additional requirements into the final permit.

This example demonstrates something frequently overlooked in permitting debates. Public participation is not necessarily an obstacle to development. Far from it. Public participation improves projects by identifying problems and producing enforceable safeguards.

To be clear, Ahoskie’s permit was issued through a state-administered program, not a National Environmental Policy Act review. BAAJA would not automatically eliminate such permits. But the case illustrates why communities need meaningful opportunities to challenge industrial activities, particularly when federal approvals bring a project within the scope of federal environmental law.

BAAJA would make it harder for communities to challenge projects that threaten their environment. The bill would give residents less time to bring legal challenges and limit who can file them. More concerning, even when a court finds that federal officials failed to properly assess a project’s environmental impacts, the law could prevent judges from stopping construction while those problems are addressed. The practical consequences could be profound. A community might successfully demonstrate that federal officials overlooked significant environmental impacts yet still be unable to stop construction while deficiencies are corrected. For developments affecting forests, wetlands, or nearby neighborhoods, that distinction is important to understand.

Environmental damage cannot always be reversed after the bulldozers have left. Supporters of permitting reform correctly argue that unnecessary delays impose costs. But speed and accountability are not mutually exclusive. Indeed, a Columbia University Center on Global Energy Policy analysis identifies both the efficiencies the legislation could produce and the significant restrictions it would place on environmental litigation. Congress should preserve the bill’s valuable transmission reforms, but those benefits cannot come at the expense of meaningful judicial oversight, thorough environmental review, and public participation. Until protections are adequately addressed, lawmakers risk advancing legislation whose environmental consequences extend far beyond the clean energy projects it was intended to support.

The wood pellet industry offers a cautionary lesson. Environmental promises should invite scrutiny. Communities asked to live alongside industrial operations deserve enforceable protections, regardless of whether those operations are labeled renewable. America needs to build its energy future faster, but the ability to build quickly should never come at the expense of the public’s ability to demand that we build responsibly.