As Americans celebrate this month’s blue election, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement is forging ahead with more arrests and more deportations.

On the heels of a record 50,000 arrests in August and record 483,000 deportations in fiscal year 2026, ICE is now being told to achieve around 19,000 arrests every week.

On election day, in fact, ICE detained five people inside Massachusetts courthouses—despite a new state law prohibiting civil immigration arrests in courthouses without a judicial warrant or court order. Given that the law took effect on that exact day, ICE’s courthouse arrests were a clear "middle finger" to the state of Massachusetts.

Voters sent a clear message November 3 that they want to end the cruelty and corruption of the Trump administration. They are angry at ICE contracts that bypass open bidding, waste taxpayer dollars, and reward cozy relationships with the administration.

But it isn’t only ICE that is complicit in the most far-reaching immigrant purge in US history.

Corporate America is also culpable.

Hundreds of businesses nationwide are supporting and profiting from ICE’s mass surveillance, detention, and deportation machine. They track people down, run detention camps, fly people out of the country, and make everything from shackles to spyware

In short, they are the pillars that make ICE’s cruelty possible.

While some of these companies are household names—Home Depot, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Deloitte, and LexisNexis among them—most are less familiar. And that’s the way they want it. Our tax dollars fund their contracts, but many of these companies are counting on us never learning their names.

That’s about to change.

On December 4 and 5, grassroots groups across the country will shine a light on many of these companies. Dozens of protests, rallies, and leafleting events are being held as part of the De-ICE National Days of Action.

To learn more about joining or hosting an event, please visit the De-ICE Action Network website, which lists the companies being targeted and where they are located. We’ll also be discussing the event and how folks can participate at a national prep call at 7:00 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 17.

This is the first of a series of national action days to educate citizens and spur action against ICE’s corporate enablers operating in our local communities. In addition to peaceful rallies at corporate offices, ICE detention camps, airports, and other public spaces, we’ll also be circulating a petition calling for the new House leadership to investigate companies that are violating laws in performing their work for ICE and the Department of Homeland Security.

Voters sent a clear message November 3 that they want to end the cruelty and corruption of the Trump administration. They are angry at ICE contracts that bypass open bidding, waste taxpayer dollars, and reward cozy relationships with the administration. They want to see private prison companies like GEO Group and CoreCivic held accountable for medical neglect that is too often fatal for detainees.

We’ll keep delivering that message to Congress and to every company profiting from the suffering ICE is causing in communities across the country.