Meta, Google Under Fire for Letting ICE Run ‘White Nationalist-Inspired Propaganda’ to Recruit Agents

A pair of House Democrats on Thursday demanded that the tech behemoths Google and Meta stop allowing Immigration and Customs Enforcement to use their platforms to bolster the Trump administration's efforts to recruit agents for its mass deportation campaign and lawless assault on communities across the United States.

In letters to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Reps. Becca Balint (D-Vt.) and Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) wrote that they are "alarmed by recent reports that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has partnered" with the tech giants "as part of a large-scale campaign that uses white nationalist-inspired propaganda to recruit immigration enforcement agents."

ICE, the lawmakers wrote, has "taken to Google’s platforms to draw in more applicants using advertisements that use white nationalist themes." As for Meta, Balint and Jayapal pointed to a recent Washington Post story showing that DHS "spent $2.8 million on recruitment ads across Meta platforms Facebook and Instagram" last year.

"Since August, the agency has paid Meta an additional $500,000 to run recruitment advertisements on its platforms," the House Democrats wrote. "In the first three weeks of the government shutdown last year alone, ICE spent an astounding $4.5 million on paid media campaigns."

DHS, which oversees ICE, has repeatedly used white nationalist-linked rhetoric in social media posts and recruitment ads. Investigative journalist Austin Campbell reported for The Intercept earlier this month that "the Department of Homeland Security’s official Instagram account made a recruitment post proclaiming, 'We'll Have Our Home Again,' attaching a song of the same name by Pine Tree Riots."

"Popularized in neo-Nazi spaces, the track features lines about reclaiming 'our home' by 'blood or sweat,' language often used in white nationalist calls for race war," Campbell noted. "It isn’t new to see extremist right-wing ideology perpetuated in online culture. What is new is seeing it echoed in official messaging from a federal law enforcement agency with the power to detain, deport, and use lethal force."

In their letters on Thursday, Balint and Jayapal demanded that Meta and Google "cease further enabling this conduct," arguing the companies are "complicit" in the Trump administration's dangerous onslaught against US communities.

"The impact of an unqualified army of ICE agents being unleashed across the country has been severe," they wrote.