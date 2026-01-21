5 Top ICE 'Corporate Collaborators' Saved $19 Billion in Taxes Under Trump: Report

A campaign launched Wednesday by an economic justice coalition highlights how five major US corporations saved a collective $19 billion in annual tax cuts under President Donald Trump, while also aiding in his Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

Americans for Tax Fairness' (ATF) "ICE Corporate Collaborators: Exposed" campaign details how five corporations that "received massive tax breaks paid for by healthcare cuts" under Republicans' so-called One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) are now "making money through contracts to help the Trump administration terrorize communities" as part of the president's deadly anti-immigrant purge.

“Today we launched our corporate accountability campaign to give citizens the information they need to hold giant corporations accountable for their complicity in the Trump administration’s mass deportation policies," ATF executive director David Kass said in a statement.

The report notes that five companies—Amazon, AT&T, Home Depot, Microsoft, and Palantir—"helped ICE track, detain, and deport families" while they saved a total of $19 billion in annual corporate taxes under the OBBBA, and their CEOs "collectively received an estimated $124 million in personal tax giveaways."

Amazon's cloud computing services, the authors wrote, "have become vital to ICE's crackdown on immigrants, with their data storage being used for mass surveillance and deportation."

AT&T, which received $382 million in Department of Homeland Security contracts between 2022-24, "serves as the digital backbone for Trump’s deportation machine."

Home Depot "has appeared to be collaborating with Trump’s ICE mass immigration sweeps on their property, putting thousands of customers and employees' safety at risk."

Microsoft—which gave the Trump Inaugural Committee $750,000 in 2024—has received at least $45 million in homeland security-related contracts in recent years.

Palantir has partnered with ICE to use the company's artificial intelligence system to identify, track, and deport suspected undocumented immigrants—and is reportedly helping the government build a database of Americans’ private information in likely violation of multiple laws.

These and other companies have been the target of protests and boycott campaigns. These can work—Spotify stopped running ICE recruitment ads and Avelo Airlines ended its contract for deportation flights amid public pressure.

ATF estimates that Palantir CEO Alex Karp—who "received an estimated cumulative ordinary income of $3.3 billion from 2019 through 2024"—personally saved an estimated $85.7 thanks to the OBBBA's tax breaks for the wealthiest Americans.

Karp is followed by Microsoft's Satya Nadella ($25.4 million in estimated tax savings), Amazon's Andy Jassy ($6.9 million), AT&T's John Stankey ($3.2 million), and Home Depot's Edward Decker ($2.9 million).

"While masked officers terrorize communities—smashing into cars, harassing citizens, and inflicting violence with impunity—Trump’s corporate backers are laughing their way to the bank,” Kass said.

"As Trump and his billionaire-backed GOP majority cut billions in healthcare, Medicaid, and SNAP benefits, Americans face steep hikes in the cost of living to pay for tax giveaways to large multinational corporations and the billionaires that run them," he added. "The American people will not be silent.”