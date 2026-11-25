Here’s my question for historians: Has a great imperial power on the downhill slope ever gone quite this crazy before?

Given the endless years of human history, it’s not often that you see something that seems truly new (leaving aside, of course, our changing techno-world from electric vehicles to the online universe). In human terms, though, while imperial powers have endlessly risen and fallen, they don’t normally fall with—to give him the credit he deserves—a Donald J. Trump at the helm or a Pete Hegseth as secretary of defense (oops, sorry, war!).

And it is remarkable. The country that was once (not so very long ago) arguably the greatest imperial power ever is now being taken into the ditch of history by a uniquely nutty president and crew. Nowhere on Earth is my country truly successful anymore. The half-war it recently fought in Iran was (all too typically) a tactical and literal disaster against a far weaker power (as Michael Klare recently made all too clear in The Nation). And thanks to that, less shipping (and so oil and natural gas) is still coming out of the Strait of Hormuz and energy prices—or just prices generally—though no longer at their peak, remain sky-high.

These days, unfortunately, everything on this planet seems to be growing more extreme and dysfunctional.

Oh, and don’t forget that “my” popular president and “his” party only recently got thoroughly clobbered in elections across this increasingly unhappy country of ours. The Republicans not only definitively lost a race for senator in Mississippi to a Black Democrat—yes, Mississippi!—for the first time since the Reconstruction era, but in Alaska the Democrats also won the governorship for the first time in almost 30 years. And make no mistake, it was a nationwide vote of rejection, loud and clear, from Americans generally, clearly including many who had once voted for Donald J. Trump. Even Texas went for the Democrats, while that Republican wildcat Lauren Boebert lost in one of Colorado’s most conservative districts!

Mind you, having retaken the Senate and House of Representatives in a big-time fashion, the Democrats—despite Bernie and AOC—seem all too likely to reappoint Chuck Shoemar (oops, sorry, Schumer) to lead them in the Senate (again!). So, all too little new there (heaven forbid!) in the age of You Know Exactly Who (or YKEW).

You might think that, faced with a human (ir)reality as strange as “our” president on a planet that, in climate change terms, is distinctly going down, down, down (at least when it comes to the conditions that make life on it faintly comfortable), we might be in a far different world. If so, of course, you would underestimate us humans and just what we’re capable (or do I mean incapable?) of doing. As the remarkable Greta Thunberg put it recently, our planet is “not dying, it is being killed and we know by who.” You bet we do (or at least we should)!

Long ago, when I was still running TomDispatch.com, I labeled Trump “the president of decline.” Years later, that seems, if anything, all too kind and underwhelming. After all, how often in the past could anyone have said that the greatest power on this planet (even if on the downward slope of history) was being led b—and I don’t think I’m exaggerating here—a distinct nut case, who, in his (unbelievable) second term in office (elected by nearly 50% of American voters), continues to give imperial decline new meaning?

These days, unfortunately, everything on this planet seems to be growing more extreme and dysfunctional. Among other things, of course, there are the wars that just won’t end, whether in Ukraine (where a Russian drone only recently slammed into a hospital, the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics, in the center of its capital, Kyiv); Gaza {where during a “ceasefire,” as I was writing this, the Israelis sent two missiles into a major medical center, Nasser Hospital, killing six people including, “a child and a prominent surgeon”); or Iran (where numerous healthcare facilities have similarly been hit by US and Israeli weaponry leading to “at least nine deaths, including that of an infectious diseases health worker and a member of the Iranian Red Crescent Society”).

This Planet’s Version of World War III

If there’s one thing that doesn’t fully fit the pattern I’ve just described, I would say that it’s the rising imperial power on this failing, flailing planet of ours, China. Unlike more or less every great imperial power in history (including my own, which, since World War II, has fought at least five significant wars—without winning one of them—in Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, and now Iran), except for some border skirmishes with India in 2020-2021, China hasn’t fought a significant war in nearly half a century. With distinct foresight, however, it has largely taken over the production of green-power equipment for this overheating planet of ours. To give it full credit, though, when it comes to climate change (which should be considered this planet’s version of World War III), it also remains the most destructive country on Earth by still pouring record amounts of fossil fuels into the atmosphere (though it’s just beginning to cut back on those, too).

China aside, the extremity of our distinctly overheating world and of my own country, with its unnervingly overheating president (and crew), remain all too strangely indescribable. Give YKEW credit, in fact. In the weirdest sense imaginable, no words quite fit him. Not truly. He is, in some fashion, simply indescribable.

I have little doubt that no descending great power has ever quite had the equivalent of Donald Trump as its leader. And he should also be considered decline personified, which would be a sad enough reality for such a formerly great power. Unfortunately, to give him full credit: He also lends sadness a new meaning on a planet that itself is going down in an unprecedented fashion—or do I mean, in climate-change terms, up (as in flames)?

In short, this Trumpian world of... well, I hesitate to say “ours”... still remains all too hard for all too many of us to take in. In 2024, after all, the American people managed to reelect a president (by 1.5% of the popular vote) who, in climate-change terms, remains openly determined to take this planet down with him and that, I believe, should be considered a historical first. It gives the very idea of extremity new meaning.