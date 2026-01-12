To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.

* indicates required
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Public Citizen
Contact: Phone: (202) 588-1000

Trump’s DOJ Legal Threats Aim to Intimidate the Federal Reserve

This evening, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell released a video statement revealing that Trump’s Department of Justice issued grand jury subpoenas to the Federal Reserve “threatening a criminal indictment” related to his testimony to the Senate Banking Committee over the summer. In the message, Chair Powell said he would refuse to be intimidated and would “stand firm in the face of threats.” In response, Lisa Gilbert, co-president of Public Citizen, issued the following statement:

“Tonight, Jerome Powell called out the Trump administration in a bold defense of the rule of law. The Federal Reserve decisions should not be subject to intimidation and bullying by Trump loyalist prosecutors.The Department of Justice should serve the rule of law, not the vindictive instincts of an authoritarian president. And it should never misuse its criminal enforcement powers to pursue pretextual prosecutions against the president’s political opponents or those who show a modicum of independence.”

Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.

(202) 588-1000
www.Citizen.org
Press PageAction Page