For Immediate Release
Stand Up America
Supreme Court Strikes Down Biden's Student Loan Debt Relief Program, Showing Americans Just How Political the Court Has Become

Stand Up America’s Director of Political Affairs, Reggie Thedford, issued the following statement after the Supreme Court struck down President Biden’s student loan debt relief program in Biden v. Nebraska. The court dismissed a second case, U.S. Department of Education v. Brown, determining that the plaintiffs did not have standing.

“The Supreme Court’s callous decision precisely illustrates not just how far removed the Court is from everyday Americans’ needs and financial circumstances, but also how deeply politicized the Court has become.

“Many Americans are still rebuilding their finances in the wake of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. President Biden’s student debt relief program would have provided significant financial relief to over 40 million of the most vulnerable borrowers—many of whom are people of color or first generation college students who don’t have the privilege of support from wealthy families.

“Today’s ruling is the latest in a series of partisan decisions from a Supreme Court bent on carrying out the MAGA agenda at the expense of the economic security of working Americans. If we don’t take action, this ultra-conservative Court will continue delivering blow after devastating blow to hardworking, everyday Americans. Congress should pass the Judiciary Act to help restore balance to this corrupt and out of control Court.”

Stand Up America’s nearly 2 million members across the country have driven nearly 190,000 constituent emails and made nearly 7,000 calls urging their members of Congress to support the Judiciary Act.

Stand Up America is a progressive advocacy organization with over two million community members across the country. Focused on grassroots advocacy to strengthen our democracy and oppose Trump's corrupt agenda, Stand Up America has driven over 600,000 phone calls to Congress and mobilized tens of thousands of protestors across the country.

