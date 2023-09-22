September, 22 2023, 12:10pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Sarah Harris, press@standupamerica.com
Stand Up America Renews Calls for Passage of Supreme Court Ethics Legislation Amid Newest ProPublica Investigation
Christina Harvey, Executive Director for Stand Up America, issued the following statement after a ProPublica investigation revealed Clarence Thomas secretly participated in Koch Network donor events:
“There are few things in today’s world more predictable than yet another Supreme Court ethics violation. With Propublica’s latest report on Justice Thomas’s inappropriate relationship with ultra-conservative MAGA donors, it begs the question: when will enough be enough?
“Justice Thomas has proven that he will not stop accepting joyrides, lavish vacations, and other benefits from those with an interest in the Supreme Court’s decisions, unless Congress acts. While it’s not clear exactly what happened at the Koch Network events – mostly because they were never disclosed – it is clear that Justice Thomas once again took a private jet to rub shoulders with mega-donors and conservative political operators who have business before the Court.“The legitimacy of the Supreme Court is at stake. Scandal after scandal have shown Supreme Court justices can no longer be trusted to regulate their peers and their own behavior. It’s past time for Congress to step up and pass legislation to create a code of ethics for the highest court in the land.”
Stand Up America is a progressive advocacy organization with over two million community members across the country. Focused on grassroots advocacy to strengthen our democracy and oppose Trump's corrupt agenda, Stand Up America has driven over 600,000 phone calls to Congress and mobilized tens of thousands of protestors across the country.
Al Gore to Fossil Fuel Industry: 'Get Out of the Way'
At an event coinciding with the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Gore said he used to believe the sector sincerely wanted to be part of the solution to the climate crisis, but now he thinks it's clear they are not.
Sep 22, 2023
News
Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, a long-time climate activist, had harsh words for the fossil fuel industry on Thursday.
"Many of the largest companies have engaged in massive fraud," he said at The New York Times' Climate Forward event, as the Independent reported. "For some decades now, they've followed the playbook of the tobacco industry, using these very sophisticated, lavishly financed strategies for deceiving people."
Gore, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007, criticized the industry for using their influence to lobby against effective climate action.
"The climate crisis is a fossil fuel crisis."
"The fossil fuel companies, given their record today, are far more effective at capturing politicians than they are at capturing emissions," he said.
Now, he warned, the sector had set its sights on the United Nations COP28 climate change conference in the United Arab Emirates with the appointment of the UAE's state oil company CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber to lead the talks.
"That's just, like, taking the disguise off," Gore said, as The New York Times reported. "They've been trying to capture this process for a long time."
Gore's remarks reflect a recent shift in the tone of his climate advocacy. In a TED Talk filmed in July and released in August, Gore made many of the same arguments about fossil fuel lobbying and Al Jaber's appointment.
"The climate crisis is a fossil fuel crisis," he said. "The solutions are going to come from a discussion and collaboration about phasing out fossil fuels."
After listening to the talk, journalist Emily Atkin wrote in her newsletter Heated:
With this new talk, it's become clear that the man who made An Inconvenient Truth famous is no longer primarily focused on convincing people that the climate crisis is real or dangerous. He's turned a corner, and is now focused on convincing people that if they truly care about solving the climate crisis, they must turn their ire toward the fossil fuel industry—and boot them from the negotiating table before it's too late.
Gore acknowledged the shift in his thinking himself on Thursday.
"I was one of many who felt for a long time that the fossil fuel companies, or at least many of them, were sincere in saying that they wanted to be a meaningful part of bringing solutions to this crisis," Gore said, as The Independent reported. "But I think that it's now clear they are not. Fossil fuel industry speaks with forked tongue."
While he acknowledged that it was not fair to expect the industry to solve a crisis its business model encouraged it to perpetuate, "it's more than fair to ask them to get out of the way, and stop blocking the efforts of everybody else to solve this crisis," he said. "I think it's time to call them out."
Gore's remarks came as world leaders and climate activists and experts gathered in New York for the U.N. General Assembly and Secretary-General António Guterres' Climate Ambition Summit, held the day before.
He is also not the only prominent mainstream climate voice to have turned on the fossil fuel sector.
Former Executive Secretary of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change Christiana Figueres, who helped negotiate the Paris agreement, said that she did not think the industry should be invited to COP28.
"If they are going to be there only to be obstructors, and only to put spanners into the system, they should not be there," she said at a conference Thursday organized by Covering Climate Now, as The Guardian reported.
Her remarks echoed an opinion piece she wrote for Al Jazeera in July, in which she said she was wrong to believe that the sector could be part of the solution.
"My patience ran out, and I say this with sadness," she said Thursday.
Ro Khanna Invites Neal Katyal to Debate Wealth Tax on MSNBC
"Come on Neal, you can't be against a wealth tax? Are you?"
Sep 22, 2023
News
The case in question, Moore v. United States, focuses on the authority of Congress to tax unrealized financial gains of wealthy individuals.
California Congressman Ro Khanna on Friday said he would like to debate Neal Katyal, a prominent liberal pundit and former acting solicitor general under the Obama administration, over a proposed wealth tax that is now at the heart of a case before the U.S. Supreme Court.
The case in question, Moore v. United States, focuses on the authority of Congress to tax unrealized financial gains of wealthy individuals.
As reported earlier this month by The Lever's Julia Rock, Katyal filed an amicus brief in the case on behalf of Saving America's Family Enterprises (SAFE), "an anonymously funded group—whose board includes corporate lobbyist," opposing the wealth tax.
In a tweet on Friday, Khanna, a progressive Democrat who served as national co-chair of the Bernie Sanders 2020 presidential campaign, suggested he and Katyal have a public debate on Mehdi Hasan's MSNBC show about the need for a wealth tax.
"I really was surprised by this," said Khanna, referencing the revelations about Katyal's involvement in the case, "as anyone who cares deeply about threats to our democracy as you do should recognize the problem of massive income inequality and the concentration of wealth." Both Khanna and Katyal graduated from Yale Law School.
If the Supreme Court rules in favor of the plaintiffs in Moore, experts have said it could have far-reaching implications for how certain kinds of wealth are taxed and could put significant federal revenue at risk.
While many Americans likely know him from his frequent appearances on MSNBC, where he is a paid contributor weighing in on legal and judicial matters, Katyal has also had a long career as a corporate lawyer representing the interests of some of the world's most profitable and powerful companies. As Rock noted in her reporting:
In recent years, Katyal has helped Nestlé defend itself in a child slavery case before the Supreme Court and represented Johnson & Johnson in its bid to use bankruptcy to block lawsuits from cancer victims.
Listed on the Katyal-authored amicus brief alongside SAFE is the group's senior adviser, former Louisiana Democratic senator John Breaux, who also lobbies for ExxonMobil, Norfolk Southern, and Boeing—corporations whose top executives could have a financial interest in the outcome of the case. Breaux also lobbies for billionaire financial magnate and Democratic megadonor James Simons.
SAFE is organized as a so-called social welfare nonprofit, which allows it to hide the identity of its donors and avoid taxes while spending money to influence policy decisions.
Responding to Rock's reporting earlier this week, Aeon senior editor Sam Haselby said: "You'd think a lawyer arguing on behalf of child slavery in Africa and against the billionaire tax would be a far-right figure. But he's an MSNBC fixture, Yale Law alum, and Obama Democrat."
'The Public Is on Our Side': UAW Expands Strikes to 38 GM and Stellantis Facilities
"We will shut down parts distribution until those two companies come to their senses and come to the table with a serious offer," said United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain.
Sep 22, 2023
News
The workers at the newly targeted facilities will walk off the job at noon ET.
United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain announced Friday that the union is expanding its strikes to every General Motors and Stellantis parts distribution facility in the U.S., a significant escalation that comes as the companies continue to reject workers' demands for major contract improvements.
"We will shut down parts distribution until those two companies come to their senses and come to the table with a serious offer," Fain said in a video update. "The plants that are already on strike will remain on strike."
The workers at the newly targeted facilities will walk off the job at noon ET.
For now, Ford will be spared additional walkouts, with Fain pointing to "real progress" with the company at the bargaining table. Fain specifically cited positive developments in the company's proposals to end wage tiers and restore cost-of-living adjustments that were suspended more than a decade ago amid the auto industry crisis.
"Ford is showing they're serious about reaching a deal," said Fain. "At GM and Stellantis, it's a different story."
The strike expansion comes a week after nearly 13,000 UAW members walked off the job at three GM, Ford, and Stellantis following the expiration of their contracts with the car manufacturers. Survey data shows a majority of the U.S. public supports the UAW strike.
"The public is on our side, and the members of the UAW are ready to stand up," said Fain. "We invite and encourage everyone who supports our cause to join us on the picket line, from our friends and families all the way up to the president of the United States."
The UAW is utilizing what it has dubbed a "stand-up strike" strategy, whereby members are called on to walk off the job at selective plants rather than all at once. The union says the tactic will maximize its leverage in contract talks and keep the companies off balance as negotiators push for substantial wage and benefit improvements.
Adjusted for inflation, the average hourly wages of U.S. autoworkers have fallen by 30% over the past two decades. Over the past 10 years, meanwhile, the Big Three automakers have raked in $250 billion in combined profits and dished out billions to shareholders.
The CEOs of the companies have also seen their compensation surge as workers struggle to make ends meet.
Fain said Friday that the UAW "can and will" launch an all-out strike against the Big Three "if our national leadership decides the companies aren't willing to move."
"Right now we think we can get there," the UAW president said. "Stellantis and GM, in particular, are going to need some serious pushing."
In a Fox Newsop-ed on Friday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) wrote that the UAW's "fight against corporate greed is the fight to improve the lives of every worker in America."
"What's going on in the auto industry is not unique. It's pretty much what's been happening all over the American economy," Sanders continued. "In the United States today, at a time of massive income and wealth inequality, weekly wages for the average American worker are actually $50 a week lower than they were 50 years ago after adjusting for inflation."
"I am very proud to stand in solidarity with the UAW," the senator added, "and I will do everything that I can do to make sure they receive a fair contract."
