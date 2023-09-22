To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Stand Up America Renews Calls for Passage of Supreme Court Ethics Legislation Amid Newest ProPublica Investigation

Christina Harvey, Executive Director for Stand Up America, issued the following statement after a ProPublica investigation revealed Clarence Thomas secretly participated in Koch Network donor events:

“There are few things in today’s world more predictable than yet another Supreme Court ethics violation. With Propublica’s latest report on Justice Thomas’s inappropriate relationship with ultra-conservative MAGA donors, it begs the question: when will enough be enough?

“Justice Thomas has proven that he will not stop accepting joyrides, lavish vacations, and other benefits from those with an interest in the Supreme Court’s decisions, unless Congress acts. While it’s not clear exactly what happened at the Koch Network events – mostly because they were never disclosed – it is clear that Justice Thomas once again took a private jet to rub shoulders with mega-donors and conservative political operators who have business before the Court.

“The legitimacy of the Supreme Court is at stake. Scandal after scandal have shown Supreme Court justices can no longer be trusted to regulate their peers and their own behavior. It’s past time for Congress to step up and pass legislation to create a code of ethics for the highest court in the land.”

Stand Up America is a progressive advocacy organization with over two million community members across the country. Focused on grassroots advocacy to strengthen our democracy and oppose Trump's corrupt agenda, Stand Up America has driven over 600,000 phone calls to Congress and mobilized tens of thousands of protestors across the country.

