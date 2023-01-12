To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×

Support Common Dreams Today

Journalism that is independent, non-profit, ad-free, and 100% reader-supported.

#
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Contact: Phone: 202-225-3965

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Recognizes New York State Nurses Association Strike on House Floor

Today, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) recognized the New York State Nurses Association Strike during a speech on the House Floor. Watch the full floor speech here. A transcript of the speech can be found below:

"Madam Speaker, I wish to congratulate the nurses of Mount Sinai and Montefiore Medical Center, who, after three days on strike, reached a tentative agreement for safe staffing ratios this morning.

Our hospitals are facing extreme nursing shortages and it is affecting patient care. Montefiore alone in my district has had 760 vacancies.

But thanks to the tentative agreement and the courage and effort of our nurses on the picket line, hospital management is now committing to an aggressive hiring plan and to immediately implement safe staffing ratios, including an increase of over 170 nursing positions and a 19.1% wage increase and additional benefits to help with retention.

Thank you so much to the New York State Nurses Association, NYSNA, for their work. It is our privilege to stand in solidarity with you."

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is an American politician serving as the U.S. Representative for New York's 14th congressional district.

(718) 662-5970
www.ocasio-cortez.house.gov
Press Page