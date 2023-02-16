PREPARED REMARKS: Chairman Sanders Holds HELP Committee Hearing on the Health Care Workforce Crisis in America

Support Common Dreams Today
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, today led a committee hearing titled, “Examining Health Care Workforce Shortages: Where Do We Go From Here?”
Sanders’ opening remarks, as prepared for delivery, are below and can be watched here:
The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions will come to order.
Today we are holding a hearing to examine the healthcare workforce challenges that our country faces. I will give an opening statement, followed by Ranking Member Cassidy, and then we will introduce the witnesses.
After the witnesses give their testimony, Senators will each have five minutes to question the witnesses.
Let me begin by thanking Ranking Member Cassidy, all Senators and the panelists for being with us today to discuss this enormously important issue.
It’s no secret that our country faces many health care crises. Despite spending almost twice as much per capita as almost any other major country on healthcare – nearly $13,000 for every man, woman and child – 85 million Americans are uninsured or under-insured, over 500,000 Americans go bankrupt each year because of medically related debt, and we pay by far the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs.
It is my expectation that over the next many months our committee will address all of these healthcare issues and more.
But today, we’re going to focus on another major healthcare crisis and that is, despite all of our healthcare spending, we don’t have enough doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners, dentists, dental hygienists, pharmacists, mental health providers, and other medical professionals.
And what is the impact of those health provider shortages? It means that nearly 100 million of our people live in a primary care desert where they are unable to gain timely access to a doctor when they need it. It means that nearly 70 million live in a dental care desert, unable to get dental care while teeth are rotting in their mouths. And it means that some 158 million Americans – nearly half the population – live in a mental health care desert at a time when this country is facing a major crisis in mental health.
Simply put, it means that a significant percentage of our population live in places where they cannot access the healthcare they desperately need.
In my view, this reality is a contributing factor to the declining life expectancy we are seeing in many parts of our country, and the fact that our overall life expectancy is significantly lower than many other industrialized countries. Life expectancy is not simply a factor of healthcare access, but it is an important factor. If people do not get to a doctor when they should, if they cannot afford the prescription drugs their doctors prescribe they will die earlier than they should and suffer unnecessary, debilitating pain.
And here is a point that you are going to hear me make very often. And that is not only does the lack of medical professionals in many parts of the country lead to increased human suffering and unnecessary death, it is incredibly wasteful from a financial perspective. If people cannot access a primary care doctor, they may end up in an emergency room which is the most expensive form of primary healthcare. And if their illnesses continue to go untreated, they may end up in a hospital and could run up bills of tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars. Study after study shows that disease prevention saves money. If people are able to access care when they need it; if there are enough medical professionals to provide that care in every part of this country, our healthcare costs will go down.
A shortage of healthcare personnel was a problem before the pandemic and now it has gotten worse. Health care jobs have gotten more challenging and, in some cases, more dangerous. Many thousands of health care workers have died from COVID taking care of the American people, and many more have become sick.
According to the best estimates, over the next decade, our country faces a shortage of over 120,000 doctors – including a huge shortage of primary care doctors.
Over the next two years, it is estimated that we will need up to 450,000 more nurses.
Today, it is estimated that we need about 100,000 more dentists – right now.
And in America today, there is a massive shortage – many, many hundreds of thousands – of mental health service providers – psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, counselors, addiction specialists and many more.
In addition to our overall crisis in healthcare providers that problem is especially acute in minority communities. We desperately need more African American, Latino, and Native American healthcare personnel who are way under-represented in the healthcare profession.
How we address these crises is the subject of today’s hearing and of a lot more future discussions. But talk and hearings are not good enough. The American people want this committee to produce some serious legislation that address these crises, and that is exactly what we must do. Let me say a few words on what I believe to be some of the obvious steps forwards as we grapple with this issue.
First, it is a no brainer to understand that, when over 10,000 medical school graduates are unable to find residency slots every year, we must significantly expand and improve the Graduate Medical Education program. Further, and in the jurisdiction of this committee, we must also greatly expand the Teaching Health Center program which will allow us to grow significantly the number of primary care physicians and nurses we desperately need.
At a time when young people are graduating from medical school, dental school, and nursing school, deeply in debt – sometimes to the tune of $400,000 or $500,000 – it is pretty obvious that those graduates are not going to practice in under-served areas where they will earn less money than those who practice in more affluent communities. That is why we must substantially increase student loan debt forgiveness and scholarships that the National Health Service Corps program provides. We have expanded that program in recent years, for doctors, nurses, dentists and mental health providers, but much more needs to be done.
Further, in terms of nursing, despite a major nursing shortage, we have the absurd situation that in many parts of this country, including Vermont, nursing schools are rejecting applicants because they don’t have the nurse educators and facilities they need.
In Vermont, as an example, nurse educators earn about $65,000 a year – nearly half of what nurses with similar degrees earn working in a hospital. We need to make sure that nursing schools throughout the country have the staffing and facilities to educate the number of new nurses that we will need. In my view, that means we also need to substantially expand and reform, the Nurse Corps and the Nurse Faculty Loan Program, among many other programs.
And let’s be clear – the issues we are talking about today are just part of the problem. Our committee must also grapple with broader health care workforce challenges. Pharmacies across the country are having trouble hiring pharmacists. We don’t have enough home healthcare workers. We don’t have enough nursing home staff, etc., etc.
Further, this crisis also extends to emergency medical services (EMS) and our first responders. These heroic workers are often the first people there during someone’s most difficult moments, and often are the difference between life and death. And yet, in rural parts of Vermont and throughout this country, EMS workers are often volunteers or underpaid professionals.
I now recognize Ranking Member Cassidy for his opening remarks.
United States Senator for Vermont(202) 224-5141
One economist noted that the measure is backed by the "same members who are pushing us to a debt limit crisis on claims they care about the deficit."
Led by Reps. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.) and Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the TCJA Permanency Act, would cement into federal law tax cuts for individuals that are set to expire at the end of 2025.
The original 2017 tax law, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, made most of its corporate tax provisions permanent. In a statement Wednesday, the Biden White House said Trump and congressional Republicans "deliberately sunset portions of their tax giveaway" in order to "conceal how much their plan added to the debt."
According to a Congressional Budget Office (CBO) analysis released last year, extending the individual provisions of the Trump-GOP tax law would cost around $2.2 trillion through 2032. A separate Tax Policy Center analysis estimated that the extension would deliver an average tax cut of $175,710 to the richest 0.1%.
"It's no surprise that the House majority wants to spend trillions of dollars to extend the Trump tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans and biggest corporations—but it's absolute hypocrisy from the same members who are pushing us to a debt limit crisis on claims they care about the deficit," said Lindsay Owens, executive director of the Groundwork Collaborative.
"Congress should be working together to invest in worker and family priorities and increase taxes on the rich—not give them another handout," Owens added.
"Republicans will cut taxes for the mega-rich and well-connected while holding our economy hostage to force punishing cuts to programs American families rely on."
The House Republicans unveiled their legislation as they're continuing to obstruct efforts to raise the nation's borrowing limit in a bid to secure deep cuts to food aid, healthcare, and other critical social programs, claiming such spending reductions are necessary to address the rising national debt.
"The national debt is over $31 trillion," McCaul tweeted last month. "We can't afford to hand that down to our children."
In a recent opinion column, Buchanan called the national debt a "ticking time bomb," not mentioning that his party's push to extend tax cuts for the rich would contribute to the total.
"The same Republicans who claim we can't 'afford' to invest in affordable housing, better healthcare, and accessible child care aren't blinking an eye at the fact their push to extend the Trump tax giveaways for the ultra-wealthy would add trillions of dollars to the federal deficit," Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.), the top Democrat on the House Budget Committee, toldMSNBC on Wednesday.
"Republicans will cut taxes for the mega-rich and well-connected while holding our economy hostage to force punishing cuts to programs American families rely on—that should tell you everything you need to know about Republicans' priorities," Boyle added.
"We thank the members of the state Senate who stood with working New Yorkers in opposing a judge with a troubling judicial record on workers' rights, abortion rights, and racial justice," said one Hector LaSalle critic.
The New York State Senate's Democrats on Wednesday delivered a "major embarrassment" for and "extraordinary repudiation" of Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, rejecting Hector LaSalle, her anti-choice, anti-union nominee to lead the state's top court.
"We thank the members of the state Senate who stood with working New Yorkers in opposing a judge with a troubling judicial record on workers' rights, abortion rights, and racial justice," said New York Working Families Party director Sochie Nnaemeka.
"In the wake of an extremist U.S. Supreme Court and a New York Court of Appeals captured by corporate and conservative interests," Nnaemeka added, "we urge Gov. Hochul to return with a chief judge nominee with a clear and unequivocal record of protecting the rights of working people."
\u201cJust wow. Hochul:\n\u2013Disinvited a union leader from an event for criticizing her\n\u2013Had Hakeem Jeffries help\n\u2013Dedicated her MLK day speech to LaSalle\n\u2013Threatened to sue Dems after they rejected LaSalle; had GOP do it for her\n\u2013Got LaSalle rejected again anyways\nhttps://t.co/nxsWBQH2HQ\u201d— Prem (@Prem) 1676493578
Wednesday's 39-20 vote fell mostly along party lines, with all Republicans present except state Sen. Mario Mattera (R-2) supporting Lasalle and all but one Democrat, Sen. Monica Martinez (D-3), voting against him. It came after the Senate Judiciary Committee last month narrowly opposed the nominee.
While Senate Democrats argued the panel's vote was sufficient to block the nomination, Hochul claimed the state constitution required a full chamber vote and even considered a lawsuit. However, it was the committee's top Republican, Sen. Anthony Palumbo (R-1), who filed suit last week.
As The New York Timesreported:
While the vote could help quell a weekslong intraparty battle that had overshadowed legislative business in Albany, it is sure to strain the governor's relationship with Democrats in the Legislature as they begin to negotiate over the state's budget, which is due in six weeks.
It also means that state officials will need to restart a monthslong process to select a chief judge, who besides sitting on the Court of Appeals is also tasked with overseeing the state’s complex court system, which has thousands of judges and staff.
Hochul said in a statement Wednesday that "this vote is an important victory for the constitution. But it was not a vote on the merits of Justice LaSalle, who is an overwhelmingly qualified and talented jurist."
The Times noted that LaSalle "defended his record during a five-hour legislative hearing last month in which he declared his support for reproductive and labor rights, arguing that the cases his critics singled out had hinged on procedural questions."
While reaffirming her support for her defeated candidate, Hochul also said, "Now that the full Senate has taken a vote, I will work toward making a new nomination."
Opponents of LaSalle, including New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-35) and Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris (D-12), framed the vote as necessary to shift the focus to a new candidate and other important issues.
"Today, we again rose to our leadership responsibilities and ended the ongoing distraction of the Justice Hector LaSalle nomination," said Stewart-Cousins. "We have a state to run. This court case would've dragged on for months and stymied our judicial system. It was time to put this matter to rest."
\u201cGrateful for Senator @AndreaSCousins sensible leadership in advancing the business of the State of New York and preserving the integrity of our courts.\u201d— Janai Nelson (@Janai Nelson) 1676519450
Gianaris declared that "the failure of some in our state to respect the proper role and independence of this Legislature has led to a crisis affecting all branches of government. It now falls to our Senate majority to again be the adult in the room and move our state past this deadlock that would have otherwise dragged on for even more months while our top court is without a properly appointed chief judge and while we are in the midst of negotiating a state budget that must continue our economic recovery."
"It is the Senate's constitutional right to determine how it operates and to reject nominees that do not have the support of a Senate whose confirmation role is critical to the balance of powers," he stressed. "My colleagues and I voted against this nomination because we need a chief judge possessed of a diverse professional background and who represents a departure from the tenure of former Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, and this nominee was not that person. It is now time to find a new nominee who can get the required support to be confirmed."
The move is "designed to terrify everyone about potential consequences of them organizing, as well as to attempt to cull the herd," said one union organizer.
Tesla fired dozens of workers at its factory in Buffalo, New York on Wednesday, one day after an organizing committee at the plant sent an email to billionaire chief executive officer Elon Musk informing him of their new unionization campaign.
In a complaint filed with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), the union Workers United accused the electric vehicle manufacturer of illegally terminating the employees "in retaliation for union activity and to discourage union activity," Bloomberg first reported on Thursday. The union asked the NLRB to pursue a federal court injunction "to prevent irreparable destruction of employee rights resulting from Tesla's unlawful conduct."
"These firings are the exact reason why we need a union at Tesla."
The outlet noted that "several of the terminated employees had been involved in labor discussions, according to the union, including at least one who was a member of the organizing committee."
That worker was Arian Berek, who said in a statement provided by the union: "I feel blindsided... I got Covid and was out of the office, then I had to take a bereavement leave. I returned to work, was told I was exceeding expectations, and then Wednesday came along."
Jeff Hirsch, a labor and employment law professor at the University of North Carolina, noted that "timing is often a key factor in retaliation cases like this. And this timing is not good for Tesla."
\u201cTiming is often a key factor in retaliation cases like this. And this timing \u2026 is not good for Tesla.\u201d— Jeff Hirsch (@Jeff Hirsch) 1676553536
Berek and 24 other Autopilot analysts at Tesla's Buffalo plant have been organizing with Workers United, a Service Employees International Union affiliate that has won hundreds of union elections at Starbucks locations across the country since December 2021. Its first Starbucks victory was at a cafe in Buffalo just six miles from the Tesla factory.
Jaz Brisack, a Workers United organizer and former barista who was illegally fired by Starbucks after she helped unionize that Buffalo shop, is one of the driving forces behind the new organizing effort at Tesla.
Brisack called Wednesday's terminations "a form of collective retaliation against the group of workers that started this organizing effort."
The firings are "designed to terrify everyone about potential consequences of them organizing, as well as to attempt to cull the herd," she told Bloomberg.
"We're angry. But this won't slow us down or stop us. They want us to be scared, but they just started a stampede."
According to the outlet: "On Wednesday, the day after Bloomberg Newsquoted several Tesla employees discussing their workplace concerns, the company sent staff a message announcing new sections of its policy on workplace technology usage. The changes included a directive to 'protect the confidentiality, integrity, and security of all Tesla business information.'"
Tesla's Buffalo plant employs more than 800 Autopilot analysts who categorize data to support the company's automated driving technology. Tesla fired hundreds of Autopilot workers in California last June, and Musk has called for automating such jobs as evidence mounts that the technology poses massive safety risks.
Workers United aims to unionize the Buffalo factory's Autopilot analysts, hired at roughly $19 per hour to start, along with about 1,000 manufacturing employees. In addition to better job security and higher pay, organizers are seeking to gain decision-making power for workers and to reduce invasive productivity monitoring techniques that workers say are harmful to their health.
"We're angry. But this won't slow us down or stop us," the union tweeted Thursday morning. "They want us to be scared, but they just started a stampede."
\u201cWe\u2019re angry. But this won\u2019t slow us down or stop us. They want us to be scared, but they just started a stampede. These firings are the exact reason why we need a union @tesla. We believe we can do this, but more importantly we believe we WILL do this. \n\ud83e\uddac\u270a\ud83c\udffb\u270a\ud83c\udffc\u270a\ud83c\udfff\u270a\ud83c\udffe\u270a\ud83c\udffd\ud83e\uddac\u201d— TeslaWorkersUnited (@TeslaWorkersUnited) 1676554367
Sara Costantino, an Autopilot worker and member of the organizing committee, told Bloomberg that the Wednesday firings are inspiring more workers to support the effort to form Tesla's first-ever union.
“It's pretty clear the message they're sending. They're trying to scare us," Costantino said. "And it's really I think backfiring on them."
"It has really opened people's eyes to the fact that this is why we need a union," she added.
Unlike other major U.S. automakers that were unionized in the decades before a bipartisan neoliberal assault weakened the labor movement, there is currently no union presence at Tesla's factories. Founded in 2003, the relatively new company has thwarted previous organizing efforts.
As More Perfect Union noted on Tuesday, "Workers have tried to unionize Tesla before, and the response has been extreme union-busting, some of it illegal."
The National Labor Relations Act prohibits employers from retaliating against workers for taking collective action to improve workplace conditions, including by forming unions.
NLRB officials ruled in 2021 that Tesla repeatedly violated federal labor law in Fremont, California when it "coercively interrogat[ed]" pro-union workers and fired one of them over his activism. The corporation has denied wrongdoing and is appealing the decision.