Price Index Report Shows Why Trump Policies Are Delivering 'Extra Pain' for US Consumers

With the Bureau of Labor Statistics temporarily out of commission due to the shutdown of the federal government, one progressive advocacy organization is stepping up with some numbers of its own to measure the health of the US economy.

Unrig Our Economy on Wednesday announced the creation of the "People's Price Index," a report that highlights how US consumers are being hurt by the policies of President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

"The People’s Price Index demonstrates how Republican policies are raising prices and are responsible for the extra pain millions of Americans are feeling everyday," explained Unrig Our Economy.

Among other things, the report focuses on the role that Trump's tariffs have played in raising food prices, as staples such as beef, coffee, and fresh produce have all seen dramatic price increases over the last several months.

As The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, consumers have been struggling with the continued rise in grocery prices, and many of them appear to simply be buying less food than they normally would in order to save money.

Dirk Van de Put, CEO of snack company Mondelez International, told the Journal that US shoppers have "no inclination to increase their spending" on food, even as prices have continued to rise.

"They’re unsure about what’s going to happen, when those tariff effects really are going to hit them," Van De Put added.

In addition to grocery prices, the report examines the impact of Trump's tariffs on foreign lumber, furniture, and kitchen cabinets, all of which went into effect this week.

In short, the report found that anyone planning on doing a renovation to their house in the near future will have to pay significantly more.

"The head of the Hispanic Construction Council said that kitchen cabinets and vanities will cost homeowners 'thousands' more due to a 50% tariff Trump placed on kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities," Unrig Our Economy explained. "Trump’s furniture tariffs are expected to raise the cost of a home by as much as $60,000 in some markets."

Unrig Our Economy's analysis of the tariffs comes just days after investment bank Goldman Sachs released new research estimating that US consumers are shouldering up to 55% of the costs stemming from Trump’s tariffs, even though the president has repeatedly made false claims that the tariffs on imports exclusively tax foreign nations and companies.

The price index also explores how the changes to healthcare spending in the Republican Party's One Big Beautiful Bill Act are expected to raise up the cost of having health insurance.

"President Trump and congressional Republicans’ refusal to extend crucial health care tax credits has already caused insurers to propose the largest hike in monthly premiums since 2018," the report notes. "If Republicans allow these tax credits to expire, monthly premiums will double on average for people who get insurance from the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace. Some people will see premiums go up by nearly $2,000 a month."

Additionally, the report finds that the cuts made to programs such as Medicaid will result in fewer Americans being insured, putting more financial strain on hospitals thanks to an increase in emergency room visits, which will thus "cause people with private, employer-based insurance to pay hundreds of dollars more each year for their healthcare."

Progressive advocacy group Groundwork Collaborative this week also highlighted the negative effects that Republicans' failure to extend ACA tax credits will have on Americans' financial and physical health.

"Trump and Republicans in Congress would rather shut down the government than address the fact that average premiums will more than double for over 22 million Americans in mere weeks," Groundwork Collaborative explained. "A family of three earning $70,000 will pay an extra $3,017 next year. A 60-year-old couple earning $85,000 will pay an extra $18,080—more than a fifth of their income."