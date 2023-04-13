April, 13 2023, 01:36pm EDT
Leading Climate Change Organisation 350.org Targeted by Fossil Fuel Industry Spies
A recently leaked report from private security firm Tigerswan and exposed by the Intercept and Grist shows how leading global climate campaign group, 350.org was among organizations targeted by Tigerswan whilst campaigning against the Dakota access pipeline.
The Dakota Access Pipeline Protests began in April 2016 as a grassroots opposition to the construction of Energy Transfer Partners' Dakota Access Pipeline in the northern United States and ended on February 23, 2017 when National Guard and law enforcement officers evicted the last remaining protesters.
350.org supported Indigenous led activists on the ground and provided resources to Indigenous-led groups including digital support, amplifying what was happening on the ground to a global audience and helping to organize distributed and solidarity actions.
Tigerswan was a private security firm hired by the pipeline's parent company Energy Transfer Partners to infiltrate protests against the pipeline. Their role in the repression of the protests has since been subject to legal action.
The Tigerswan report seen by 350.org says:
"350 dot orgs ability to bring global attention to the dapL protest via their network of supporters and their media concerns represents a significant concern for Tigerswan and their client. 350 dot orgs ability to mobilize large groups of people is also of significant concern. They are unlikely to remove themselves from the protestors groups because their goals align perfectly with the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. They have a track record of success and should only be engaged after significant preparation. "
In response to the report May Boeve, Chief Executive of 350.org said:
“Across the globe we know that thousands of groups have been spied on by government and private security firms that are serving the interests of the fossil fuel industry. This represents an astonishing abuse of power and significant interference with the right to political freedom of thought and the right to protest. Ultimately it is a means for those who hold power to preserve the status quo and prevent action on the climate crisis and necessary social change.”
350 is building a future that's just, prosperous, equitable and safe from the effects of the climate crisis. We're an international movement of ordinary people working to end the age of fossil fuels and build a world of community-led renewable energy for all.
Over 500 Creative Agencies Have Now Pledged Not to Work for Fossil Fuel Industry
"The question for executives at other agencies is simple: Do you want to be a leader in this transition, or will you be left behind by it?"
Apr 13, 2023
Launched in late 2020, Clean Creatives seeks to raise awareness of the harmful greenwashing strategies used by fossil fuel companies and the advertising and PR agencies they hire.
Clean Creatives, the campaign for public relations and advertising professionals who want to stop fueling the climate crisis, on Thursday announced a major milestone: 500 agencies worldwide have "committed to refusing work with fossil fuel polluters."
"The advertising industry is changing, and these agencies are at the forefront of a historic shift away from polluting clients. They are showing that you can grow a powerful creative business without relying on fossil fuel clients," Clean Creatives executive directorDuncan Meisel said in a statement.
"The question for executives at other agencies is simple: Do you want to be a leader in this transition, or will you be left behind by it?"
"The question for executives at other agencies is simple: Do you want to be a leader in this transition, or will you be left behind by it?" Meisel added. "Our industry's brightest minds are ready to come together to address the climate crisis, and we hope these pledges inspire others to join us in this effort."
Clean Creatives publishes an annual report detailing the PR and advertising firms working for the fossil fuel industry. It has also circulated an open letter signed by 273 creative professionals under age 30 who have promised to not work with fossil fuel clients. Clean Creatives has also teamed up with the Union of Concerned Scientists on a letter signed by 450 scientists condemning PR and ad agencies with fossil fuel clients.
Furthermore, the campaign has partnered with brands including Seventh Generation and Ben and Jerry's, with whom it gave away climate-themed ice cream at South by Southwest 2023. Clean Creatives has also staged online and live demonstrations, including at last year's Cannes Lions Festival.
"Every agency still working with fossil fuel clients is putting their reputations on the line," Meisel contended.
"Every agency still working with fossil fuel clients is putting their reputations on the line," Meisel contended. "Fossil fuel companies are walking away from their renewable energy investments and net-zero goals that ad and PR agencies have helped promote. They use big industry players to spout misinformation, putting the creatives at those agencies in serious ethical dilemmas while leading scientists describe how catastrophic the product is for life on Earth."
"Our campaign is holding agencies accountable," he added. "We believe that as the pledge number grows, we can continue to create a community for those ready to do honest and clean work as we look to create a more sustainable future."
Pentagon Leaker ID'd as US Air National Guard Member Who Shared Docs in Online Forum
"I would definitely not call him a whistleblower," said a teenage member who frequented the Discord gaming platform.
Apr 13, 2023
The New York Times reported Thursday that the alleged leaker's name is Jack Teixeira and that he served as a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard. Teixeira is reportedly 21 years old.
The teenage member told the Post that OG frequently knew about major news events before they happened, saying, "Only someone with this kind of high clearance" would have that information.
The person behind a leak of hundreds of classified Pentagon documents related to the war in Ukraine is reportedly a racist young gun enthusiast who spent several months sharing the information with members of an online forum on Discord, a platform that's popular in the gaming community, according to interviews The Washington Post and investigative journalism collective Bellingcat conducted with another member of the forum.
The teenage member said Teixeira was in his early-to-mid 20s and was seen as a leader of the forum, where he was known as OG. The Post viewed a video of the man identified as OG at a shooting range, where he yelled "a series of racial and antisemitic slurs into the camera" before firing several rounds of ammunition at a target. The newspaper reported it had verified details shared by the teenage source with other members of Thug Shaker Central.
The members did not confirm to the Times that Teixeira and OG were one and the same, but the newspaper reported that "a trail of digital evidence compiled by the Times leads to Airman Teixeira."
According to the teenage member, OG worked at an unnamed "military base" where he was one of thousands of entry- and low-level government employees who had access to classified documents like the ones he allegedly shared with about 25 members of Thug Shaker Central.
OG told the other members that he worked in a secure facility on the base where cellphones and other electronic devices were prohibited to prevent leaks.
Late last year, Teixeira began sharing several documents per week on the server, annotating some to translate abbreviations used in the intelligence community, such as "NOFORN" for information that could not be shared with foreign nationals.
The group contained people from "just about every walk of life," according to the teenage member, including people from Asia and South America as well as Ukrainian and Russian citizens. The source told the Post that members from the "Eastern Bloc and those post-Soviet countries" showed interest in the documents.
The classified documents included charts of battlefields in Ukraine, which has been under attack by Russian forces since Russia's invasion in February 2022, and "highly classified satellite images of the aftermath of Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian electrical facilities," according to the Post. OG also shared documents that showed the possible path of North Korean ballistic nuclear missiles that could reach the U.S. and photographs of the object that the Biden administration identified as a Chinese spy balloon in February.
OG reportedly "had a dark view of the government" and spoke frequently with other members of the Discord server about "government overreach" and his opposition to law enforcement and intelligence agencies.
The teenage member was adamant, however, that Teixeira did not leak the documents as a political act.
"I would definitely not call him a whistleblower. I would not call OG a whistleblower in the slightest," he told the Post, adding that OG "seemed very confused and lost as to what to do" when he spoke to him following the Times' reporting on the leaks.
Shortly before the Timesreported on the documents on April 6, OG logged into the Discord server and was "frantic, which is unusual for him," the member said.
Josh Marshall, founder of Talking Points Memo, expressed skepticism about OG's identity.
"If he is [who he claims to be] there seem to be so many breadcrumbs it's hard to believe everyone involved won't be arrested in a matter of days," he tweeted.
Josh Marshall, founder of Talking Points Memo, expressed skepticism about OG's identity.

"If he is [who he claims to be] there seem to be so many breadcrumbs it's hard to believe everyone involved won't be arrested in a matter of days," he tweeted.
On Thursday, CNNreported that the Pentagon has begun limiting access to highly classified documents, which roughly 1.25 million federal employees and contractors have previously had clearance to access.
Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, a spokesperson for the Pentagon, told News Nation on Wednesday that the federal government is considering "mitigation measures in terms of what we can do to prevent potential additional unauthorized leaks."
Oxfam Report Highlights Deep Harms of IMF 'Austerity Drive' in Poor Nations
"For every $1 the IMF encouraged a set of poor countries to spend on public goods, it has told them to cut four times more through austerity measures," the humanitarian group estimated.
Apr 13, 2023
Oxfam's report comes as poor countries are facing what the United Nations described Tuesday as a "lost decade" due in large part to soaring debt levels and interest rate hikes implemented by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks.
The International Monetary Fund insists that so-called "social spending floors" enacted as part of its loan programs for poor and middle-income countries help protect critical social services from the kinds of austerity that the powerful institution has historically imposed on borrowers.
But an Oxfam International analysis released Thursday in the midst of the IMF and World Bank's spring meetings found that the fund's spending floors—part of a strategy implemented in 2019—"are proving largely powerless against its own austerity policies that instead force countries to cut public funding."
The humanitarian group estimated that "for every $1 the IMF encouraged a set of poor countries to spend on public goods, it has told them to cut four times more through austerity measures."
"The IMF's 'social spending floors' encouraged raising inflation-adjusted social spending by about $1 billion over the second year of its loan programs compared to the first year, across the 13 countries that participated where data is available," Oxfam estimated. "By comparison, the IMF's austerity drive has required most of those same governments to rip away over $5 billion worth of state spending over the same period."
Oxfam's report comes as poor countries are facing what the United Nations described Tuesday as a "lost decade" due in large part to soaring debt levels and interest rate hikes implemented by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks.
Oxfam's report comes as poor countries are facing what the United Nations described Tuesday as a "lost decade" due in large part to soaring debt levels and interest rate hikes implemented by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks.
The U.K.-based advocacy group Debt Justice released figures earlier this week showing that in 2023, lower-income country debt payments will reach their highest level in 25 years, endangering spending on healthcare, education, climate action, and more.
For its new report—titled IMF Social Spending Floors: A Fig Leaf for Austerity?—Oxfam analyzed data from 17 low- and middle-income countries that agreed to long-term loan programs with the IMF in 2020 and 2021, years in which the coronavirus wreaked havoc across the globe.
The group found that the IMF's social spending floors were ineffective at achieving their stated goal of preserving minimum levels of social investment.
"Based on the available data, not one of the 17 countries currently has a social spending floor large enough to cover the cost of meeting the World Health Organization's target to reach the Sustainable Development Goal for Health, let alone targets in other areas like education," Oxfam found. "The floors agreed by the IMF with Chad, Cameroon, Jordan, and Madagascar meant that their social spending targets set in the IMF program had actually decreased by 3-5% over the course of their loans."
Amitabh Behar, Oxfam International's incoming interim executive director, said that "to make matters worse, these social floors have become more like ceilings."
"While only half of the 17 countries we analyzed had actually met their minimum social spending floors—which is disappointing enough—just two had spent 10% more than what they agreed with the IMF," Behar added.
The new report was published months after a separate Oxfam analysis found that 13 out of the 15 IMF loan programs negotiated during year two of the Covid-19 pandemic required "new austerity measures such as taxes on food and fuel or spending cuts that could put vital public services at risk," including healthcare.
Half of low- and lower-middle-income countries cut health spending as a share of their budgets during the first two years of the coronavirus crisis, Oxfam and Development Finance International estimated last year.
In its Thursday report, Oxfam suggested a number of improvements the IMF could make to its loan programs to shield poor nations' key public services from cuts.
"The IMF should set social spending levels to at least meet the spending goals and social outcomes set in countries' development strategies," the group recommended. "These should be social spending goals supported by macroeconomic frameworks that enable rapid progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals."
Oxfam also argued that "social spending floors should be increased through progressive revenue-raising measures, especially different forms of wealth taxation, rather than reallocating resources or budget cuts."
"While the 'social spending floors' initiative retains its original urgency and promise," Behar said in a statement Thursday, "it is being undermined by the worst effects of austerity that the IMF is pursuing much more enthusiastically."
