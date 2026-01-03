Trump Claims Maduro 'Captured' as US Bombs Venezuelan Capital

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
"This goes beyond broken promises of peacemaking," said one expert. "Trump is launching an illegal assault on Venezuela."
US President Donald Trump claimed early Saturday that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was "captured and flown out of the country" after American forces bombed Venezuela's capital.
Maduro's alleged capture came after multiple explosions and sounds of aircraft were reported in Caracas, including at a military base at the center of the capital. Following the explosions, Maduro declared a state of emergency and accused the US of "military aggression." The Trump administration has accused Maduro, without evidence, of heading a drug cartel.
Vladimir Padrino, Venezuela's defense minister, said the US attacked both civilian and military sites, and that authorities are gathering information on casualties. Padrino said Venezuela would resist the presence of foreign troops and denounced US "imperialism" and "greed for our natural resources."
Trump—who in recent months has repeatedly threatened to attack Venezuela, oust its president, and seize the nation's vast oil reserves—provided few details about the military assault, which followed a monthslong boat-bombing spree in international waters.
The US president did not receive congressional authorization for any of the strikes. Trump said a press conference would be held at his Mar-a-Lago resort at 11 am ET.
News of the US attack on Venezuela was met with immediate outrage.
"This goes beyond broken promises of peacemaking," said Nancy Okail, president and CEO of the Center for International Policy. "Trump is launching an illegal assault on Venezuela, pulling the US into another military adventure without authorization or a credible national security threat. Congress must act now to halt further military escalations."
