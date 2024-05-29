May, 29 2024, 02:07pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Becky Stern, Becky@pythiapublic.com
Common Cause/NY on Trump Trial Jury Deliberations
NEW YORK
This morning, the jury in the Trump trial began deliberations on the criminal case. In response, Susan Lerner, Executive Director of Common Cause/NY issued the following statement:
"The former president has repeatedly demonstrated a sneering disregard for the rule of law, so we know that he will continue to attack any process that doesn't support his interests. But the project of democracy is much bigger than this one individual and the public deserves a truthful resolution. As we anticipate the jury's verdict – and Mr. Trump's inevitable lies – it's important to review the incontrovertible facts of the trial:
- The President, the Department of Justice and the federal government had no role in bringing a case under New York Criminal Law.
- First-degree falsification of business records is a serious crime that's routinely prosecuted in New York. Many individuals, including first-time offenders, are sentenced to imprisonment for this crime in New York.
- Trump and his counsel helped select the jury. He and his lawyers were able to object to individuals whom they thought would not hear the evidence fairly. And those individuals were not selected as jurors.
- Trump was afforded every opportunity to present his defense. His well-paid lawyers mounted hours of testimony and cross-examinations of witnesses, and gave a three-hour closing argument.
- Nothing prevented Trump from testifying at trial.
- The jury received instructions in the law that Trump's lawyers had a hand in drafting.
- The trial proceeded in an orderly and organized fashion, without undue delay. Mr. Trump was treated as any other defendant facing a felony charge.
It is now the jury's responsibility to carefully weigh all of the evidence that was presented to it and everyone should recognize that arriving at a unanimous verdict takes time. As we await the jury's verdict, Common Cause/NY recognizes the jury's time and dedication spent doing their civic duty, and trusts that the public will accept their decision as well as their right to privacy. Respect for the rule of law is the foundation of democracy, but so is public trust in the process. That's why Common Cause/NY fought to make the trial transcripts free and accessible, and we invite anyone to review them on the court website."
Common Cause is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization dedicated to upholding the core values of American democracy. We work to create open, honest, and accountable government that serves the public interest; promote equal rights, opportunity, and representation for all; and empower all people to make their voices heard in the political process.
What's Scarier Than Unchecked AI? A 'Swarm' of 3,400 Corporate AI Lobbyists
"
Either we let corporate lobbyists write rules on AI to concentrate corporate power and wealth, or we demand that government officials prioritize the public interest."
May 29, 2024
"The U.S. federal government should remain wary of corporate interest engagement with the process," said the group. "AI guardrails are essential to protect the public and the voices of stakeholders that represent them must also be heard loudly in the halls of government."
Dozens of legislative proposals aiming to regulate artificial intelligence have been introduced since the beginning of the 118th Congress early last year, and industries and corporations that plan to expand their use of AI have taken notice—more than doubling the number of lobbyists they sent to Capitol Hill in 2023 to influence lawmakers on AI-related issues, compared to the previous year.
That's according to an analysis by consumer advocacy group Public Citizen, which warned in its report published Wednesday that "powerful corporate interests are pouring resources into shaping AI policy."
Public Citizen examined lobbying disclosure records from 2019-23, and found that corporations, trade groups, and other organizations deployed more than 3,400 AI lobbyists to influence federal lawmakers last year—a 120% jump from 2022.
The number of organizations that lobbied the government on AI-related matters was relatively steady from 2019-22, but the new analysis shows that last year corporations, trade groups, and lobbying firms appeared to view AI as an issue that required more focus, with 566 clients lobbying on AI—a 108% increase from the 272 organizations engaged on the issue in 2022.
The number of lobbyists who lobbied White House officials also rose significantly over the course of last year, as the Biden administration prepared to release its landmark executive order to require the "safe, secure, and trustworthy development and use" of AI in October.
In the first quarter of 2023, 323 lobbyists were hired to lobby the White House on AI-related issues, and that number jumped 188% by the end of the year, when 931 lobbyists were working to influence top Biden administration officials.
Eighty-five percent of lobbyists hired in 2023 to focus on AI-related lobbying were hired by corporations or corporate trade groups, Public Citizen found.
"Corporate lobbyists running amok in the halls of Congress and the halls of power are aiming to set our AI future," said Robert Weissman, president of the group. "Either we let corporate lobbyists write rules on AI to concentrate corporate power and wealth, or we demand that government officials prioritize the public interest."
The analysis noted that while the tech industry was the most active in AI lobbying last year, it only accounted for 20% of AI-focused influencing efforts by powerful interests. Corporate groups and other organizations promoting education, transportation, healthcare, defense, media, and financial services were also among those that ramped up their AI lobbying last year.
The Chamber of Commerce hired the most lobbyists to press lawmakers and other officials on AI issues last year, with 81 new hires tasked with influencing AI-related legislation and federal restrictions. The Business Roundtable, American Property Casualty Insurance Association, and General Motors were also among the clients that hired the most AI lobbyists in 2023.
"AI companies, defense contractors, autonomous vehicle manufacturers, and others stand to make billions if AI policy is crafted more in their interest than in the public's," said Mike Tanglis, research director for Public Citizen's Congress Watch division. "They appear to be dominating the AI focused conversations on Capitol Hill. It's never a good idea to put the fox in charge of designing henhouse security."
The lobbying surge came as lawmakers introduced legislation including the AI Accountability Act, aimed at providing "assurance that AI systems used by communications networks are trustworthy"; the REAL Political Advertisements Act, which would demand transparency about the use of generative AI content in political ads; and the DEEPFAKES Accountability Act, which would create disclosure requirements for producing "advanced technological false personation" records.
"We're reaching a point where the policies that are going to shape AI policy in the next 10 years are really being decided now," Tanglis toldThe Hill. "From our perspective, having the leading voices on an issue being those that stand to make billions of dollars is generally not a good idea for the public."
Public Citizen projected that the AI lobbying blitz will continue throughout 2024 and beyond, as federal agencies are tasked with introducing new regulations and rules to ensure that AI is used with transparency and accountability.
Following Biden's executive order last year, the Commerce Department started requiring AI developers whose models pose national security risks to disclose safety test results and other information, and the Department of Health and Human Services convened a task force to explore AI regulations and governance.
With the federal government taking action to erect guardrails for the use of AI, said Public Citizen, "stakeholders will likely rely even more on their lobbyists to shape how AI policy is formed."
"The U.S. federal government should remain wary of corporate interest engagement with the process," said the group. "AI guardrails are essential to protect the public and the voices of stakeholders that represent them must also be heard loudly in the halls of government."
US-Made Bombs Were Used in Israel's Tent Massacre in Rafah
"How many more charred corpses does the president have to see before he considers a change in policy?" a CBS News reporter asked a White House official following the massacre.
May 29, 2024
International condemnation of Israel, including an International Court of Justice ruling that Israel must stop its offensive in Rafah, hasn't stopped the U.S. from supporting the war effort. Last month, Biden signed a foreign aid bill that allotted billions in unconditional military assistance to Israel, and the White House announced another $1 billion in arms shipments on May 14.
Israel used U.S.-made bombs in its attack on a camp of displaced Palestinians outside Rafah that killed dozens on Sunday night, according to analyses from bothThe New York Timesand CNN.
Humanitarian groups had condemned the Israeli strike, which killed at least 45, mostly women and children, and injured more than 240. The attack left medical personnel dealing with charred corpses and missing limbs. An expert at the Council on American-Islamic Relations called it a "U.S.-backed massacre."
Using videos from the site of the attack, weapons experts identified remnants of GBU-39s, which are relatively small bombs designed and manufactured by Boeing in the U.S. One expert, interviewed by the Times and CNN, said that the tail actuation unit of the GBU-39 was visible, helping with identification of the weapon.
New analysis via @trbrtc, @robinnyc7, and @heytherehaley that the bomb dropped near the Rafah IDP tent camp was manufactured in the US. https://t.co/wp4AdlbufP
First person I saw with a correct ID of the munition was @Easybakeovensz, props to him: https://t.co/mTk8p7mngg
— Aric Toler (@AricToler) May 29, 2024
The Biden administration used the bomb size as evidence that Israel's military had made an effort to be targeted in its attack. GBU-39s are more precise than other weapons that the U.S. has provided to Israel—including 2,000-pound bombs—and the Biden administration has encouraged Israel to use them so as to limit civilian casualties.
"The Israelis have said they used 37-pound bombs," John Kirby, a White House spokesperson, said at a press conference on the massacre on Tuesday. "If it is in fact what they used, it is certainly indicative of an effort to be discreet and targeted and precise."
Kirby said that Israel had not yet crossed President Joe Biden's "red line"—a threat to withdraw military aid if Israel invades Rafah—because its military was taking action in a corridor outside Rafah, rather than making a full-scale ground operation into the city.
"How many more charred corpses does the president have to see before he considers a change in policy?" CBS News' Ed O'Keefe asked in response, prompting Kirby to "flip out," according toThe New Republic's Hafiz Rashid.
Washington DC is under total occupation. This is over 100 years in the making - John Kirby and his crocodile tears on parade.
pic.twitter.com/TZeNniZfX9
— el_oso 🇺🇸 (@LopezMotorsCars) May 28, 2024
International condemnation of Israel, including an International Court of Justice ruling that Israel must stop its offensive in Rafah, hasn't stopped the U.S. from supporting the war effort. Last month, Biden signed a foreign aid bill that allotted billions in unconditional military assistance to Israel, and the White House announced another $1 billion in arms shipments on May 14.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the Sunday attack a "tragic mistake" on Monday, but the Israeli military engaged in a similar attack on a Palestinian refugee camp in Gaza on Tuesday, killing at least 21.
United States and Iran Help China Push Global Executions to 10-Year High
Lawmakers in southern U.S. states accused of demonstrating "a chilling commitment" to state-sponsored murder alongside "a callous intent to invest resources in the taking of human life."
May 29, 2024
"The inherent discrimination and arbitrariness that marks the use of the death penalty have only compounded the human rights violations of our criminal justice systems," said Callamard. "The small minority of countries that insist on using it must move with the times and abolish the punishment once and for all."
The number of executions worldwide hit a nearly 10-year high in 2023 thanks to a surge in state killings by Iran, Saudi Arabia, China, and the United States.
A new global report published by Amnesty International documents that the death penalty was imposed on 1,153 people last year, though the total is believed to be significantly higher due to the secrecy surrounding China's penal system. The international human rights group believes "thousands" of people were executed by the Chinese government, but the exact figure is not known.
"This is the list you don't want your country to be on." —Amnesty International
The 1,153 figure was 30% higher than the number of people who received the death penalty in 2022 and the highest annual figure documented by Amnesty since 2015 when the number of confirmed killings was 1,634. In addition to executions carried out, the number of death sentences handed down rose by 20% in 2023, with a total of 2,428.
Among the other key findings of the report:
- U.S. executions rose from 18 to 24, keeping the U.S. among the world's top five executioners in the world.
- The top five nations for the death penalty were China ("thousands"), Iran (853+), Saudi Arabia (172), Somalia (38), and the U.S. (24).
- The 48% spike in executions in Iran made it the nation with the most documented death penalty cases;
- China continues to execute thousands, while threatening the public that crime will result in the death penalty
- Lowest number of executing countries on record shows progress.
In the United States, said Amnesty, the number of executions—all which took place in just five states across the south—rose 30% last year. The executions that took place were in Texas (8), Florida (6) Oklahoma (4), Missouri (4), and Alabama (2).
According to the report, the U.S. increase in state-sponsored murder was accompanied by new legislative moves that will allow for killing people by various means.
"Bills to carry out executions by firing squad were introduced in Idaho and Tennessee, while the Montana legislature considered a measure to expand the substances used in lethal injections," the report notes. "In South Carolina a new law was signed to conceal the identity of people or entities involved in the preparation or carrying out of executions. Alabama executed Kenneth Smith using the cruel and untested method of nitrogen asphyxiation just 14 months after subjecting him to a botched execution attempt."
Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International's secretary general, said legislators in those particular states, all dominated politically by Republican lawmakers, "demonstrated a chilling commitment to the death penalty and a callous intent to invest resources in the taking of human life" in 2023.
While rebuking the U.S. for its approach to the death penalty, Callamard said the "huge spike" in executions globally "was primarily down to Iran" last year.
"The Iranian authorities showed complete disregard for human life and ramped up executions for drug-related offenses, further highlighting the discriminatory impact of the death penalty on Iran's most marginalized and impoverished communities," she said. "Despite the setbacks that we have seen this year, particularly in the Middle East, countries that are still carrying out executions are increasingly isolated."
One bright spot noted in the report is that while executions overall were up, the number of nations where the death penalty was imposed actually went down.
"The inherent discrimination and arbitrariness that marks the use of the death penalty have only compounded the human rights violations of our criminal justice systems," said Callamard. "The small minority of countries that insist on using it must move with the times and abolish the punishment once and for all."
