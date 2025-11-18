To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Cloudflare Outage Shows How Monopoly Power Threatens the Internet

Like AWS Before It, Cloudflare Internet Outage Shows How One Company Can Threaten our Economy and Security

On Tuesday morning, a problem at web-infrastructure firm Cloudflare caused global outages that took down websites, video games, social media platforms, AI chat bots and more. Last month, following a similar Amazon Web Services outage, Demand Progress Education Fund and 14 other organizations sent a letter asking Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson to investigate how consolidation in cloud services can lead to these single points of failure in our economy and security.

The following is a statement from Demand Progress Education Fund Policy Director Emily Peterson-Cassin:

“Yet again, a failure at one company disrupted the lives of people all around the globe. Big Tech’s relentless drive to become the only fish in the pond and centralize the internet in their hands threatens our economy and our national security. The FTC has the knowledge and the power to help prevent this from happening again. For all our sakes, the agency must take action immediately.”

