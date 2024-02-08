To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Campaign Legal Center
Contact:

Adam Ginsburg: aginsburg@campaignlegalcenter.org

CLC Senior Vice President Paul Smith on Trump v. Anderson: Supreme Court Must Return Clear Ruling as Quickly as Possible

This morning, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral argument in Trump v. Anderson, a case determining whether the Colorado Supreme Court erred in excluding Donald Trump from its presidential primary ballot under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment.

Ahead of today’s oral argument, Paul Smith, senior vice president at Campaign Legal Center, released the following statement:

“Today, the Supreme Court will hear a case of extraordinary importance to our democracy. It is vital that, one way or another, the Court returns a clear ruling as quickly as possible to avoid any potential confusion in the upcoming presidential election. However the Court decides, election officials deserve time to properly prepare for the upcoming election, and voters deserve time to make an informed decision.”

Background: On January 18, 2024, CLC, alongside the Brennan Center for Justice, Protect Democracy, and the League of Women Voters, filed a friend-of-the-court (amicus) brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in Trump v. Anderson urging the Court to reject Donald Trump’s plea to review the Colorado Supreme Court’s interpretation of its own state’s election laws. The amicus brief takes no position on whether Donald Trump is ineligible for the Colorado ballot under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment and backs neither party in the case.

Campaign Legal Center (CLC) advances democracy through law, fighting for every American's right to participate in the democratic process. CLC uses tactics such as litigation, policy advocacy, communications and partnerships to win victories that result in a more transparent, accountable and inclusive democracy.

