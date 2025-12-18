To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

ACLU
media@aclu.org

ACLU Will Challenge Trump Administration’s Unconstitutional Effort to Ban Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender Youth

Today, the American Civil Liberties Union condemned the Trump administration’s latest proposals to implement two nationwide rules that would significantly shut down access to gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth. The proposed measures follow the recent House passage of legislation aimed at criminalizing such care and represent an unprecedented federal intrusion into the private medical decisions of families and their doctors.

The administration’s proposal seeks to prohibit the provision of evidence-based, medically necessary care for transgender people under 18—care that is supported by every major medical association in the United States, including the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“These gratuitous proposals are cruel and unconstitutional attacks on the rights of transgender youth and their families,” said Chase Strangio, Co-Director of the ACLU’s LGBTQ & HIV Rights Project. “By attempting to strip away essential healthcare, the administration is not 'protecting' anyone; it is weaponizing the federal government to target a vulnerable population for political gain. Healthcare decisions belong to families and their doctors, not politicians. The latest proposals from the administration would force doctors to choose between their ethical obligations to their patients and the threat of losing federal funding. It would uproot families who have already fled state-level bans, leaving them with nowhere to turn for the care they need to survive and thrive.

“We have seen the devastating consequences of similar policies at the state level, and we have fought them every step of the way. Let us be clear: If this administration moves forward with this attempt to enact a national ban on our medical care through coercion, the ACLU will see them in court. We will not rest until the rights of transgender youth to live authentically and access the care they need are fully protected.”

The American Civil Liberties Union was founded in 1920 and is our nation's guardian of liberty. The ACLU works in the courts, legislatures and communities to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed to all people in this country by the Constitution and laws of the United States.

