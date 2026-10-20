Tlaib Calls to Arrest Commander of IDF Unit Accused of Killing Hind Rajab as He Travels the US

US Rep. Rashida Tlaib called Monday for the US Department of Justice to arrest the commander of the Israel Defense Forces unit believed to have killed 5-year-old Hind Rajab in Gaza back in 2024.

Maj. Sean Glass, who commanded the “Vampire Empire” Company of the 52nd Armored Battalion in the 401st Armored Brigade, is traveling in the United States, according to an urgent legal complaint submitted by the Hind Rajab Foundation.

"The commander of the Israeli military unit likely responsible for killing 5-year-old Hind Rajab is currently in the US," Tlaib (D-Mich.), the only Palestinian American member of Congress, wrote on social media. "As a party to the Genocide Convention and the Geneva Conventions, our government is obligated to arrest and investigate him for these war crimes and acts of genocide."

An investigation by the foundation, in collaboration with Al Jazeera, concluded that Glass’ unit opened fire on a car, killing six of Rajab’s family members on January 29, 2024, as they attempted to flee Gaza City.

Rajab spent hours pleading with emergency dispatchers to rescue her. But Israeli forces also attacked an ambulance sent to save her, killing two paramedics. Rajab's body was discovered 12 days later.

Following international outrage, Israel initially denied responsibility for the attack, before admitting in August 2026 that its troops had fired upon the family's car and toward the ambulance.

Using satellite imagery, forensic evidence, and Israeli soldiers’ social media activity, the Hind Rajab Foundation said it established that Glass’ unit was operating a few hundred meters from Rajab’s vehicle when the attack occurred. However, the allegations have not been proven in court.

On Monday, the foundation posted photos of Glass standing on the Brooklyn Bridge and riding the New York City subway. It is not clear why he is traveling in the US or where he is currently located.

The group filed a request with the Justice Department on Monday demanding that it investigate, arrest, and prosecute Glass under the US War Crimes Act and federal genocide statutes.

"Glass is not just another man implicated in the killing of Hind Rajab," said Dyab Abou Jahjah, the foundation's general director. "He is the man who most likely gave the order to open fire on the vehicle carrying Hind and members of her family, including other children. That Glass can walk the streets of the United States as though nothing has happened is intolerable. He must be brought to justice.”

Photos posted on October 19, 2026, show Israeli Maj. Sean Glass standing on the Brooklyn Bridge and riding the New York City subway. (Photos from the Hind Rajab Foundation)

The foundation has already filed a submission with the International Criminal Court (ICC) and authorities in other countries, calling for Glass and members of his unit to be held accountable.

Glass, the foundation noted, has often publicly celebrated destruction in Gaza during Israel’s genocidal military campaign there, which has led to the deaths of more than 74,000 people, including over 21,000 children, according to official tallies. Experts warn the true death toll is likely much higher.

According to the foundation:

On Instagram, in interviews, and in a self-published book, [Glass] has proudly recounted the destruction of hospitals, UN buildings, entire neighborhoods, and the Rafah Crossing, the lifeline on which Palestinian survival depended.



Celebrating 100 days of the war, he described the campaign as a "war of existence of the eternal people" and urged his troops to "attack, attack till victory." Marking seven years in the army, he wrote there was "no more significant way to celebrate" than in Al-Shifa, "the terror nest," posting side-by-side satellite images of Al-Shifa Medical Complex before and after his forces destroyed it.



In his farewell speech to his company, he boasted that they had "destroyed every part to where we were asked to go, in all areas of the Gaza Strip," and described emptying the Zeitoun neighborhood of its residents. Days after the ceasefire took effect, still in Gaza, he filmed himself promising, "I'll rush at the opportunity to return to the battle and finish the work."

"The War Crimes Act and the Genocide Statute were written precisely for men like Sean Glass," said Jake Romm, the Hind Rajab Foundation's representative in the United States. "Congress and successive administrations promised that the United States would never be a refuge for war criminals; instead it has condoned and aided their crimes."

Calls for Glass' arrest come amid the Trump administration's efforts to "dismantle" the ICC over its attempt to prosecute Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for war crimes in Gaza. Earlier this month, after targeting individual judges and prosecutors, the administration placed the ICC itself under sweeping financial sanctions. Human Rights Watch executive director Philippe Bolopion said the administration's clear goal was to "shield US and Israeli officials from facing charges before the court."

US law allows foreign nationals like Glass to be prosecuted for certain war crimes when they are present on US soil. Such prosecutions require the approval of the US attorney general or deputy attorney general.

As of Tuesday morning, Tlaib appeared to be the only US lawmaker who had issued a statement calling for the US government to arrest Glass.

"Glass and his company are responsible for some of the worst atrocities of this genocide—that he now walks free and unbothered in the US is not only an insult to his victims, but to all people of conscience here in the US as well," Romm said. "Some politicians in the US have claimed to be committed to accountability for Israeli war crimes—this filing is a good opportunity to test the sincerity of that commitment.”