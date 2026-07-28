'They've Worked Hard to Earn This': Supreme Court Approval Hits All-Time Low

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A record high 61% of Americans said they disapproved of the Supreme Court, according to a Gallup poll.
Americans' approval of the US Supreme Court has hit an all-time low amid a string of controversial high-profile decisions, according to a survey released on Tuesday by Gallup.
The Gallup poll shows that approval of the court is now just 33%, a steep drop from six years ago when its approval reached 58% among US voters. Disapproval of the court, meanwhile, hit a record high of 61%.
The poll found that dissatisfaction from Republicans was a major factor in driving down the court's approval, as just 58% of GOP voters said they approved of the court, a drop of more than 20 points from their approval of the court last year.
"This decline may indicate that rulings unfavorable to the Trump administration this term," Gallup commented, "such as those on tariffs and birthright citizenship, weigh more heavily in Republicans’ evaluations of the court than the rulings that favored [President Donald] Trump and the GOP."
The court's ratings among non-Republicans were far worse, with just 12% of Democrats and 35% of independents approving of its job performance.
The court in recent years has made a number of decisions—including its 2022 overturning of the constitutional right to an abortion, its 2024 decision granting US presidents total immunity from criminal prosecution for officials acts taken while in office, and multiple decisions that gutted the Voting Rights Act—that have been angrily condemned by progressives.
Max Steele, senior director of communications at gun safety advocacy organization Everytown, wrote in a social media post that the Supreme Court's cratering approval numbers were entirely deserved.
"To their credit," wrote Steele, "they've worked hard to earn this!"
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Americans' approval of the US Supreme Court has hit an all-time low amid a string of controversial high-profile decisions, according to a survey released on Tuesday by Gallup.
The Gallup poll shows that approval of the court is now just 33%, a steep drop from six years ago when its approval reached 58% among US voters. Disapproval of the court, meanwhile, hit a record high of 61%.
The poll found that dissatisfaction from Republicans was a major factor in driving down the court's approval, as just 58% of GOP voters said they approved of the court, a drop of more than 20 points from their approval of the court last year.
"This decline may indicate that rulings unfavorable to the Trump administration this term," Gallup commented, "such as those on tariffs and birthright citizenship, weigh more heavily in Republicans’ evaluations of the court than the rulings that favored [President Donald] Trump and the GOP."
The court's ratings among non-Republicans were far worse, with just 12% of Democrats and 35% of independents approving of its job performance.
The court in recent years has made a number of decisions—including its 2022 overturning of the constitutional right to an abortion, its 2024 decision granting US presidents total immunity from criminal prosecution for officials acts taken while in office, and multiple decisions that gutted the Voting Rights Act—that have been angrily condemned by progressives.
Max Steele, senior director of communications at gun safety advocacy organization Everytown, wrote in a social media post that the Supreme Court's cratering approval numbers were entirely deserved.
"To their credit," wrote Steele, "they've worked hard to earn this!"
Americans' approval of the US Supreme Court has hit an all-time low amid a string of controversial high-profile decisions, according to a survey released on Tuesday by Gallup.
The Gallup poll shows that approval of the court is now just 33%, a steep drop from six years ago when its approval reached 58% among US voters. Disapproval of the court, meanwhile, hit a record high of 61%.
The poll found that dissatisfaction from Republicans was a major factor in driving down the court's approval, as just 58% of GOP voters said they approved of the court, a drop of more than 20 points from their approval of the court last year.
"This decline may indicate that rulings unfavorable to the Trump administration this term," Gallup commented, "such as those on tariffs and birthright citizenship, weigh more heavily in Republicans’ evaluations of the court than the rulings that favored [President Donald] Trump and the GOP."
The court's ratings among non-Republicans were far worse, with just 12% of Democrats and 35% of independents approving of its job performance.
The court in recent years has made a number of decisions—including its 2022 overturning of the constitutional right to an abortion, its 2024 decision granting US presidents total immunity from criminal prosecution for officials acts taken while in office, and multiple decisions that gutted the Voting Rights Act—that have been angrily condemned by progressives.
Max Steele, senior director of communications at gun safety advocacy organization Everytown, wrote in a social media post that the Supreme Court's cratering approval numbers were entirely deserved.
"To their credit," wrote Steele, "they've worked hard to earn this!"