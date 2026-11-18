The House Democrat set to take charge of the chamber's powerful oversight committee in the new Congress sent document preservation letters on Wednesday to more than a dozen of President Donald Trump's family members, allies, and current and former administration officials as part of burgeoning investigations into "profiteering that may threaten the public interest, corporate corruption," and "the ongoing White House cover-up of the Jeffrey Epstein files."

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), currently the top Democrat on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, said in a statement that "these investigations will lay the groundwork for legislation which helps all Americans."

"This is just the beginning," added Garcia, who sent the letters a day after a Trump Justice Department official threatened to investigate the California Democrat over his oversight work.

The letters demand that recipients "preserve all records, communications, and information" pertaining to the issues raised by Oversight Democrats. Garcia's office listed the letter recipients and provided a brief summary of the committee's interests in each individual:

Rep. James Walkinshaw (D-Va.), a House Oversight Committee member, said Democrats on the panel are putting "Don Jr., Eric Trump, Jared Kushner, Stephen Miller, and JD Vance on notice."

"We will not be intimidated, and we will not waver," Walkinshaw said. "Donald Trump promised the American people he would drain the swamp. He did not drain it. He dove in headfirst and built the most corrupt administration in American history."

"His family cashed in while yours paid the price," the Virginia Democrat added. "The work to expose and root out corruption in Washington begins now.”