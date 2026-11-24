Matthew Berry, general counsel for the US House of Representatives, accused the US Department of Justice on Tuesday of misrepresenting his views on legal questions surrounding a search warrant executed on Rep. Ilhan Omar's property.

In a Monday court filing, the DOJ revealed that it had notified Berry, a Republican who was appointed as general counsel by former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), before it carried out a raid on Omar's (D-Minn.) home in Washington, DC last month.

The DOJ then claimed that Berry "refused to be involved in the search" because he agreed with the department's position that protections to elected officials provided by the US Constitution's Speech or Debate Clause "do not extend to a member's private residence."

In a statement released on Tuesday, Berry said the DOJ's assertion that he "refused to be involved" in the search of Omar's home because he "agreed" with the department's legal analysis was "categorically false."

"I explained in an email to a department official why an attorney from the House Office of General Counsel would not be involved in the search," Berry said. "While I specifically noted my appreciation of the court's efforts to ensure the protection of materials covered by the Speech or Debate Clause, I explained... that the House Office of General Counsel does not represent targets of criminal investigations."

Berry added that Omar's personal attorney should be allowed to advise the congresswoman during the search "on whether to assert privilege over materials."

Berry said he would give the court a copy of his email exchange with the DOJ "in order to ensure that the record in this matter is accurate."

In a Tuesday social media post, Politico legal reporter Kyle Cheney predicted that Berry's rebuttal of DOJ claims would upset US Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh, who signed the warrant on Omar's property, given that the judge "has already found DOJ to be making far-fetched claims to push the boundaries of investigating a member of Congress."

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that the raid on Omar’s home by Department of Homeland Security agents was part of an effort to build “a case to strip her of her US citizenship and ultimately deport her."

“The multipronged effort is focused at least in part on how Omar obtained her citizenship after she arrived in the US from Somalia decades ago,” the Journal explained. “Investigators are focused both on the congresswoman and actions of her deceased father."

Omar condemned the raid as "part of the fascist playbook" whose goal was "to rile up Trump’s die-hard supporters and give them a big distraction in advance of the midterms."