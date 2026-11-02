Tossing Charges Against FBI Agents, Judge Excoriates Trump Prosecutors for 'Weaponization' of DOJ

A federal judge on Monday delivered a blistering rebuke of the US Department of Justice as he dismissed criminal charges brought against two former FBI officials.

As reported by The New York Times, Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui slammed the office of US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro for bringing charges against former FBI counterintelligence officials Nikki Floris and Bradley Benavides without even establishing probable cause to believe that a crime had been committed.

Pirro's office indicted Floris and Benavides just over one week ago, alleging that the two had lied to Congress about the FBI's investigation into Hunter Biden, son of former President Joe Biden.

During an hourlong speech dismissing the charges, Faruqui apologized to the two defendants, whom he said had been "dragged through the process" for transparently political reasons.

"I am deeply troubled by what happened here in the case," Faruqui said, according to the Times. "What has transpired here cannot be described as anything other than weaponization."



Faruqui also accused Pirro's office of charging the two former FBI officials in an effort to impact the 2026 midterm elections.

"I will not bury my head in the sand and pretend that I cannot read a calendar," said the judge in reference to the elections, according to The Associated Press.

The Times noted that Faruqui dissected all of the allegedly false statements made by Floris and Benavides cited in the DOJ's criminal complaint, showing that most of the statements were not false, and that the few statements that were false were not made knowingly.

According to NBC News, the case against the FBI officials was brought by Pirro's office as a criminal complaint, meaning it was never presented to a federal grand jury.

The DOJ could revive the case by seeking a grand jury indictment, although NBC explained that jurors in Washington, DC "have been skeptical of politically-tinged cases against purported Trump enemies, most recently rejecting the attempted indictment of Cassidy Hutchinson."