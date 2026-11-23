Millions of Americans have seen their retirement savings rise and fall with the fortunes of a single scandal-plagued billionaire, Jensen Huang, who was restored Monday to his role as CEO of the artificial intelligence chipmaker Nvidia following the personal intervention of his friend, President Donald Trump.

For New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the entire saga was a perfect illustration of the dangers that come with concentrating unfathomable amounts of money in the hands of so few.

“I do not think that working people across the country signed up for their pensions being tied to the question of Jensen Huang’s fidelity to his marriage. And yet, for many days, that had a massive impact,” Mamdani said when asked about Huang’s reinstatement at a press briefing Monday.

Mamdani: I do not think that working people across the country signed up for their pensions being tied to the question of Jensen Huang’s fidelity to his marriage. And yet, for many days, that had a massive impact.And what we’re also talking about here—we’re speaking about Mr. Huang—we’re speaking about a divorce settlement that has been rumored to be around $81 billion. That would be the cost of providing universal child care for every three- and four-year-old in the United States of America for an entire year.And a lot of this just brings to mind what Justice Brandeis said quite some time ago, which is: We can have democracy. We can have great wealth concentrated in the hands of a few. We cannot have both.And when you look at our stock market, and you look at how disproportionately dependent it is on artificial intelligence-related stocks, it cannot help but give you a sense of concern about just how much this technology is now dominant, not just in terms of the discourse that we are having around it on a day-to-day basis, but also the strength of the United States economy.

— Acyn (@Acyn) November 23, 2026

Earlier this month, Huang acknowledged his infidelity, including an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy, who allegedly helped China circumvent US restrictions on Nvidia chip exports. The company’s stock fell sharply in the days after Huang’s disclosure, plummeting further after he announced his resignation on November 12.

The scandal sent shock waves through US financial markets, dragging down major indexes like the S&P 500, which underpin the retirement savings of millions of Americans. Axios estimated that the nearly 30% drop in Nvidia shares could have shaved thousands of dollars off the average baby boomer’s 401(k), depending on its holdings.

US President Donald Trump greets Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during a media briefing outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, following a meeting on artificial intelligence on September 29, 2026. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The announcement of Huang's return on Monday sent the company's shares soaring once more, recovering more than 80% of the loss since Huang's resignation.

The mayor said these dramatic fluctuations underscore how “disproportionately dependent” the US stock market is on AI stocks.

After Monday’s gains, Nvidia alone accounts for an eye-popping 6.4% of the S&P 500, while AI-related companies as a group account for nearly half of the index, according to an analysis by JPMorgan.

"It cannot help but give you a sense of concern about just how much this technology is now dominant, not just in terms of the discourse that we are having around it on a day-to-day basis, but also the strength of the United States economy," Mamdani said.

This is not a meme stock.This is Nvidia, one of the most valuable companies in the world, and it’s up 32% today.$NVDA has added about $1 trillion in market cap in under 3 hours. https://t.co/xlF0cXFM6n

— unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) November 23, 2026

Beyond the astonishing power that the highly erratic and largely unregulated AI industry now holds over the fate of the entire US economy, Mamdani said one detail of the Huang scandal illustrated the sheer scale of the personal wealth the industry’s leaders control.

“What we’re also talking about here—we’re speaking about Mr. Huang—we’re speaking about a divorce settlement that has been rumored to be around $81 billion,” Mamdani noted. “That would be the cost of providing universal childcare for every 3- and 4-year-old in the United States of America for an entire year.”

Mamdani said the intervention of the president, who said Monday that he'd assured Nvidia's board that Huang would not be prosecuted despite potential violations of US export-control laws, economic espionage, or securities fraud related to the scandal, was a profound demonstration of elite impunity.

Mamdani added that the episode called to mind a quote widely attributed to former US Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis, a vocal critic of concentrated private wealth and monopolies: “We can have democracy. We can have great wealth concentrated in the hands of a few. We cannot have both.”