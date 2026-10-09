As Death, Bloodshed, and Suffering Continue, Coalition Says Gaza Ceasefire Exists in ‘Name Only’

A coalition of more than 100 humanitarian, human rights, and civil society organizations on Friday said that the Gaza ceasefire agreement signed one year ago exists in "name only" amid continued Israeli attacks on the enclave.

The groups noted that Israeli military operations over the last year have killed at least 1,400 Palestinians, including more than 300 children, despite a supposed ceasefire being in effect.

The Israeli military has also pushed Palestinians "into an increasingly small and overcrowded area" by moving forces beyond the withdrawal line agreed to in the ceasefire plan, the groups said.

In addition to outlining the toll on civilian life, the groups also pointed to extensive damage to civilian infrastructure, pointing to recently published satellite images showing "neighborhoods reduced to rubble, homes flattened, and agricultural land razed."

Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, called it "utterly shameful" that so little had improved for Gaza residents since the ceasefire went into effect last year.

"Families are still being forced to make impossible choices," said Egeland, "between sheltering in damaged and dangerous buildings or living in tents facing unbearable temperatures. Israeli restrictions are still preventing the required equipment or materials, which are the only ways for communities to begin rebuilding their lives."

Inger Ashing, CEO of Save the Children, said the reality on the ground in Gaza shows that "a ceasefire is meaningless if children are still being killed and families are still unable to rebuild their lives."

"Governments that backed this agreement must use their influence to stop the killing and ensure children can access food, healthcare, shelter, and education," Ashing emphasized. "Gaza's children have a right to safety and a future. Governments have the power to help secure both, and they must use it."

Agnes Callamard, secretary general of Amnesty International, similarly called upon the international community to take responsibility not only for helping Palestinians, but also punishing Israel for violating the ceasefire plan.

“Accountability cannot be swept under the rubble," said Callamard. "The recovery and future of Gaza cannot be separated from a framework grounded in international law, justice, and the rights of victims. The persistent failure to hold Israel accountable and press Israel to comply with the International Court of Justice’s binding orders continues to fuel the atrocity crimes on a mass scale against Palestinians."

The groups' assessment of the ceasefire deal was echoed by Shayna Lewis, deputy director of Win Without War, who said on Friday that "the genocide continues" one year after the agreement was signed.

Lewis pointed the finger directly at US President Donald Trump for the continued suffering, arguing that the ongoing bloodshed in Gaza is his "peace plan in action."

"The ceasefire agreement failed to include any real accountability mechanisms that might restrain the Israeli government’s aggression in Gaza," Lewis said. "Moreover, his administration refuses to hold [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s government to its word on ending bombings, withdrawing troops, or expanding humanitarian access."