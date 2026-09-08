SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
"We’ve been lucky so far—the harms have been limited. But luck is no substitute for the law."
Following last week's exposure of new details about OpenAI's artificial intelligence agents autonomously escaping a controlled environment and hacking outside computer systems, experts on Tuesday called for the creation of a new federal agency tasked with investigating AI companies.
Initial reporting on the recent breakout by ChatGPT maker OpenAI's artificial intelligence agents—which independently breached the systems of the open-source platform Hugging Face during internal testing—described the incident as an attempt to achieve optimal performance on a cybersecurity evaluation.
But citing a report published late last month by the independent nonprofit Model Evaluation and Threat Research (METR), Mackenzie Arnold and Stephan Llerena at the Institute for Law & AI wrote for The Guardian on Tuesday that the OpenAI incident involved hundreds of coordinated rogue agents that "took steps to hide their behavior" from the company's human workers.
"Concerned that the automated scoring system might identify the agents’ cheating, they aimed to learn more about the scorer," Arnold and Llerena wrote. "The goal wasn’t just to cheat, but to hide it."
Artificial intelligence is rapidly advancing toward a point at which humans will no longer be able to control it. Meanwhile, companies like OpenAI are proving that they cannot be trusted to be transparent about incidents like the Hugging Face breach. Yet there is no existing regulatory body tasked with addressing the obvious—and unknown—threats posed by a technology whose own creators openly worry could one day wipe out humanity.
Arnold and Llerena warned that they've "been worried for a while that legal requirements for reporting incidents" like the OpenAI breakout "are insufficient."
"When planes crash, trains derail, or chemical plants explode, expert government investigators arrive with legal authority to compel evidence, preserve records, and tell the public what happened," they wrote. "Hugging Face reported this incident to law enforcement, and multiple attorneys general have expressed interest in looking into it."
"But no government agency has both the mandate and expertise to investigate the technical facts of the incident and OpenAI’s conduct," the experts noted. "As far as we know, the only people to examine this incident did so at OpenAI’s discretion and with its consent."
"And while the Hugging Face breach is not as severe as a plane crash, it was a serious and costly attack. It’s unlikely to be the last, or the most severe," the pair continued. "What we need is a federal body equipped to conduct expert investigations of serious AI incidents—with the authority to compel documents and testimony, resources, and personnel to examine the systems involved, and the ability to partner with third-party experts like METR."
Arnold and Llerena cited the National Transportation Safety Board as a model for such an agency. The NTSB, they wrote, "investigates accidents with subpoena and wide-ranging investigative powers. Aircraft operators must preserve wreckage and records; and the NTSB may confer with employees and contract external experts."
"Congress can build a similar system for AI incidents, while protecting AI developers’ legitimate interests," they asserted. "Investigations should open only upon clear triggers and be bound to the incident. Certain confidential information can receive statutory protection. And investigations can be limited to one agency, with priority to avoid duplicative investigations."
While some Democrats in Congress and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) have called for stronger federal oversight and regulation of AI companies, critics argue that these calls don't go far enough, and that existing legislation—such as the American Artificial Intelligence Leadership and Uniformity Act—is far more focused on limiting AI regulation than on actually regulating the technology.
"The need and urgency is real," Arnold and Llerena stressed. "Subsequent reports have revealed that the Hugging Face breach was not an isolated incident and that autonomous agents from Meta, Anthropic, and OpenAI have hacked third parties in separate incidents."
"We’ve been lucky so far—the harms have been limited," they added. "But luck is no substitute for the law."
Dear Common Dreams reader,
It’s been nearly 30 years since I co-founded Common Dreams with my late wife, Lina Newhouser. We had the radical notion that journalism should serve the public good, not corporate profits.
It was clear to us from the outset what it would take to build such a project. No paid advertisements. No corporate sponsors. No millionaire publisher telling us what to think or do.
Many people said we wouldn't last a year, but we proved those doubters wrong.
Together with a tremendous team of journalists and dedicated staff, we built an independent media outlet free from the constraints of profits and corporate control. Our mission has always been simple: To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good.
Building Common Dreams was not easy. Our survival was never guaranteed. When you take on the most powerful forces—Wall Street greed, fossil fuel industry destruction, Big Tech lobbyists, and uber-rich oligarchs who have spent billions upon billions rigging the economy and democracy in their favor—the only bulwark you have is supporters who believe in your work.
But here’s the urgent message from me today. It's never been this bad out there. And it's never been this hard to keep us going. At the very moment Common Dreams is most needed, the threats we face are intensifying. We need your support now more than ever.
We don't accept corporate advertising and never will. We don't have a paywall because we don't think people should be blocked from critical news based on their ability to pay. Everything we do is funded by the donations of readers like you.
When everyone does the little they can afford, we are strong. But if that support retreats or dries up, so do we.
Will you donate now to make sure Common Dreams not only survives but thrives?
—Craig Brown, Co-founder
Following last week's exposure of new details about OpenAI's artificial intelligence agents autonomously escaping a controlled environment and hacking outside computer systems, experts on Tuesday called for the creation of a new federal agency tasked with investigating AI companies.
Initial reporting on the recent breakout by ChatGPT maker OpenAI's artificial intelligence agents—which independently breached the systems of the open-source platform Hugging Face during internal testing—described the incident as an attempt to achieve optimal performance on a cybersecurity evaluation.
But citing a report published late last month by the independent nonprofit Model Evaluation and Threat Research (METR), Mackenzie Arnold and Stephan Llerena at the Institute for Law & AI wrote for The Guardian on Tuesday that the OpenAI incident involved hundreds of coordinated rogue agents that "took steps to hide their behavior" from the company's human workers.
"Concerned that the automated scoring system might identify the agents’ cheating, they aimed to learn more about the scorer," Arnold and Llerena wrote. "The goal wasn’t just to cheat, but to hide it."
Artificial intelligence is rapidly advancing toward a point at which humans will no longer be able to control it. Meanwhile, companies like OpenAI are proving that they cannot be trusted to be transparent about incidents like the Hugging Face breach. Yet there is no existing regulatory body tasked with addressing the obvious—and unknown—threats posed by a technology whose own creators openly worry could one day wipe out humanity.
Arnold and Llerena warned that they've "been worried for a while that legal requirements for reporting incidents" like the OpenAI breakout "are insufficient."
"When planes crash, trains derail, or chemical plants explode, expert government investigators arrive with legal authority to compel evidence, preserve records, and tell the public what happened," they wrote. "Hugging Face reported this incident to law enforcement, and multiple attorneys general have expressed interest in looking into it."
"But no government agency has both the mandate and expertise to investigate the technical facts of the incident and OpenAI’s conduct," the experts noted. "As far as we know, the only people to examine this incident did so at OpenAI’s discretion and with its consent."
"And while the Hugging Face breach is not as severe as a plane crash, it was a serious and costly attack. It’s unlikely to be the last, or the most severe," the pair continued. "What we need is a federal body equipped to conduct expert investigations of serious AI incidents—with the authority to compel documents and testimony, resources, and personnel to examine the systems involved, and the ability to partner with third-party experts like METR."
Arnold and Llerena cited the National Transportation Safety Board as a model for such an agency. The NTSB, they wrote, "investigates accidents with subpoena and wide-ranging investigative powers. Aircraft operators must preserve wreckage and records; and the NTSB may confer with employees and contract external experts."
"Congress can build a similar system for AI incidents, while protecting AI developers’ legitimate interests," they asserted. "Investigations should open only upon clear triggers and be bound to the incident. Certain confidential information can receive statutory protection. And investigations can be limited to one agency, with priority to avoid duplicative investigations."
While some Democrats in Congress and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) have called for stronger federal oversight and regulation of AI companies, critics argue that these calls don't go far enough, and that existing legislation—such as the American Artificial Intelligence Leadership and Uniformity Act—is far more focused on limiting AI regulation than on actually regulating the technology.
"The need and urgency is real," Arnold and Llerena stressed. "Subsequent reports have revealed that the Hugging Face breach was not an isolated incident and that autonomous agents from Meta, Anthropic, and OpenAI have hacked third parties in separate incidents."
"We’ve been lucky so far—the harms have been limited," they added. "But luck is no substitute for the law."
Following last week's exposure of new details about OpenAI's artificial intelligence agents autonomously escaping a controlled environment and hacking outside computer systems, experts on Tuesday called for the creation of a new federal agency tasked with investigating AI companies.
Initial reporting on the recent breakout by ChatGPT maker OpenAI's artificial intelligence agents—which independently breached the systems of the open-source platform Hugging Face during internal testing—described the incident as an attempt to achieve optimal performance on a cybersecurity evaluation.
But citing a report published late last month by the independent nonprofit Model Evaluation and Threat Research (METR), Mackenzie Arnold and Stephan Llerena at the Institute for Law & AI wrote for The Guardian on Tuesday that the OpenAI incident involved hundreds of coordinated rogue agents that "took steps to hide their behavior" from the company's human workers.
"Concerned that the automated scoring system might identify the agents’ cheating, they aimed to learn more about the scorer," Arnold and Llerena wrote. "The goal wasn’t just to cheat, but to hide it."
Artificial intelligence is rapidly advancing toward a point at which humans will no longer be able to control it. Meanwhile, companies like OpenAI are proving that they cannot be trusted to be transparent about incidents like the Hugging Face breach. Yet there is no existing regulatory body tasked with addressing the obvious—and unknown—threats posed by a technology whose own creators openly worry could one day wipe out humanity.
Arnold and Llerena warned that they've "been worried for a while that legal requirements for reporting incidents" like the OpenAI breakout "are insufficient."
"When planes crash, trains derail, or chemical plants explode, expert government investigators arrive with legal authority to compel evidence, preserve records, and tell the public what happened," they wrote. "Hugging Face reported this incident to law enforcement, and multiple attorneys general have expressed interest in looking into it."
"But no government agency has both the mandate and expertise to investigate the technical facts of the incident and OpenAI’s conduct," the experts noted. "As far as we know, the only people to examine this incident did so at OpenAI’s discretion and with its consent."
"And while the Hugging Face breach is not as severe as a plane crash, it was a serious and costly attack. It’s unlikely to be the last, or the most severe," the pair continued. "What we need is a federal body equipped to conduct expert investigations of serious AI incidents—with the authority to compel documents and testimony, resources, and personnel to examine the systems involved, and the ability to partner with third-party experts like METR."
Arnold and Llerena cited the National Transportation Safety Board as a model for such an agency. The NTSB, they wrote, "investigates accidents with subpoena and wide-ranging investigative powers. Aircraft operators must preserve wreckage and records; and the NTSB may confer with employees and contract external experts."
"Congress can build a similar system for AI incidents, while protecting AI developers’ legitimate interests," they asserted. "Investigations should open only upon clear triggers and be bound to the incident. Certain confidential information can receive statutory protection. And investigations can be limited to one agency, with priority to avoid duplicative investigations."
While some Democrats in Congress and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) have called for stronger federal oversight and regulation of AI companies, critics argue that these calls don't go far enough, and that existing legislation—such as the American Artificial Intelligence Leadership and Uniformity Act—is far more focused on limiting AI regulation than on actually regulating the technology.
"The need and urgency is real," Arnold and Llerena stressed. "Subsequent reports have revealed that the Hugging Face breach was not an isolated incident and that autonomous agents from Meta, Anthropic, and OpenAI have hacked third parties in separate incidents."
"We’ve been lucky so far—the harms have been limited," they added. "But luck is no substitute for the law."