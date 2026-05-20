'Way Out of Line': 15+ Countries Slam Israel's 'Intolerable' Abuse of Gaza Flotilla Abductees

A growing number of countries—and even Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—on Wednesday condemned far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's humiliation of people violently abducted in international waters from the latest Global Sumud Flotilla as it attempted to break the illegal blockade of Gaza.

Ben-Gvir posted a video on social media showing him joyfully waving an Israeli flag as he walked among detained activists, journalists, and others who were mostly kneeling with their hands tied behind their backs and their foreheads forced to the ground.

"They came with a lot of pride, as great heroes; look at what they look like now," Ben-Gvir says with glee. "No heroes, nothing. Terrorism supporters. I tell Netanyahu, give them to me for a long, long time."

The video shows one female detainee shouting, "Free, free Palestine!" as Ben-Gvir walks by. She is grabbed roughly by the head and forced into a squatting position.

Senior officials in countries including Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Indonesia, Italy, Jordan, Libya, the Maldives, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Portugal, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, and Turkey decried the treatment of their citizens and others seized from the flotilla off the coast of Cyprus.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni—whose strong support for Israel has tempered amid the Gaza genocide and slaughter in Lebanon—called the video "unacceptable."

"It is inadmissible that these demonstrators, including many Italian citizens, are subjected to this treatment that violates human dignity," she said. "The Italian government is immediately taking, at the highest institutional levels, all necessary steps to secure the immediate release of the Italian citizens involved."

"Italy further demands an apology for the treatment reserved for these demonstrators and for the total contempt shown toward the explicit requests of the Italian government," the right-wing leader added. "For these reasons, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation will immediately summon the Israeli ambassador to request formal clarifications on what has occurred."

Portugal's Foreign Ministry called Ben-Gvir's behavior "intolerable" and "a humiliating violation of human dignity."

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung accused Israeli forces of illegally abducting his country's citizens from the flotilla, a move he called "way out of line."

Speaking Wednesday at a meeting of his Cabinet in Seoul, Lee noted the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants issued in 2024 for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes in Gaza. The ICC is also believed to be seeking the arrest of Ben-Gvir and Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich in connection with the ethnic cleansing and settler colonization of the illegally occupied West Bank.

"Almost all European countries have issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and announced plans to arrest him if he enters their territories. We should also consider this,” Lee said. "There are minimum international norms, and Israel is violating them all. They must adhere to principles; we have tolerated this for too long."

“What is the legal basis for Israel seizing or sinking ships, including those carrying our citizens, who are volunteering for Gaza? Isn’t Israel’s invasion and occupation of Gaza illegal under international law?” Lee asked.

When National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac countered that "the conflict began with Hamas attacking Israel" on October 7, 2023, Lee retorted by asking whether Gaza is Israeli territory. When Wi conceded that it is not, Lee added: “Shouldn’t we protest? Even during combat, can third-country ships be seized? This is a matter of basic common sense, not just law, right?”

"There are minimum international norms, and Israel is violating them all."

Israel maintains that the San Remo Manual allows for the interception and seizure of flotilla vessels attempting to reach Gaza on the high seas. However, numerous international and maritime law experts note that San Remo isn't a legally binding treaty. Critically, the document also prohibits blockades that cause "excessive" civilian harm and that result in the inadequate provision of "food and other objects essential" for survival. Israel's "complete siege" of Gaza has fueled famine and disease and is the basis for the ICC arrest warrant for Gallant.

Meanwhile, United Nations treaties and resolutions, the Fourth Geneva Convention, the ICC Rome Statute, and the Genocide Convention—on which the genocide case against Israel filed by South Africa and backed by nearly 20 countries is based—prohibit or limit Israel's blockage of humanitarian aid.

Netanyahu and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar—who is also a member of the prime minister's Likud party—surprised many international observers by condemning Ben-Gvir's behavior.

“Israel has every right to prevent provocative flotillas of Hamas terrorist supporters from entering our territorial waters and reaching Gaza," Netanyahu said. "However, the way that Minister Ben-Gvir dealt with the flotilla activists is not in line with Israel’s values and norms."

Israeli forces have been accused of physically and psychologically torturing past flotilla abductees, without protest from Netanyahu. In 2010, Israeli troops killed nine activists aboard one of the first-ever Gaza flotillas, including Turkish-American teenager Furkan Doğan.

In a statement that followed Netanyahu's remarks, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said, "The actions of Mr. Ben-Gvir toward the passengers of the Global Sumud Flotilla, denounced by his own colleagues in the Israeli government, are unacceptable."

"I have requested that the Israeli ambassador to France be summoned to express our indignation and obtain explanations," he added. "The safety of our compatriots is a constant priority. Whatever one thinks of this flotilla—and we have indicated on several occasions our disapproval of this initiative—our compatriots who are participating in it must be treated with respect and released as quickly as possible."

Some critics also noted that Ben-Gvir was convicted in 2007 of incitement to racism and supporting the Jewish terror group Kach after he advocated the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

Others warned against pointing the finger at individual Israeli leaders.

"There is an attempt to portray Ben-Gvir and his treatment of the activists as the entire issue, as if it were an individual act," Palestinian journalist Reda Yasen said on X in a post with video showing Israeli forces opening fire on one of the flotilla vessels.

"It must be emphasized that this matter is connected to full-scale state terrorism practiced by an occupying power and its army," he added. "It begins with genocide, the blockade, maritime piracy, the hijacking of ships, firing at participants, the use of skunk water cannons, deliberate ramming, beatings, and other violations."

Some observers highlighted incendiary remarks about flotilla members made by other Israeli officials, including Likud Transport Minister Miri Regev, who posted a video of her reveling in the detainees' treatment.

Knesset Member Keti Shitrit, also Likud, said during an interview on far-right Channel 14 that the activists "must be dealt with" like terrorists—who are typically killed by Israeli forces, often along with their families.

Israeli Knesset Member Kati Shitrit incited against the Global Sumud Flotilla on Israel’s Channel 14, claiming that its activists, who were kidnapped from international waters, were terrorists.! pic.twitter.com/8quHqgwEIA

— Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) May 20, 2026

Responding to Ben-Gvir's video, the Israel-based Palestinian legal aid group Adalah said that "Israel is employing a criminal policy of abuse and humiliation against activists seeking to confront Israel's ongoing crimes against the Palestinian people."

"The international community must take urgent measures to protect the flotilla members against this brutal and illegal conduct by Israeli officials," the group added.

Palestinians marched in Gaza on Wednesday in support of the detained activists, at least 87 of whom have reportedly begun a hunger strike “in protest of their illegal abduction and in solidarity with the over 9,500 Palestinian hostages held in Israeli dungeons," according to flotilla organizers.

